Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended a four-day streak of losses. The major indexes are still set to end the week and month down, however, with the Dow down 5.03% month to date and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite down 6.34% and 8.03%, respectively.
CNBC Pro Talks: Fund manager Jeremy Gleeson on how to trade tech right now

After a tough year for tech, the sector's stocks are "down but by no means out," according to CNBC Pro Talks' next guest. Jeremy Gleeson of AXA Investment Managers will join CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche to share his take on how to pick the best tech stocks and to name his favorite long-term opportunities in the sector.
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: General Mills, Steelcase, Lucid and more

(SCS) – Steelcase gained 3% in the premarket after the office furniture maker reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and issued an upbeat profit forecast. Steelcase's quarterly revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts as did its revenue forecast, however, but its backlog of orders is 3% higher than it was a year ago.
FTX's collapse is shaking crypto to its core. The pain may not be over

The crypto industry has been rocked by the collapse of FTX. Big-name investors from Sequoia Capital to SoftBank dumped hundreds of millions of dollars into the company, making bets that are now worthless. Countless individual traders were hit by huge losses, too. Regulators are investigating claims that customer funds were...
Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022: Cramer buys more shares of this beaten-down entertainment stock

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down Tuesday's market action after the Bank of Japan shocked global markets by shifting its 10-year government bond price range target. They discuss the chances of a potential Santa Claus rally later this week and how it factors into their most recent portfolio purchase at market open. Jim also shares his long-term outlook on one portfolio holding just hit with a massive fine.
Monday, Dec. 19, 2022: Cramer buys more of this struggling tech stock

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks explain why the market is struggling early Monday morning, after a bearish report from Morgan Stanley analyst Mike Wilson. Jim says despite this, he's bought more shares of several stocks in the portfolio. He says one, in particular, is still a good buy for new Investing Club members, despite the stock surging since initiating the position last week.
Cramer's lightning round: M&T Bank is a very well-run stock

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
S&P 500 futures rise, helped by Nike and FedEx earnings

Stock futures were higher on Tuesday evening. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 124 points, or 0.4%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.3%, and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.4%. Investors were digesting earnings from Nike and FedEx that sent both companies higher in after-hours trading. Nike shares added...
Jim Cramer says to trust Jerome Powell's 'winning hand' against inflation

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday brought back his mantra from earlier in the year, when the Federal Reserve was still ramping up its aggressive interest rate hike campaign: Trust Chair Jerome Powell to get the job done. "He's one of the best central bankers in the world and he's got...
The rise and fall of Carvana

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, several factors propelled Carvana's business forward. At its peak in August 2021, the online used car retailer reached a market capitalization of around $60 billion. By the end of the year, it was ranked just behind CarMax as having sold the largest number of used vehicles. Since then, Carvana has struggled. The company's future now seems in question, as it faces ever increasing competition and an uncertain economic outlook plagues consumers.
Millionaire investors haven't been this bearish since 2008

Millionaire investors are betting on double-digit declines in stocks next year, reflecting their most bearish outlook since 2008, according to the CNBC Millionaire Survey. Fifty-six percent of millionaire investors surveyed expect the S&P 500 to decline by 10% in 2023. Nearly a third expect declines of more than 15%. The survey was conducted among investors with $1 million or more in investible assets.

