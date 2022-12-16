Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, several factors propelled Carvana's business forward. At its peak in August 2021, the online used car retailer reached a market capitalization of around $60 billion. By the end of the year, it was ranked just behind CarMax as having sold the largest number of used vehicles. Since then, Carvana has struggled. The company's future now seems in question, as it faces ever increasing competition and an uncertain economic outlook plagues consumers.

13 HOURS AGO