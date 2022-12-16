ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millersville, TN

WKRN

Multi-vehicle crash on I-24

Record number of guns found at TSA checkpoints in …. TSA has released new numbers that show firearm detections are at an all-time high at security checkpoints in Tennessee. Plans to help ease a traffic-choked portion of Nolensville are in the works. Nashville 2022: Rent prices dropping in Music City.
NASHVILLE, TN
truecrimedaily

Human heart found in pile of salt in Tennessee

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- Workers at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility reportedly unearthed a human heart in a pile of salt last week. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WKRN-TV deputies received the call from the TDOT facility in McEwen on Thursday, Dec. 15, regarding some "items that were found of interest."
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Amber Alert canceled for Tennessee 1-year-old

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Amber Alert has been canceled for 1-year-old Roberto Godinez III by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Monday morning. Police had said that the child may be with Roberto Godinez II, and they may have been traveling in a dark gray 2015 Chrysler 200 with Tennessee tag D055UT, and the car has front-end damage.
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

Police shootings, executions on hold and guns in cars: WPLN’s top criminal justice stories

Tennessee’s criminal justice system has topped several lists this year — largely for lagging behind the rest of the country in reforms. The state received national attention for having one of the highest rates of voter disenfranchisement for felony convictions in the country, and making it harder for people who served their sentence to get their rights restored.
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
mjpdnews.org

Multiple Suspects Caught by Officers After Running from Tractor Supply Burglary-In-Progress

Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – Three suspects were quickly apprehended after their active burglary was interrupted by officers this morning. One of the large items they were stealing, a go-cart, was a child’s Christmas gift that was paid for and waiting to be pick-up by the parents. Officers were alerted around 5:00 a.m. of an alarm activation at Tractor Supply at 14295 Lebanon Road, and they arrived to find the suspects actively burglarizing the store. Two suspects attempted to run away, but officers gave chase and apprehended both. One suspect, who hid in a nearby wooded area, was tracked by a Wilson County Sheriff K9 within moments of fleeing.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WKRN

Electric company gives advice on how to keep the electric bill down

Middle Tennessee Electric is reminding people about ways to keep their costs down. Electric company gives advice on how to keep the …. Middle Tennessee Electric is reminding people about ways to keep their costs down. Man with sledgehammer steals violins from The Violin …. A man with a sledgehammer...
TENNESSEE STATE
thunder1320.com

Tennessee Highway Patrol graduates 40 State Troopers

Trooper Mitchell Gibbs has been assigned to Coffee County. On December 16, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) Commissioner Jeff Long and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Colonel Matt Perry welcomed the newest graduating classes of Tennessee State troopers. Governor Bill Lee served as the keynote speaker, and Commissioner Jeff Long swore in the new troopers as they delivered their oaths of office at a graduation ceremony at First Baptist Church of Donelson. Lateral trooper cadet class 1122 graduated 11 troopers, all of whom were prior law enforcement officers and certified in Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST). Class 1122 completed 10 weeks of specialized training, designed to build upon their previous law enforcement training and experience. Trooper Cadet Class 1222 graduated 29 troopers and completed 16 weeks of specialized training. After graduation, the new troopers will receive field training with troopers who are classified as Field Training Officers.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Missing Murfreesboro woman found overnight

The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. Pedestrian struck, killed in Old Hickory; Driver …. The driver in a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wjhl.com

Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs

Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs. Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad …. Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs. ‘Grinchmas in the Park’ held in Elizabethton on Saturday. ‘Grinchmas in the Park’ held in Elizabethton on Saturday...
TENNESSEE STATE
Sumner County Source

Road Construction and Lane Closures 12-18-21,2022

To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Middle Tennessee Electric encourages members to plan for frigid weather

As colder temperatures settle in this week, Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) offers some simple energy-efficiency tips to help members manage their energy costs. Be smart with your thermostat. Set your heating system’s thermostat to 68-degrees. You can expect to add 3% to your electric bill for each degree above 68-degrees.
TENNESSEE STATE

