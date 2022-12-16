Read full article on original website
stateofreform.com
Utah Executive Appropriations Committee adopts budget recommendations for 2023 legislative session, proposes $1.48 billion to social services
The Utah Executive Appropriations Committee (EAC) approved its budget recommendations for the upcoming legislative session on Tuesday. The 2023 budget allocation for the Social Services Committee's ongoing base budget is $1.48 billion, which would incorporate...
stateofreform.com
Q&A: John Poelman, Senior Director at Leavitt Partners, on outlook for One Utah Health Collaborative in 2023
John Poelman led a team that supported Governor Spencer Cox’s office throughout the design and community input phase of forming the One Utah Health Collaborative. The collaborative is a community-owned organization that is focused on enabling the health system to scale successful outcomes for all Utahns. Poelman’s efforts included facilitating community town hall meetings, aggregating ideas, and supporting the committees that formed the goals and drafted the Collaborative’s charter.
stateofreform.com
Detailed Agenda for the 2023 Hawaii State of Reform Health Policy Conference is now available!
The Detailed Agenda for our 2023 Hawaii State of Reform Health Policy Conference is now available!. Through our extensive stakeholder engagement process, we have put together many exciting panels that will cover the most important...
Oregon’s overreliance on tuition to cover rising college costs hurts the economy, report finds
A new report shows that Oregon is “faced with many problems” when it comes to paying for the rising costs of higher education, ultimately hindering enrollment that has a spillover effect on the state’s economy. The report on trends in state higher education enrollment and funding found that the Legislature’s overreliance on universities raising tuition […] The post Oregon’s overreliance on tuition to cover rising college costs hurts the economy, report finds appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Courthouse News Service
Eastern Oregon group readies bid to secede to Idaho
PORTLAND, Ore. (CN) — For the last month, nonprofit Citizens for Greater Idaho — on a mission to make Oregon's eastern counties part of Idaho — has been working diligently to gather support in preparation for Oregon’s upcoming legislative session in January. Formerly known as Move...
stateofreform.com
What They’re Watching: Liz Close, PhD, Utah Nurses Association
In this edition of "What They're Watching, Utah Nurses Association Executive Director Liz Close, PhD, describes the challenges the nursing profession has faced having entered the pandemic with an already-burn-out workforce. To solve...
newsnationnow.com
Rising overdoses bring Oregon’s drug laws into question
(NewsNation) — An increase in overdose deaths in Oregon has drawn renewed attention to the state’s law decriminalization of certain drugs. Oregon passed a measure in 2020 to decriminalize drugs including heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl. The measure also redirected tax revenue from marijuana sales to fund addiction services.
New Oregon ombuds advocates for student loan borrowers
When Lane Thompson told former boss Rebekah Bassett that she’d been hired as Oregon’s first statewide student loan ombuds, Bassett knew the job would be a natural fit. Thompson worked for Bassett for six years at the Community and Shelter Assistance Corp (CASA) of Oregon, helping people save for life goals like buying a home, starting a business or going back to school. Those goals were often stymied by clients’ student debt, and Thompson sought out training to become one of few student loan counselors in the state.
Kate Brown diversified Oregon’s bench; challengers ousted 3 judges
When Gov. Kate Brown appointed Chanpone Sinlapasai to the Multnomah County Circuit Court bench in September 2021, Sinlapasai became the first ethnic Lao judge in the United States. The judge’s milestone reflected a deliberate change under Brown. As governor, Brown made the point of diversifying Oregon’s judiciary. Of her...
stateofreform.com
What They’re Watching: Shruti Kothari, Blue Shield of California
In this edition of "What They're Watching," we sat down with Shruti Kothari, Director of Industry Initiatives for Blue Shield of California, to hear about her focus on health data sharing in California.
To combat climate change, Oregon bans sale of new, 100% gasoline-powered cars by 2035
All new cars sold in Oregon by 2035 must be considered zero-emissions vehicles. On Monday, Oregon’s Environmental Quality Commission voted unanimously to adopt the Advanced Clean Cars II Rule, requiring auto manufacturers to begin producing and delivering a growing number of zero-emission vehicles to Oregon beginning in 2026, so that they make up 100% of […] The post To combat climate change, Oregon bans sale of new, 100% gasoline-powered cars by 2035 appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Oregon must 'stay the course' on soft heroin laws despite skyrocketing overdose rates: drug law proponents
Oregon's trailblazing drug decriminalization law has come under fire amid a slow rollout and rise in overdose deaths. But proponents say much of the criticism is unfair.
Oregon Youth Authority settles 2 wrongful death lawsuits in two months
The Oregon Youth Authority settled two wrongful death lawsuits within the last two months involving teenagers who died while in the agency’s custody, records obtained by the Capital Chronicle show. The settlements with the families totaled nearly $2.6 million, and one will lead to some policy changes at a provider that contracts with the youth […] The post Oregon Youth Authority settles 2 wrongful death lawsuits in two months appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
nwsportsmanmag.com
ODFW Commission Sets 2023 Marine Bag Limit, Takes Other Actions
THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE OREGON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. The Commission today directed ODFW staff to work with the Department of Justice and develop rules to stop coyote killing contests in a way that is consistent with its legal authority, while denying a petition from 15 organizations requesting rulemaking on this issue. The vote was 6-1 in support of the motion.
opb.org
Outgoing health authority director suggests Oregon needs to expand state’s psychiatric hospital
The number of people in Oregon who are accused of crimes but cannot understand the charges against them due to psychosis has increased to what one state official called “record levels” this fall, and is throwing a wrench into efforts to reduce the waitlist at the Oregon State Hospital.
Why transforming the grid is critical to Oregon’s clean-energy future
One person’s dream home might be a villa on the shore of Italy’s Lake Como, while another’s is a clifftop mansion overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Will Musser’s is a house that blends in with his Portland neighborhood. “It’s comfortable, not ostentatious or kind of extravagant,” Musser...
focushillsboro.com
Congratulations To Andrea Salinas For Making History As Oregon 6th District First Female Representative!
Congratulations To Andrea Salinas: Democrat Elected to Represent Oregon in Congress The political arena has been Andrea Salinas’ life’s work. Congratulations To Andrea Salinas For Making History As Oregon 6th District First Female Representative. After working as an aide for Senator Harry Reid and Representative Darlene Hooley, she...
Why this Gas Law and Rule Needs to Be Applied in Idaho Immediately
Gas prices and fuel have been major topics in 2022, seeing prices reach an all-time high earlier this year, and a diesel gas shortage having many question about how trucks will continue to run across the country. While prices have come back down a bit and the diesel gas shortage hasn't caused any major problems yet, that doesn't mean there aren't other topics to be discussed. One neighboring state has a unique gas law and rule that confuses outsiders, but most residents enjoy it, and it should be adopted in Idaho.
ohsu.edu
OHSU forecast: Respiratory illness peaking in Oregon
While Oregon’s current surge of respiratory illness is expected to peak by the end of this week, hospitals will likely need to continue to be flexible in order to meet tremendous patient demand in the coming months. Oregon Health & Science University’s latest statewide forecast reports Oregon’s total number...
Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis
Calling it the “number one issue throughout Oregon,” more than two dozen mayors recently wrote to the Oregon Legislature asking for $125 million in annual funding to address homelessness. “Cities cannot be left to solve this statewide crisis by ourselves,” the bipartisan group of mayors noted. Although the mayors did not identify the source of […] The post Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
