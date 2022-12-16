Anton Gudim, who has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram, is well known for his comic illustrations that depict the absurdity of everyday moments. The "Yes, But" series is one of the most popular among his followers as social media users can deeply relate to it. So much so, Gudim started a second Instagram page just to post these illustrations. Some of the comics in this series are hilarious—like someone who enjoys working remotely but can't find a plug-in point and only has a 3% battery on their laptop. In another comic strip, he shows how people's attitudes are quite contradictory when it comes to physical exercise. Gudim demonstrates this with a side-by-side comparison of a person working out in the gym but taking a lift to get to the floor above them.

6 DAYS AGO