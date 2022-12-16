Read full article on original website
MA doctor indicted for health care fraud
A sleep medicine physician from Massachusetts was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for his alleged role in a health care fraud scheme.
spectrumnews1.com
Saint Vincent Hospital one of five Massachusetts hospitals with Aquablation Therapy
WORCESTER, Mass. - Saint Vincent Hospital is now the first central Massachusetts hospital to offer aquablation therapy, and one of five in the state. The therapy is a minimally invasive robotic treatment designed to help treat benign prostatic hyperplasia, a non-cancerous enlarged prostate. What You Need To Know. Aquablation therapy...
multihousingnews.com
Partially Affordable Senior Housing Opens in Massachusetts
Pennrose broke ground on the 60-unit project last year. Pennrose has completed Julia Bancroft Apartments, a 60-unit mixed-income, senior housing community in Auburn, Mass. The age-restricted community caters to seniors aged 62 and over. Of the total, 45 units are affordable to residents earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income, seven of them being accessible units and four being allocated for community-based housing.
Haverhill Landlord Must Pay State $40K For Lying About Apartment Sanitation: AG
Landlords are often accused of painting over wall outlets, but one landlord was much more extreme, cutting corners to commit $20,000 worth of fraud, according to authorities. Thomas Theriault, of Haverhill, allegedly lied on state rent subsidy documents indicating that he had apartments inspec…
No reform, no deal, says Mayor Wu on police contract
"That is the charge that I was given by the residents across the city." Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday the city will not sign any contract with the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association unless it contains provisions on police reform. “We continue to have conversations and our firm position is...
RI man gets 1 year for role in $600K Home Depot fraud
A Providence man who participated in a scheme to defraud Home Depot of $600,000 in supplies was sentenced Thursday to one year and one day in prison, according to U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.
Boston issues health warning related to recent sewage discharge
BOSTON — Boston Public Health has issued a warning related to recent sewage discharged into the Harbor, also known as a combined sewer overflow, which was the result of the heavy rain that flooded the region overnight and overwhelmed the sewer system. This prevents sewage backups into homes and businesses.
Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For 12/22-12/23
In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced another sobriety checkpoint for later this week, Thursday, December 22 into Friday, December 23. Driving under...
spectrumnews1.com
Temporary homeless shelter opens at Blessed Sacrament Church in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. - A new temporary homeless shelter at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Worcester opened Monday. The shelter is open 24/7 cand can keep up to 60 people sheltered and away from the cold. It's run by the nonprofit group Open Sky. Some neighbors are concerned about having the...
Emerson Hospital surgeon creates gingerbread masterpiece
CONCORD – One look at Dr. Andrea Resciniti's impressive Gingerbread house, and it's clear it took time and dedication. But Resciniti is the first to admit there was no real plan.Resciniti is a general surgeon at Emerson Hospital. Come holiday season, this is her gift to the community."I have a semi-vision. I make the first part and look at it and build off it," Resciniti said. "It's really fun to watch the kids and a lot of patients ask when it will be there. It's fun for the holidays."For the past 28 years she has made elaborate houses for the...
WBUR
Proposed permanent housing building for those experiencing homelessness raises concerns with some Dorchester residents
Residents have a little less than three weeks left to submit comments on a proposal to convert a Dorchester hotel into permanent housing for those who are experiencing homelessness. "Hotels really are, in so many ways, the ideal conversion for ... single people who ... just need a little bit...
City Councilor Haxhiaj eyes TIF to redevelop former Big D supermarket on Mill Street
WORCESTER — The former Big D supermarket on Mill Street is scheduled to be the subject of conversation at Tuesday's City Council meeting, as District 5 Councilor Etel Haxhiaj has asked that the property be designated an Urban Center Housing Tax Increment Financing (TIF) zone. "Mill St. residents have been frustrated that the...
Turnto10.com
Initiative to replace septic systems in Massachusetts may be costly
Hundreds of homeowners in Massachusetts could be on the hook for thousands of dollars. Are you one of them?. More than a half million people live in Bristol County and a majority of the housing stock is old or historic homes. Many of them still have their original septic systems...
North Shore chiropractor accused of indecently assaulting patient during appointment
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — A North Shore chiropractor turned himself in on an arrest warrant Tuesday after he allegedly indecently assaulted a patient during an appointment, authorities said. Dr. Ilan S. Amar, owner of A Touch of Health at 444 Humphrey Street in Swampscott, was arraigned in Peabody District Court...
Massachusetts town hires federal officials to kill coyotes
A Massachusetts town has decided to become the first in the state to contract with the federal government to kill coyotes locals say have killed pets and become a dangerous nuisance.
WCVB
Massachusetts trooper, police K-9 injured in crash at Interstate 495 construction detail
HOPKINTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts State Police trooper and police K-9 were injured Monday in a crash while working a construction detail on Interstate 495. First responders rushed to the scene on the southbound side of the highway in Hopkinton around 1:45 p.m. State police said the trooper's SUV...
Former New England mob boss ‘Cadillac Frank’ Salemme dead at 89
The 89-year-old was serving a life sentence at a federal medical prison in Missouri.
Man killed in Providence shooting
Police in Providence are investigating the city's ninth homicide of the year.
Snowfall totals range from 1 to 20 inches in Western Mass.
This Friday morning, certain parts of western Massachusetts residents are seeing large amounts of snow. Powerlines and trees are also coming down.
Springfield Police seized two firearms on Union Street
The Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit seized two firearms and made two arrests in a parking lot on Union Street on Friday.
