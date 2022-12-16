Read full article on original website
Two hurt in Wilkin County rollover
WILKIN COUNTY, MN - Two Fairmount, North Dakota residents were injured in a rollover in Wilkin County yesterday. It happened on Highway 210 around 11:45 a.m. Randall Hedtke, 87, was driving a pickup that left the snow and ice covered highway and rolled. He and his passenger, 79-year old Karen Hedtke, were taken to the Breckenridge hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Salvation Army holding Christmas Meal in Fargo-Moorhead Friday
(Fargo, ND) -- The Salvation Army is serving a Christmas meal in the Fargo-Moorhead area this week. The meal will be held Friday, December 23rd at the facility in the 300 block of Roberts Street in Downtown Fargo. The meal will be served between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The...
Next Moorhead underpass project receives $26.3 million in federal resources
(Moorhead, MN) -- Moorhead's Trunk Highway 10/75 Grade Separation, Safety, Mobility, and Livability project has received more than $26.3 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program. The funds are coming to the city to help build its second major underpass project, after the finishing...
Deputy Dave Swenson & Cass County Sheriff! WE SALUTE YOU! 12-19-22
Steve Hallstrom caught up with Deputy David Swenson and Sheriff Jesse Jahner for Decembers Salute to law Enforcement and learns about the impact that Deputy Swensons quilting has had on the Jail Chaplin's program and the lives it touches. **Deputy Swensons Bio**. David Swenson was born and raised in North...
Dangerous Cold: Snow & Blowing Snow Likely
A Wind chill Warning has been issued for the area until 3:00 AM Wednesday here in the Fargo area, while areas around Jamestown and westward will remain in the warning through most of the week. A winter weather advisory then goes into effect for portions of the southern valley and Minnesota from 3:00 AM Wednesday until 6:00 AM Thursday. Although that will likely be extended through Thursday and Friday and potentially even need to be upgraded to a Blizzard warning Friday as ground blizzard-like to ground blizzard conditions will become more likely, along with very cold temperatures.
Island Park Pool design concept revealed in preparation for reconstruction project
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Island Park Pool will be getting a facelift going into 2023. Doug Leker, Executive Director of the Fargo Park Board, joined WDAY Midday to speak on the 3-D renderings released by the park board depicting changes coming to Island Park's Pool that are tentatively expected to be completed by the summer of 2024. Leker says the largest change is reorienting the competition swimming pool from west side of the lot to the north side. Leker says this change brings more space to the pool, which allows them to put additional "recreational value" to the pool on the property's south side.
LRC Three Month Calendar Outlook: January - March, 2023
I've put together my forecast for the following three months through March. We're not quite through two cycles for this year's LRC pattern so I'm leaving it a little more broad-range for now and will be making a revised edition later on once I can average things out and really pinpoint the average cycle length since it likes to fluctuate between a couple of days. That being said I can still highlight dates when I expect potential storms to track into, or near our area. I won't highlight every little chance for snow, just the more dominant features that have occurred that would bring us a higher probability of receiving snow, or impactful weather. I will also try to highlight the timeframes I expect cold snaps to hit and last. In general, I expect this winter to be a drug out and cold one. There will be periods of normal to above average temperatures but as a whole, will likely average below average for temperatures. I am expecting near to above-average snow totals but will wait and see on that, as there are a couple of wild cards that could make or break that. I'll explain those a little deeper later on, and in the calendar. Keep in mind not every circled day means it will storm in Fargo, systems will have a tendency to shift location/track. But I do expect upper-level waves to support these storms around the dates selected. Additionally, keep in mind I'm circling time frames, not the duration of the storms. So if you see a circle over four days, I'm marking that time frame not necessarily a four-day storm.
Fergus Falls man facing charges in death of girlfriend in St. Paul
(St. Paul, MN) -- A Fergus Falls man is facing charges in the shooting death of his girlfriend. Authorities tell WDAY Radio that 44-year-old Matthew Ecker allegedly shot and killed 32-year-old Alexandra Pennig early Friday at her apartment in St. Paul's Lowertown neighborhood. Police say Ecker originally told officers that...
Cass County Sheriff's Office and multiple cities respond to house fire south of Oxbow
(Oxbow, ND) -- Authorities are investigating the cause of a house fire that occurred south of Oxbow this afternoon. In a release sent to WDAY Radio, the Cass County Sheriff's Office says they received a report of a house fire located at 5331 County Road 81, south of Oxbow. Authorities say the first responders were able to contain the blaze to the garage, and that the home is not a total loss due to damages sustained by the blaze. Authorities say no one was home at the time of the fire.
Despite receiving gold coin donations, Fargo Moorhead Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign coming up short
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Moorhead Salvation Army is running short on Red Kettle volunteers and falling short of their annual fundraising goal. "I think inflation is a factor into all of our incomes and abilities to spend that. The sensitivity that I want to bring to that though is that the people we serve have the minimal resources. So inflation directly affects that. It also affects us as an organization in that inflated costs cost us more money to go to provide the services to the least of those in need," said Major Abe Tamayo.
Bomb threat debunked at Cass County Jail
(Fargo, ND) -- Saturday night was an eventful night at the Cass County Jail, but not because of booking someone who broke the law or a scuffle among inmates. The Cass County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio that around 9:30 p.m. the Red River Regional Dispatch Center received an anonymous tip from an individual advising of a bomb threat to the Cass County Jail.
Gunshots, SWAT standoff leads to arrest in Otter Tail County
(Pelican Rapids, MN) -- No injuries were reported after several gunshots and a SWAT standoff led to an arrest in Otter Tail County over the weekend. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio deputies responded to reports of five to six shots fired at an apartment complex off Northwest 6th Street in Pelican Rapids around 2:51 a.m. Saturday.
Cass County Sheriff shares additional details following weekend bomb threat at county jail
(Cass County, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner spoke on The Flag's What's on Your Mind program to share additional details following reports of a bomb threat at the county jail. Jahner says two separate anonymous phone calls were placed regarding the bomb threat on Saturday, one happening at...
NDSU Football’s Mauch Has Been Named The FCS ADA’s Top Offensive Lineman
On Monday, Dec. 19 North Dakota State left tackle Cody Mauch was named to the 10th annual Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Athletic Directors Association All-America Team. The team honors the top student-athletes in the FCS at 11 different positions. Mauch is the ninth NDSU player in the past 10 years...
