Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Wants To Battle Roman Reigns & The Bloodline
WWE star Damian Priest of the Judgement Day has proposed that his group should clash with Roman Reigns’ Bloodline faction. The current iteration of the Judgement Day includes Priest, Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. The original leader and founder of the group Edge was kicked out in June.
wrestletalk.com
Top IMPACT Star Feels Retiring Mickie James Will Be A Career Defining Moment
A top IMPACT Wrestling star says they feel retiring Mickie James will be a career defining moment for them. Following a series of losses, Mickie James returned to IMPACT Wrestling this past summer and started her “Last Rodeo”, stating that the next match she lost that she would retire.
wrestletalk.com
Alexa Bliss Recalls Intergender Match Against Former WWE Champion
On the most recent edition of WWE Raw (December 19), Rhea Ripley faced Akira Tozawa in a rare intergender match up. Now Alexa Bliss has opened up about her own recollections of an intergender match she once had against former WWE Champion Randy Orton at Fastlane 2021. The match came...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Interested In Working On Voiceover Project
WWE Raw star Damian Priest has noted that he’d be interested in doing voiceover work on a project away from the ring. It was previously reported that Priest was asked to read for the role of Namor in Black Panther Wakanda Forever. While Priest wasn’t cast in the film,...
wrestletalk.com
Update On WWE Plans For Cody Rhodes Return
An update has emerged on potential plans for Cody Rhodes’ return feud after he makes a full recovery from his injury. Rhodes hasn’t wrestled since undergoing surgery to fix a torn pectoral muscle in June. He last wrestled at the June 5 Hell in a Cell premium live event, battling Seth Rollins while injured.
wrestletalk.com
Vince McMahon’s Dislike Of Former WWE Star Led To Popular Team Not Being Pushed
There have been many instances of WWE creative not pushing wrestlers who naturally got over with the fanbase. One major example of this was with Rusev Day. The duo of Rusev and Aiden English became one of the hottest acts in the company in 2017 and 2018, but never really got presented as such on SmackDown.
wrestletalk.com
Jake Roberts Addresses Future With AEW
AEW star and wrestling legend Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts has spoken about his future with the promotion. Roberts first appeared for AEW in 2019 during that year’s Road To All Out, but officially joined the company in March 2020, interrupting Cody Rhodes during a promo. Roberts has...
wrestletalk.com
Intergender Match Takes Place On WWE Raw
An intergender match took place on tonight’s (December 19) episode of Monday Night Raw. The first match of tonight’s show saw the Street Profits take on Finn Balor and Damian Priest of the Judgment Day in tag team action. Akira Tozawa accompanied the Profits, while Rhea Ripley and...
wrestletalk.com
Major Plans Uncertain For WrestleMania 39
With WrestleMania 39 just over four months away, attention is being turned towards the biggest show in the WWE calendar. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave an update on ticket sales for the upcoming Hollywood themed extravaganza, saying:. “It’s the LA one. “It’s the one they’ve been...
wrestletalk.com
Future Cody Rhodes WWE Feud Revealed?
SmackDown star Karrion Kross has teased a WWE feud with Cody Rhodes, ahead of the former AEW EVP’s return. Kross and Rhodes have yet to cross paths in WWE. Rhodes was still with AEW during Kross’ previous run with the company, ahead of Kross’ release in November 2021.
wrestletalk.com
Fan Favourite AEW Star Gives Insight On Potential Future Heel Character
AEW star Willow Nightingale has very quickly become a beloved member of the AEW roster in recent months. Willow has captured the heart of the AEW Galaxy due to her captivating personality and infectious energy. Every wrestler, unless you’re Ricky Steamboat or Rey Mysterio, has to have a heel run...
wrestletalk.com
Jon Moxley ‘Takes Interest’ In Young AEW Star
Jon Moxley has “taken an interest” in a young AEW star, according to a WWE Hall of Famer and veteran of the wrestling business. Speaking on the ARN podcast, Arn Anderson discussed the current status of his son, Brock Anderson’s, AEW run. Confirming that Brock has “about...
wrestletalk.com
Veteran WWE Star Wants To Leave The Business ‘Better’ Because They Were Involved
In recent years, former World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler has taken up a veteran role in WWE, being paired up against young up and coming stars to help them get experience,. Most recently, Ziggler seemingly began a feud with Austin Theory, laying out the United States Champion during a match...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Raw December 26 Plans Revealed?
UPDATE: A new report has confirmed that the December 26 Raw will be an “Absolute Best of 2022” show. More at this link. With the final WWE Raw of 2022 taking place on the day after Christmas Day, there’s been discussion of whether it would be a live show.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Wanted Iconic Rivalry To End Sooner
A WWE Hall of Famer has reflected on a long-running wrestling rivalry and believes it could have been ended sooner. The legendary rivalry between Ric Flair and Sting crossed the decades. It started in NWA in the 80s, moved to WCW in to 90s and 2002 and onto TNA in...
wrestletalk.com
The Bloodline Lay Out NXT Star In Backstage Attack
A current WWE NXT star made a cameo appearance on tonight’s (December 19) WWE Raw show. In recent months, WWE has been bringing NXT talents to Raw tapings for matches on Main Event prior to the show. This week, the two NXT stars in question were Axiom and Andre...
wrestletalk.com
8 More WWE Legends Who Could Have One More Match In 2023 (And Who They Could Face)
When Stone Cold Steve Austin was first rumored to be having one final match at WrestleMania 38, the world of wrestling let out a collective groan. Why would somebody who had as perfect a send off as any wrestler could wish for (against the Rock at WrestleMania XIX) risk tarnishing their legacy for a cheap nostalgia pop?
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Explains Why They Hate “What?” Chants
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has revealed his thoughts on the “What?” crowd chant, popularised by Stone Cold Steve Austin. The “What?” chant has a poor reputation in the world of wrestling, as crowds will use it to derail promos by all but the most beloved and accomplished wrestlers, making it difficult for others to get over.
wrestletalk.com
Future Card To Feature Both WWE & NJPW Talent?
Since returning to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, a former WWE star has set about regaining the momentum he had during his previous NJPW run. After more than three years away from New Japan, KUSHIDA returned to the company in July 2022. He recently spoke to the official NJPW website about his...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Raw Kicks Off With Surprise Roman Reigns Appearance
Tonight’s (December 19) episode of WWE Raw kicked off with a surprise appearance from Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Reigns appeared in a backstage segment, where he spoke about the end of last week’s SmackDown show. It was announced that Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns would take...
Comments / 0