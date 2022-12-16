ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

stateofreform.com

Utah Executive Appropriations Committee adopts budget recommendations for 2023 legislative session, proposes $1.48 billion to social services

The Utah Executive Appropriations Committee (EAC) approved its budget recommendations for the upcoming legislative session on Tuesday. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. The 2023 budget allocation for the Social Services Committee’s ongoing base budget is $1.48 billion, which would incorporate...
UTAH STATE
stateofreform.com

Q&A: John Poelman, Senior Director at Leavitt Partners, on outlook for One Utah Health Collaborative in 2023

John Poelman led a team that supported Governor Spencer Cox’s office throughout the design and community input phase of forming the One Utah Health Collaborative. The collaborative is a community-owned organization that is focused on enabling the health system to scale successful outcomes for all Utahns. Poelman’s efforts included facilitating community town hall meetings, aggregating ideas, and supporting the committees that formed the goals and drafted the Collaborative’s charter.
UTAH STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon’s overreliance on tuition to cover rising college costs hurts the economy, report finds

A new report shows that Oregon is “faced with many problems” when it comes to paying for the rising costs of higher education, ultimately hindering enrollment that has a spillover effect on the state’s economy. The report on trends in state higher education enrollment and funding found that the Legislature’s overreliance on universities raising tuition […] The post Oregon’s overreliance on tuition to cover rising college costs hurts the economy, report finds appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Courthouse News Service

Eastern Oregon group readies bid to secede to Idaho

PORTLAND, Ore. (CN) — For the last month, nonprofit Citizens for Greater Idaho — on a mission to make Oregon's eastern counties part of Idaho — has been working diligently to gather support in preparation for Oregon’s upcoming legislative session in January. Formerly known as Move...
OREGON STATE
stateofreform.com

What They’re Watching: Liz Close, PhD, Utah Nurses Association

In this edition of “What They’re Watching, Utah Nurses Association Executive Director Liz Close, PhD, describes the challenges the nursing profession has faced having entered the pandemic with an already-burn-out workforce. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. To solve...
UTAH STATE
newsnationnow.com

Rising overdoses bring Oregon’s drug laws into question

(NewsNation) — An increase in overdose deaths in Oregon has drawn renewed attention to the state’s law decriminalization of certain drugs. Oregon passed a measure in 2020 to decriminalize drugs including heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl. The measure also redirected tax revenue from marijuana sales to fund addiction services.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

New Oregon ombuds advocates for student loan borrowers

When Lane Thompson told former boss Rebekah Bassett that she’d been hired as Oregon’s first statewide student loan ombuds, Bassett knew the job would be a natural fit. Thompson worked for Bassett for six years at the Community and Shelter Assistance Corp (CASA) of Oregon, helping people save for life goals like buying a home, starting a business or going back to school. Those goals were often stymied by clients’ student debt, and Thompson sought out training to become one of few student loan counselors in the state.
OREGON STATE
stateofreform.com

What They’re Watching: Shruti Kothari, Blue Shield of California

In this edition of “What They’re Watching,” we sat down with Shruti Kothari, Director of Industry Initiatives for Blue Shield of California, to hear about her focus on health data sharing in California. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

To combat climate change, Oregon bans sale of new, 100% gasoline-powered cars by 2035

All new cars sold in Oregon by 2035 must be considered zero-emissions vehicles. On Monday, Oregon’s Environmental Quality Commission voted unanimously to adopt the Advanced Clean Cars II Rule, requiring auto manufacturers to begin producing and delivering a growing number of zero-emission vehicles to Oregon beginning in 2026, so that they make up 100% of […] The post To combat climate change, Oregon bans sale of new, 100% gasoline-powered cars by 2035 appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Youth Authority settles 2 wrongful death lawsuits in two months

The Oregon Youth Authority settled two wrongful death lawsuits within the last two months involving teenagers who died while in the agency’s custody, records obtained by the Capital Chronicle show. The settlements with the families totaled nearly $2.6 million, and one will lead to some policy changes at a provider that contracts with the youth […] The post Oregon Youth Authority settles 2 wrongful death lawsuits in two months appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
EUGENE, OR
nwsportsmanmag.com

ODFW Commission Sets 2023 Marine Bag Limit, Takes Other Actions

THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE OREGON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. The Commission today directed ODFW staff to work with the Department of Justice and develop rules to stop coyote killing contests in a way that is consistent with its legal authority, while denying a petition from 15 organizations requesting rulemaking on this issue. The vote was 6-1 in support of the motion.
OREGON STATE
KOOL 96.5

Why this Gas Law and Rule Needs to Be Applied in Idaho Immediately

Gas prices and fuel have been major topics in 2022, seeing prices reach an all-time high earlier this year, and a diesel gas shortage having many question about how trucks will continue to run across the country. While prices have come back down a bit and the diesel gas shortage hasn't caused any major problems yet, that doesn't mean there aren't other topics to be discussed. One neighboring state has a unique gas law and rule that confuses outsiders, but most residents enjoy it, and it should be adopted in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
ohsu.edu

OHSU forecast: Respiratory illness peaking in Oregon

While Oregon’s current surge of respiratory illness is expected to peak by the end of this week, hospitals will likely need to continue to be flexible in order to meet tremendous patient demand in the coming months. Oregon Health & Science University’s latest statewide forecast reports Oregon’s total number...
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis

Calling it the “number one issue throughout Oregon,” more than two dozen mayors recently wrote to the Oregon Legislature asking for $125 million in annual funding to address homelessness. “Cities cannot be left to solve this statewide crisis by ourselves,” the bipartisan group of mayors noted.  Although the mayors did not identify the source of […] The post Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE

