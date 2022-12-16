Read full article on original website
kslnewsradio.com
Utah advocacy group offers ‘Pork Barrel Report’ outlining state spending
SALT LAKE CITY — Saying it wants to boost government accountability and transparency, the Utah Taxpayers Association (the Association) is out with its new spending report, “The Pork Barrel.”. They said they’ve compiled this information to highlight the growth in Utah government spending over the past five years....
ksl.com
Why Utah's governor issued an emergency order suspending propane delivery rules
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah. Gov Spencer Cox issued an emergency executive order late last week that temporarily suspends federal regulations related to liquid petroleum gas deliveries, citing high demand and long lines at loading facilities during cold weather conditions. "We're seeing long lines at loading facilities," he said,...
ksl.com
Rep. Adam Robertson resigns from Utah Legislature
PROVO — Rep. Adam Robertson, R-Provo, is stepping down from the Utah Legislature weeks before the 2023 legislative session starts on Jan. 17. Robertson was reelected for another two-year term in November after running unopposed to represent House District 60. The Utah County Republican Party announced Wednesday night that it had received Robertson's resignation.
KUTV
ksl.com
Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?
SALT LAKE CITY — Wednesday marks the official start of winter, though it certainly has already felt like winter the past few weeks in Utah. Salt Lake City, to give a valley example, has collected nearly 21 inches of snow this December — 8.7 inches above normal for the whole month. As for the mountains, Utah's statewide snowpack remains at 131% of normal for this point in the snow collection season — and there's more snow on the way in northern Utah this week.
ksl.com
11 Crumbl Cookie stores found violating child labor laws
SALT LAKE CITY — Eleven Crumbl Cookie locations, including four in Utah, are in violation of child labor laws, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Tuesday. The 11 Crumbl Cookie operators in six states are facing financial penalties for allowing young employees — many only 14 or 15 years old — to work more hours than permitted by law or in hazardous or prohibited conditions.
A coal mine is on fire in Utah leaving a small town at risk
In late September, an underground coal mine just outside the town of East Carbon in rural Utah caught fire. More than two months later, it’s still burning. Now, the once-bustling mine called Lila Canyon faces permanent shuttering, which would leave its over 230 workers idled and result in gaps in raw materials for statewide energy production. The coal mine is one of the busiest in the state and produces about 28% of Utah’s coal.
globeslcc.com
Lake questions: Why is Utah still funding Bear River Development?
The Great Salt Lake Collaborative is a group of news, education and media organizations – including The Globe, Amplify Utah and student journalists at Salt Lake Community College – that have come together to better inform and engage the public about the crisis facing the Great Salt Lake.
Mini-bottles are blocked in Utah after legislature reasserts control
Utah's alcohol control authority has halted a vote on whether to allow the sale of mini bottles in the state after the legislature reasserted its control over the issue.
ksl.com
Mexico's consul general in Utah says goodbye after 5 years as a voice for Latinos
SALT LAKE CITY — José V. Borjón is leaving the Beehive State after a five-year stint as the consul general of the Consulate of Mexico in Salt Lake City. Borjón leaves for a new assignment in Poland this weekend. He will be replaced by Eduardo Baca Cuenca, whose experience includes representing the Mexican government in Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela, Seattle and Kuwait. Baca is expected to start in Salt Lake City by the end of December.
ksl.com
After cousin's death, Utah's lieutenant governor says state must take action on domestic violence
SANDY — Cemetery visits conjure up grief and frustration for the Mayne family. "It's nice to visit here, but it kind of feels bad to go home, like we're leaving her here," said Amos Mayne. The family struggles to understand how their daughter and sister died from domestic violence,...
Legislature takes mini alcohol bottle decision from DABS Commission
SALT LAKE CITY — The decision on whether or not Utah will remain the only state in the union to forbid the sale of mini alcohol bottles has stalled yet […]
2022 in the news: Here are the top Utah stories of the year
World events, national decisions and local issues drove some of Utah’s top news stories. A bitter U.S. Senate race between Sen. Mike Lee and Evan McMullin, inflation, abortion law and transgender sports were among the most important stories in 2022.
kjzz.com
Utah man who bilked victims out of millions gets to leave federal prison early
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Four days before Christmas, Curtis DeYoung, who was given a ten-year prison term for defrauding thousands of clients who trusted him with their retirement savings totaling more than $25 million, will be released early from a federal prison and sent back to Utah to complete the remainder of his sentence there.
kslnewsradio.com
Bill would prohibit motorists from passing snowplows
SALT LAKE CITY — During the winter months, snowplows play at a vital role in keeping Utah’s roads and highways clear of snow and ice. To help assure the safety of snowplow drivers and other motorists, a bill has been introduced ahead of the upcoming Utah legislative session. The bill sponsored by Sen. Wayne Harper (R-Taylorsville) would prohibit motorists from passing working snowplows on either the right or the left.
KSLTV
