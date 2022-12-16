Read full article on original website
Related
“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
Upworthy
Two bees work together to successfully remove the cap of a soda bottle in un-bee-liveable video
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 28, 2021. It has since been updated. Bees know how to get the job done. They know that teamwork makes the dream work and this was caught in action on camera. A video of two bees successfully opening a soft drinks bottle to reach the sugary liquid inside has now gone viral. We all know bees are super smart but they outdo themselves every day with something new up their sleeve. The tiny creatures are vital for our civilization as we depend on them to pollinate plants. They are also quite ingenious in how they build a structurally sound beehive and protect their queen from all harm.
‘World’s cutest dog’ is completely round: ‘When I have a bad day, I look at this dog’
A toy poodle from Japan is having a ball with the unofficial title of “world’s cutest dog.” Tens of thousands of adoring fans are lapping up the spherical, fluffy shape of Mohu, a 6-year-old pooch from Osaka. Mohu is mature and moves at a slow pace — and she doesn’t quite understand people’s obsession, according to her owner, Nanae. ”I don’t know why she’s so popular,” Nanae told SWNS. “She always gets looked at on the street, and I get asked all the time what breed she is.” Mohu is paws-itively prized on Instagram and TikTok, where she has rounded up about 120,000 followers...
A TikToker Near The North Pole Is Sharing Grocery Prices & The Numbers Are Mind-Blowing
Grocery shopping has gotten expensive no matter where you are these days, but prices near the North Pole are truly on another level. TikToker Cecilia Blomdahl lives just outside of Longyearbyen on Svalbard, Norway, which is the world’s northernmost settlement and about 1,300 kilometres from the North Pole. With...
intheknow.com
Mom’s parchment paper hack blows TikTok’s mind
This mom’s hack for easily making precise parchment paper measurements had TikTokers’ jaws dropping!. Daniela Lisi (@danielalisi5) is a TikToker and photographer who took a break from sharing behind-the-scenes videos of her work to share an amazing cooking hack that her mom showed her!. In the video, Daniela’s...
Are We All Using Trash Bags the Wrong Way? TikTok Thinks So.
What’s your favorite way to put a bag in your trash can? Honestly, I can’t say I had a preferred bin-lining method until quite recently — to be precise, the moment I learned about this wildly viral TikTok hack that turned everything I knew about garbage bags inside out (pun very much intended). But, as it turns out, according to experts, there is no wrong way to put a trash bag in!
TikToker shows how to de-ice car in just two minutes with clever hack
A TikToker has shared her clever hack to completely free your frosty car of ice within two minutes.Amy Savage, 31, filmed herself demonstrating just how effective her trick is, showing how the ice melts away before your eyes.The Belfast woman fills a plastic bag with warm water and rubs it along the windows of the vehicle, instantly wiping away the frost.However, she had some words of warning for anyone thinking of giving it a go.“Make sure you use warm water and not boiling water as it can break the window,” she urged.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Snow, black ice and fog cause travel chaos across UKTV personality Louise Thompson diagnosed with lupus: ‘How has my life come to this?’Twitter relaunches verification with blue, gold and grey checkmarks
intheknow.com
Mom declares ‘B-shaped’ pregnancy bellies are ‘normal and beautiful’ in TikTok PSA
This pregnant mama is encouraging other moms to embrace their B-shaped bellies. A “B” belly is when a pregnancy bump appears as though it is creased in the middle. This invisible “waistband” causes it to appear like a “B” as opposed to the more common “D” shape.
'This is our dad': Funeral home returns ashes to grieving families after Action 13 stepped in
It is still unclear why the funeral home was stalling for weeks to give families their loved ones' ashes, but after Action 13 intervened, they say they can finally have some closure.
intheknow.com
Woman discovers source of ‘weird noise’ in her wall
A woman noticed a “weird noise” coming from a tiny hole in her apartment. It turned out to be a familiar friend. TikToker Kenna Buchanan spotted a living thing trying to slip into her home. After some investigating, she identified the friendly visitor and hatched a plan to lure it out safely.
Upworthy
Artist's 'Yes, But' illustrations capture the irony of everyday life. Here are 20 that hit the spot
Anton Gudim, who has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram, is well known for his comic illustrations that depict the absurdity of everyday moments. The "Yes, But" series is one of the most popular among his followers as social media users can deeply relate to it. So much so, Gudim started a second Instagram page just to post these illustrations. Some of the comics in this series are hilarious—like someone who enjoys working remotely but can't find a plug-in point and only has a 3% battery on their laptop. In another comic strip, he shows how people's attitudes are quite contradictory when it comes to physical exercise. Gudim demonstrates this with a side-by-side comparison of a person working out in the gym but taking a lift to get to the floor above them.
13 bizarre dreams people say they've had over and over
Some of these might have meaning. Others are just plain weird.
The discovery of underwater pyramids in Japan
It was in 1987 when a group of geologists and divers discovered an interesting location at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. This location was first discovered by a director of a tourism company when he was scuba diving and noticed some pyramid-like structures.
The strange, psychedelic history of Christmas
How do reindeer fly Santa's sleigh around the world? If you guessed hallucinogenic mushrooms, you might actually be right. It almost sounds sacrilegious to mix psychedelics and winter festivities, but there's actually a fair amount of historical evidence that suggests modern Christmas was borne out of trippy traditions. From flying reindeer to presents and ornaments to the bearded man with the North Pole address, a ton of iconography overlaps with indigenous psychedelic shamanism in Siberia and northern Europe.
TODAY.com
Medical technician draws gorgeous art on kids' casts to cheer them up
Breaking a bone and needing a cast can be a frightening time for kids, but one man in California is drawing on his artistic talents to make the experience a little less scary for his littlest patients. Orthopedic technician — and talented artist — Luis Ruiz-Velasco at Children's Hospital Los...
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
735K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0