Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Democrat Mayor Defies Joe Biden to Admit Scale of Migrant Crisis
The El Paso mayor had reportedly been urged by the Biden administration not to issue an emergency declaration over concerns about surging migrant crossings.
Democrats Double Down on Break With Joe Biden Over Migrants at Border
Representative Henry Cuellar, a Texas Democrat, said Sunday that Border Patrol agents "feel that the administration doesn't have their backs."
Washington Examiner
Democrats think Hunter Biden must be investigated: Poll
A majority of Democrats believe that first son Hunter Biden should be investigated for his overseas business dealings, a recent poll found. Some 54% of Democrats back the Justice Department investigating the younger Biden, accompanied by 88% of Republicans and 74% of independents, a Fox News poll determined. Across the spectrum, 72% of all voters surveyed believe it is important to investigate his business dealings, matching the findings from a poll conducted in August.
Washington Examiner
Biden's transgender crusade
Even though a tiny percentage of the U.S. population identifies as transgender, supporting transgender issues has become Democrats' cause du jour. Now, questioning any part of transgender ideology is to somehow deny basic human rights. Of course, this is nonsense, but it doesn't keep the loudest activists from trying to name and shame others. It's even worse when the president of the United States does it.
Washington Examiner
Air safety falls victim to Biden’s immigration disaster
On Wednesday, Dec. 21, 1988, Pan Am flight 103 from London to New York exploded over Scotland. A bomb, planted by Libyan terrorists, killed all 270 people aboard. Two days later, I boarded flight 103, one of maybe 30 passengers. Hardly a word was spoken for the entire trip. None of us wanted to fly, but I was a broke student and wanted to be home for Christmas. This is like yesterday to me.
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
White House tells Supreme Court there is no longer ‘justification’ left for Title 42
The Biden administration argued to the Supreme Court Tuesday that the controversial Title 42 health policy had outlived its usefulness and should be allowed to expire as scheduled Wednesday. “The government recognizes that the end of the Title 42 orders will likely lead to disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings,” Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in response to Chief Justice John Roberts’ Monday order temporarily keeping the policy in place after 19 GOP-led states filed an “eleventh hour” emergency appeal. “The government in no way seeks to minimize the seriousness of that problem,” Prelogar added. “But the solution to...
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
Trump Rages Over Hunter Biden's Laptop After Criminal Referral
Trump claimed President Joe Biden would have lost "millions of votes" over Hunter Biden's laptop.
Alan Dershowitz Questions if Trump Criminal Referral Is Constitutional
Dershowitz, who has represented former President Donald Trump, said that the committee violated its constitutional limitations as part of a legislative body.
POLITICO
Mitch McConnell said he "absolutely" wants Kevin McCarthy to become speaker of the House — even after McCarthy's criticism of Senate GOP spending bill negotiations.
"I hope he makes it," McConnell says. What happened: Even as Kevin McCarthy has criticized the Senate GOP for its government spending package negotiations, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he "absolutely" supports the House Republican leader's bid to be speaker. "I'm pulling for Kevin. I hope he makes...
To restore order at the border, Democrats must fund enforcing the law, not handouts to cities and migrants
President Joe Biden inherited what his first Border Patrol chief called “arguably the most effective border security in” history. Operational control rapidly disintegrated, however, as Biden reversed nearly all of President Donald Trump’s successful border policies without implementing his own promised “guardrails” to prevent a wave of illegal entries. With Title 42 possibly ending this week, sanctuary-city mayors like Eric Adams are calling for federal aid for what’s expected to be an even bigger deluge. To restore order, taxpayers should demand the administration detain all illegal entrants — as the law already requires — and Congress pay for detention beds, not border-related handouts...
Elon Musk Shifts Attention To Illegal Immigrants
No doubt that this year has brought Elon Musk to the fore regarding so many social and business issues. In recent months, Musk has talked about, and been talked about, more regarding his positions on politics than on issues concerning, for example, two of his flagship companies, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report and SpaceX.
FBI paid Twitter back more than $3M for doing its dirty work on users, email shows
The FBI reimbursed Twitter to the tune of more than $3 million as it pushed the social media company to ban accounts and target so-called “foreign influence” operations, the latest installment of the “Twitter Files” revealed on Monday. In an email dated Feb. 10, 2021, an unidentified Twitter employee told then-deputy general counsel Jim Baker and then-general counsel Sean Edgett that “we have collected $3,415,323 since October 2019!” The email, published by independent journalist Michael Shellenberger, explained that Twitter’s Safety, Content & Law Enforcement (SCALE) division had instituted a “reimbursement program” in exchange for devoting staff hours to “processing requests from the...
The Jewish Press
The Biden Administration’s Hostility to Israel
May 11, 2022. Jenin. West Bank. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launch an operation against a cell of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a terrorist organization funded by the regime in Iran, which, since it came to power in 1979, has continuously threatened to obliterate the Jewish state. As exchanges of fire took place, Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, embedded with the terrorists, was killed by a bullet, not clear from where.
The Prosecution of Trump Runs Into Some Serious First Amendment Troubles
Yesterday the House January 6 Committee unanimously voted to recommend that former President Donald Trump be criminally prosecuted, for charges including conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstructing an act of Congress, and, the most serious, insurrection. A congressional criminal referral of a former president is unprecedented, and if Special Counsel Jack Smith and the Department of Justice decide to prosecute Trump, they will have to address a formidable defense: that Trump’s speech on January 6, 2021, no matter how irresponsible or how full of lies about a “stolen” 2020 election, was, after all, a political speech and thus protected by the First Amendment.
Jan. 6 committee formally accuses Donald Trump of 4 crimes
The select panel held its final public meeting Monday afternoon and released the first components of its final report.
Washington Post Journalist Taylor Lorenz Suspended From Twitter, Other Social Media Sites Banned From Promotion
Controversial Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz says she has been suspended from Twitter upon order of its owner, Elon Musk. Lorenz made the claim in a Substack post, adding that she did not and has not violated Twitter’s terms of service. On Substack, Lorenz claimed she only had three tweets live on her account at the time of the suspension. One of them was a tweet sent to Musk. Lorenz claimed she and colleague Drew Harwell (also banned by Musk earlier in the week) were “working on a story involving Musk and were hoping to get [a] comment from him.” “When I went...
Comments / 3