Mississippi State

Gregory Haslett
5d ago

That tired Governor Tate Reeves is the reason for this surplus. He refuses to help the poor and needy. He opts out of every opportunity to Help those less fortunate than himself. Mississippian need better leadership with caring hearts for others.

Mama4paws
4d ago

Gov Tate Reeves what were you going to do..keep.it from the poor and Give yourself a Christmas present, Farve, the News,.and the other thives a present for being a being (Such fine people). 😡😡👹👿🤔👺😡🤬

strongdiamomd
5d ago

2 out of 10 people in Mississippi live in poverty....66,000 are white and the GOP doesn't want to help poor people because they don't want to help POC...and half of the poor are kids ....GOP have no heart

MISSISSIPPI STATE

