Frozen road law takes effect for northern Wisconsin starting Wednesday
WISCONSIN — Starting Wednesday at 12:01 a.m., the frozen road law goes into effect for the northern half of Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The frozen road law allows vehicles carrying abrasives or salt for highway winter maintenance to carry more weight, according to WisDOT. As...
11-year-old Ohio girl gives back to pediatric patients
BREMEN, Ohio — It's rare to meet someone who's had 20 surgeries… much less a little girl. That's the story of 11-year-old Onna Sanders. But now, she’s giving back in a big way. What You Need To Know. Onna Sanders has 36 different health complications and has...
Outgoing governor: Nevada has to solve death penalty issue
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Outgoing Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said Tuesday he hoped his failed proposal to clear the state's death row starts a “necessary conversation” about capital punishment when state lawmakers begin their legislative session in February. “The death penalty is fundamentally broken,” Sisolak said during...
Kentucky police still seeing scourge of porch pirates despite new law
COVINGTON, Ky. — Despite the growing use of doorbell cameras and a new Kentucky law that makes porch piracy a felony, packages outside of people’s homes continue to be stolen, particularly so during the holiday season. The Elsmere Police Department says a home on Garvey Avenue was the...
Amtrak cancels multiple trains traveling through Wisconsin this week
WISCONSIN — With an intense snow storm expected to drift in later this week, Amtrak canceled multiple schedule trains across the country, including many running through Wisconsin. Amtrak said it canceled its Empire Builder Train 7/27, which runs daily from Chicago to Seattle. The train runs once a day,...
Kentucky utility receives greenlight for advanced meter program
LEXINGTON, Ky. — LG&E and Kentucky Utilities are moving forward with their meter upgrade project providing advanced energy meters to the commonwealth. With the winter comes major temperature drops and changes, which means more energy will be used. LG&E and KU are helping individuals and businesses monitor their usage with upgraded meters.
Violent California earthquake damages homes, disrupts power
RIO DELL, Calif. (AP) — A powerful earthquake rocked a rural stretch of the Northern California coast early Tuesday, jolting residents awake, cutting off power to 70,000 people and damaging some buildings and a roadway, officials said. At least 11 injuries were reported. What You Need To Know. The...
The weather will impact your travel plans in Wisconsin
This week is one of the busiest times of the year for travel. We're here to help you plan your travel schedule for the rest of this week. The best days to travel will be on Tuesday and Wednesday. Avoid travel if you can on Thursday into Friday. The National...
Messy, potentially dangerous winter storm could impact holiday travel throughout Ohio
CLEVELAND — If you’re dreaming of a White Christmas, your dream just might become a reality. According to Spectrum News 1 meteorologists, a potentially messy winter storm could hit Ohio this weekend, possibly putting a halt on holiday travel. Spectrum News 1 meteorologists said many will deal with...
Man convicted in slain Ohio family case gets life in prison
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — A man convicted in the killings of eight members of an Ohio family was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his role in what one surviving relative called a “monstrous act” of mass murder. George Wagner IV...
Willie McGinest Jr. arrested in alleged assault at California nightclub
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Former NFL linebacker Willie McGinest Jr. was arrested Monday in connection with an assault at a Southern California nightclub, authorities said. The incident occurred Dec. 9 at a club in West Hollywood and witnesses identified McGinest as one of the people who were involved,...
California judge rejects new murder trial for Scott Peterson
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California judge on Tuesday rejected a new murder trial for Scott Peterson, nearly 20 years after he was charged with dumping the bodies of his pregnant wife, Laci, and the unborn child they planned to name Conner into San Francisco Bay on Christmas Eve 2002.
32 dogs rescued from commercial breeding facilities looking for fur-ever homes this Christmas
WISCONSIN — Wisconsin Humane Society rescued dozens of dogs and puppies who will find fur-ever homes in the Badger State. The dogs were rescued from southern commercial breeding facilities and surrendered to the National Mill Dog Rescue. National Mill Dog Rescue is a nonprofit that works to “rescue, rehabilitate and rehome discarded breeding dogs and to educate the general public about the cruel realities of the commercial dog breeding industry.”
Bitter cold is coming to Kentucky: What to expect
KENTUCKY — A powerful winter storm will roll across the country this week, bringing dangerously cold conditions to a sizeable chunk of the country, including here in the Commonwealth. Along with the cold will also come a likely period of snowfall, which may lead to some minor accumulations. What...
