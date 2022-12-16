Read full article on original website
Valerie Bertinelli Is 'Looking For A Lasting Relationship & Someone To Grow Old With' After $2.2 Million Divorce Settlement: Source
Valerie Bertinelli might take one more shot at love if the perfect guy swoops into her life, a friend believes.After finally declaring victory on her $2.2 million divorce settlement from ex-husband Tom Vitale, the One Day at a Time star simply "wants someone stable, settled and who is comfortable in their own skin.""She's looking for a lasting relationship, someone to grow old with. She just wants the simple things: companionship and someone she can trust and feel safe with," the close pal of Bertinelli continued to dish to a news publication on Thursday, December 22, in regard what the 62-year-old...
Celebrity Snow Bunnies! Ashlee Simpson, Chelsea Handler and More Stars Who Love a Winter Wonderland
Stars on the slopes! Celebrities are getting into the winter spirit by heading to the mountains and channeling their inner snow bunny. Some of your favorite celebs have traveled north for the winter in order to hit the ski slopes, try their hand at snowboarding or curl up by the fire in a mountain cabin. […]
‘Super Sized Salon’ Star Jamie Lopez Dead at 37
Jamie Lopez from WE TV’s Super Sized Salon has died at age 37. In addition to starring on the reality series, Lopez was the founder of the plus-size beauty salon Babydoll Beauty Couture. Her death was confirmed by the business’s Instagram account yesterday (Dec 20). The post included...
