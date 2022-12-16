Read full article on original website
New Museum in Sullivan County Plans to Showcase Rich History of Holston River ValleyJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Landlords file lawsuit to terminate lease after learning new tenant is abortion businessLive Action NewsBristol, VA
New Found Support for Local Non-Profit Groups This SeasonJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Sheriff: Kingsport man drove through yards, shot at police during pursuit
(WJHL) — Smyth County authorities arrested a man accused of shooting at authorities and leading police on a pursuit early Monday morning. A release from the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office states that deputies and Marion police officers began pursuing a vehicle wanted in connection to an armed robbery at 3 a.m. The chase occurred throughout […]
Victim was targeted, tied up in SWVA armed robbery
Russell County authorities shared new details about an armed robbery Monday morning, revealing that suspects allegedly targeted a specific victim in a scam before tying them up, stealing their belongings and shooting at police during a pursuit.
TBI revisits Greeneville cold case of murdered aunt, nephew
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — An early-morning double homicide on West Main Street in 2014 shocked the Greeneville community and raised one question that has since remained a mystery: who is responsible? The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) revisited the case nearly nine years later with the hopes that a tip can lead to a break […]
Police: 1 injured in Monday night Gate City shooting
GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say a Monday night shooting on West Jackson Street left one person injured. The Gate City Police Department and Scott County deputies responded to the scene at 8:30 p.m. and took a suspect in custody. First responders transported a person with a gunshot wound to the hospital. No further […]
993thex.com
Home invasion suspect captured in Smyth County
A suspect is in custody following a police pursuit through portions of Smyth County, Virginia early Monday. Sheriff Chip Shuler’s report said Anthony Lee Edwards, 30, of Kingsport, is facing 10 charges including kidnapping, eluding law enforcement, and two counts of attempted malicious wounding. Officers began chasing Edwards’ car...
Johnson City Press
Sheriff's office says inmate adds three aggravated assault counts against a first responder
JONESBOROUGH –A man arrested Saturday for allegedly assaulting a first responder, on Monday picked up three additional counts of Aggravated Assault against a first responder while attempting to assault Washington County Detention Center officers, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Timothy Libbey, 32, of Athens, was in...
Kingsport Times-News
Man charged with assaulting first responder
An Athens man has been arrested by Johnson City police and charged with assaulting a first responder. Timothy Libbey of Athens, was arrested Saturday and charged with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Assault against a First Responder, three counts of Simple Assault against a First Responder, and Resisting Arrest.
q95fm.net
Seven Arrested Following Execution Of Search Warrants, Money, Drugs, And Guns Seized
An update from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office:. On December 16th, 2022, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Criminal Investigations Division executed OPERATION GRINCHMAS which consisted of two separate search warrants on residences in Claiborne County. Upon execution of the search warrants detectives recovered more than one-half pound of Methamphetamine and Heroin, over one-half pound of Marijuana along with a large quantity of prescription medication. During the execution of the first search warrant detectives located 93 firearms. Detectives also seized over $2500.00 in United States Currency. Both search warrants are the result of long-term investigations. The work of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of seven (7) individuals.
Kingsport Times-News
Norton bomb threat suspect extradited from Delaware
NORTON — A Delaware man has been extradited to Virginia in connection with an October bomb threat against a Norton call center. John Edward Thomas, 34, Dover, was indicted in November on one felony count of making a bomb threat after an Oct. 6 incident in which medical transportation dispatch company Motivcare’s call center employees in the former Hotel Norton building on Park Avenue were evacuated.
Kingsport PD: Woman hospitalized after crash on I-26 Saturday
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) has released new details in a crash that I-26 Westbound for a time on Saturday. A release from the KPD states that a black Chrysler PT Cruiser veered off the right side of the interstate around 7:30 p.m. near mile marker 7.2. According to police, the […]
Johnson City man charged after ‘repeatedly’ kicking victim in face during alleged assault
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was arrested Sunday after an alleged assault at a home on Green Valley Drive. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were called to the home around 2:25 a.m. due to reports of a disturbance. When they arrived, police found Johnny […]
wvlt.tv
Over 90 firearms seized, 7 arrested in ‘Operation Grinchmas,’ sheriff says
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Operation Grinchmas in Claiborne County resulted in multiple arrests and over 90 firearms being seized, according to the sheriff. The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Criminal Investigations Division executed two separate search warrants on residences in the county on Dec. 16. A release stated that detectives recovered more than one-half pound of methamphetamine and heroin, over one-half pound of marijuana, a “large quantity” of prescription medication and $2,500 in cash.
Kingsport Times-News
Cynthia Ellis bound to grand jury in Andrew Gilbertson murder
ELIZABETHTON — Cynthia J. Ellis, 69, was bound over to a Carter County grand jury on the charge of first degree murder following a preliminary trial in General Sessions Court on Monday. Ellis is charged in the Dec. 4 shooting death of her long-time boyfriend, Andrew Gilbertson. Judge Keith...
wcyb.com
Russell County Sheriff's Office vehicle involved in crash near Castlewood
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Authorities responded to a crash involving a Russell County Sheriff's Office vehicle Monday. The crash was on U.S. Route 58 near Castlewood. There was significant damage to the rear of the police SUV. A second vehicle appeared to be involved in the wreck. We...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport city cleans up home on West Sullivan Street
Kingsport city officials cleaned up a lot on West Sullivan Street Monday morning, while the homeowner and members of his family watched, two weeks after city officials ordered the lot clear. Chief building official Keith Bruner said that Robert Larkins had two weeks to get rid of a camper, vans and other junk on the lot or the city would do so itself. The deadline for removal was Friday. On Monday morning, Kingsport Buildings and Code officials were at the property, along with contractors hired by the city, and removed all the belongings from the lot. City officials said they would not comment due to ongoing litigation.
supertalk929.com
Report: Russell County officer injured in Highway 58 crash
A deputy with the Russell County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office was injured Monday morning when a tractor-trailer struck his patrol car. Preliminary information indicates the officer was on the scene on Route 58 in Castlewood clearing debris from a previous accident and had returned to his vehicle when the wreck occurred.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport city announces holiday garbage pickup
KINGSPORT — The city will not be adjusting garbage or trash/yard waste routes due to the Christmas or New Year’s holiday. Both the garbage routes and the trash/yard waste routes will run on a normal schedule.
Missing special needs teen sought by Jonesborough police found safe
UPDATE: Justin Crow has been found and is now at home safe, according to a Facebook post from the Jonesborough Police Department. ——————————————————————————————————— UPDATE: According to JPD Major Jamie Aistrop, search efforts for Friday night have been suspended and will resume Saturday morning. In the meantime, Aistrop urged all residents of the North Jonesborough subdivision […]
Stolen El Camino found: Authorities team up to find classic car
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A classic car that was stolen has been found after a collaborative effort by several local law enforcement agencies. According to Major Jamie Aistrop with the Jonesborough Police Department, a red 1972 Chevrolet El Camino SS was stolen from a home near downtown Jonesborough but found just a few days after […]
WATE
Man in search of people in decades-old Tree Streets photos
A man is working to connect old pictures to people who lived in the Tree Streets of Johnson City in the early 1950s. Man in search of people in decades-old Tree Streets …. A man is working to connect old pictures to people who lived in the Tree Streets of Johnson City in the early 1950s.
