Powerful storm system brings potential for damaging winds, coastal flooding, and heavy rain to Northeast
The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for northern Connecticut, all of Massachusetts east of Berkshire County, and Rhode Island. According to the Outlook, a powerful storm system is expected to bring the potential for damaging southerly wind gusts, coastal flooding, heavy rain, and the risk of small river and stream flooding. The main time of concern is Thursday night and Friday.
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Dec. 18
A Dry, Breeze, And Seasonable Weekend Is Expected. Big Storm Before Christmas?. A Dry, Breeze, And Seasonable Weekend Is Expected. Big Storm Before Christmas?. Officials emphasize the importance of carbon monoxide detectors after responding to Springfield scene. Officials emphasize the importance of carbon monoxide detectors after responding to Springfield scene.
Can a $180,000 lighting project make this Northampton bridge a gateway to a left-out part of town?
Northampton leaders hope a roughly $180,000 project to illuminate and refurbish an iconic city bridge can be the needed spark that spreads foot traffic and attention to businesses they say have been somewhat cut off from the city’s downtown district. The bridge that stands between the main area of...
Two Southern Berkshire County youths connected to the Railroad Street Youth Project on incoming Mass. AG Campbell’s transition team
Campbell is the first Black woman to be elected attorney general in Massachusetts, as well as the first woman of color to be elected statewide. Among her transition team appointments are Deisy Escobar and Liza Price, who will serve on the Public Protection and Advocacy Bureau subcommittee of Campbell’s “Ready On Day One” Committee. Price is a recent transplant to the region from New Jersey.
Assessing the impact of Friday’s storm
It was a beautiful day for shoveling around the Valley Saturday, and some areas needed it more than others.
The Coldest Town in Massachusetts is Extremely Close to the Berkshires
The New England states aren't exactly known for having warm winters. There aren't really any spots throughout the region that can claim the temps during the winter are warm. In fact, they are some of the more brutal temperatures throughout the country during the winter months. Seeing as how we are in the Bay State, if you had to guess, what would you say would be the coldest town in Massachusetts? You may be surprised to learn just how close it is to the Berkshires.
Pedestrian improvements proposed for Allen Street in Springfield
Funding has been approved for pedestrian improvements on a portion of Allen Street in Springfield.
Crews respond to car fire at Westfield gas station
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield crews responded to the Irving Oil gas station on Route 20 for a car fire Tuesday afternoon. According to Westfield Fire Deputy Chief Warren, the fire was isolated to the vehicle and did not extend to the pumps or gas station itself. Officials said that...
BUSINESS MONDAY: Guido’s Fresh Marketplace—The Next Generation
Like the long-running Star Trek series, the Guido’s enterprise is introducing a new crew—its next generation—along with a new frontier of expanded space, design, and features in its Great Barrington location. The homegrown grocery celebrated 40 years in business in 2019 and has been growing ever since...
2nd Alarm Fire In Bernardston
— Update: Monday evening a two-alarm fire was reported at a Bernardston home on Turners Falls Road. The home belonged to former town select man Bob Raymond and his wife, Linda, who were not home at the time of the fire. Multiple area fire departments were called in when the second alarm was struck for mutual aid including Northfield, Turners Falls, Greenfield, Erving, and others. The cause of the fire is suspected to be related to the wood stove.
Inflation impacting holiday display at Ware home
WARE, Mass. - The annual holiday display at 27 Morse Ave. in Ware is shutting off their inflatables for the season due to rising costs. Homeowner Bill West said once they got the electric bill, the more than 20 inflatables they have came down right away. West put on a similar display for Halloween back in October, and while the price on that electric bill was higher too, the one this month was much worse.
Is it the Storm That Wasn’t for Some Berkshire County Residents?
As I write this, it's 4:37 am on Friday, December 16. I recently drove from my home in Pittsfield to WSBS Radio in Great Barrington to cover today's big snowstorm event. While there are cancellations that came in last night that I will be passing along on air this morning and updating on our site here, I must say this morning's commute was part of a regular everyday routine for me with nothing out of the ordinary.
Dry start to the week; powerful storm likely ahead of Christmas
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - This afternoon will remain brisk and chilly with temperatures in the 30′s. Wind gusts up to 20-25mph out of the Northwest will make it feel about 10 degrees colder. We look to remain dry through this afternoon, but with quite a few clouds around. In fact, we stay dry through Thursday, but tomorrow and Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies along with less wind and seasonable temperatures. However, we are watching the potential for a powerful storm that will affect much the eastern United States ahead of Christmas.
Rensselaer County Office Building moves to East Greenbush
EAST GREENBUSH — The new Rensselaer County Office Building is on Route 4 in East Greenbush, right off Exit 8 in the old Rose & Kiernan building. Monday was the first day in the new space. People are still unpacking and settling in. There’s still a lot of construction going on.
Snowfall totals range from 1 to 20 inches in Western Mass.
This Friday morning, certain parts of western Massachusetts residents are seeing large amounts of snow. Powerlines and trees are also coming down.
These Five Massachusetts Cities & Towns Have The Worst Drivers In The State
Massachusetts residents are known to have some pretty wild reputations, whether it be our rabid sports fans or that sweet accent (which really only a very small percentage of us actually have) nothing quite defines us like our drivers. Contrary to popular belief, Massachusetts drivers are NOT the worst in...
Car Crash Into Utility Poles Prompts Power Outages, Road Closures In Granby
Multiple customers will be without power after a car crashed into a utility police on a main route in Western Massachusetts, causing the route to be closed for the rest of the night. The crash happened on East State Street (Route 202) in front of the Public Safety Complex in...
Police investigating Hudson Falls bank robbery
The Hudson Falls Police Department, the New York State Police, and the Washington County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating an alleged bank robbery that occurred Tuesday morning. The robbery took place at the TD Bank on 14 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
Heavy police presence on High St. in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday night, a heavy police presence on High Street. Western Mass News crews arrived after 9 P.M., with several police cruisers and police tape outside the Unicorn Holyoke Nightclub. The road was closed in the area while police worked on the scene, but it has...
Springfield Museums hosts 13th annual gingerbread holiday exhibition
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Homemade fantasy-themed gingerbread creations are on full display at Springfield Museums' "Gingerbread: Flour to Fables" exhibit. Springfield Museums is hosting their 13th annual holiday exhibit. The "Gingerbread: Flour to Fables" is the theme of the 2022 exhibit, which will run until New Year's Eve. Volunteers, schools, girl...
