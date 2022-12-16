ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Partially Affordable Senior Housing Opens in Massachusetts

Pennrose broke ground on the 60-unit project last year. Pennrose has completed Julia Bancroft Apartments, a 60-unit mixed-income, senior housing community in Auburn, Mass. The age-restricted community caters to seniors aged 62 and over. Of the total, 45 units are affordable to residents earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income, seven of them being accessible units and four being allocated for community-based housing.
AUBURN, MA
Boston

No reform, no deal, says Mayor Wu on police contract

"That is the charge that I was given by the residents across the city." Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday the city will not sign any contract with the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association unless it contains provisions on police reform. “We continue to have conversations and our firm position is...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Emerson Hospital surgeon creates gingerbread masterpiece

CONCORD – One look at Dr. Andrea Resciniti's impressive Gingerbread house, and it's clear it took time and dedication. But Resciniti is the first to admit there was no real plan.Resciniti is a general surgeon at Emerson Hospital. Come holiday season, this is her gift to the community."I have a semi-vision. I make the first part and look at it and build off it," Resciniti said. "It's really fun to watch the kids and a lot of patients ask when it will be there. It's fun for the holidays."For the past 28 years she has made elaborate houses for the...
CONCORD, MA

