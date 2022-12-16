Read full article on original website
Driver runs over man lying down in northeast Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was injured after police say a car ran him over while he was lying down in northeast Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the man was hit around 8:00 a.m. near Blackstone Avenue and Auto Center Drive when the driver lost control, began to spin out, […]
PD: Man threatening people with a gun in Hanford arrested
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in Hanford was arrested for allegedly brandishing and threatening multiple people on Sunday morning according to the Hanford Police Department. Officers say, police were dispatched to the 600 block of East Birch Street for a report of a man, identified as 25-year-old, Justin Lira, allegedly in the street with […]
Suspect wanted, needs to be identified following commercial burglary in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help Monday as they look for a man wanted for commercial burglary. According to the Fresno Police Department, a man broke into the Di Cicco’s restaurant on Clinton between Marks and West on Dec. 2.
Fresno Police Arrest Man During Traffic Stop After Discovering a Loaded Stolen Gun Within Reach of the Driver
December 18, 2022 - Central patrol officers conducted a traffic stop in Fresno on Saturday in the area of McKinley Avenue and Fruit Avenue for a vehicle code violation. As officers contacted the driver of the vehicle, an officer observed a firearm case unlocked and within reach of the driver.
Authorities reveal name of victim in Saturday murder-suicide
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police have identified the woman who was shot and killed by her sister’s boyfriend on Highway 41 in Fresno, as 28-year-old Ta-Sheng Ly of Fresno. This is just the latest instance of domestic violence that has claimed lives in the city of Fresno. Officers with California Highway Patrol say a 30-year-old […]
2-year-old overdoses on father’s fentanyl, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A two-year-old child in Merced overdosed on their father’s fentanyl supply Sunday, according to the Merced Police Department. Police say they responded to a local hospital for a two-year-old who tested positive for fentanyl. The child was transported by their parents after the child experienced life-threatening symptoms consistent with fentanyl exposure. […]
DUI operation by Fresno Police leads to 6 arrests
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Saturday, the Fresno Police Department conducted a DUI operation in the city of Fresno that resulted in several people arrested or cited, authorities say. According to police, six people were arrested for driving under the influence of controlled substances (DUI) and 17 drivers received citations for operating a vehicle without […]
Former Fresno judge arrested on domestic violence charges, police say
A former federal judge is out on bail after an arrest in Fresno County. 82-year-old Oliver Wanger was booked into the Fresno County Jail early Saturday morning, accused of felony domestic violence.
Former Fresno federal judge arrested, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former federal judge for the United States District Court, Oliver Wanger, 82, of Fresno was arrested Saturday for alleged domestic violence, according to the Fresno Police Department. Oliver Wanger released the following statement through his attorney. “I have known Oliver Wanger for over 30 years both professionally and personally. He is a […]
IDENTIFIED: Woman shot, killed at HWY 41 in alleged murder-suicide
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says they have identified the victim of a shooting that occurred at Highway 41 in a suspected murder-suicide case. According to the authorities, 28-year-old Ta-Sheng Ly of Fresno was killed in a suspected case of murder-suicide while she was riding with her sister southbound on Highway […]
17 drivers cited, 6 arrested following DUI checkpoint in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Six drivers were arrested over the weekend during a DUI checkpoint down Shaw Avenue in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says officers held the DUI checkpoint on Saturday from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. and spoke with 322 drivers. Of that 322, Fresno Police say...
Victim’s sister killed in Fresno murder-suicide, CHP says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol said a woman who was killed in a murder-suicide on the night of Dec. 17, while riding with her sister in the southbound lane of the 41 freeway near Ashlan Avenue, was not the intended target. “It’s very tragic, very alarming, we’re just glad no one else […]
Gang Member Arrested After Skywatch Aircrew Assists Fresno Police in Finding Fleeing Suspect, Booked on Several Firearm Related Charges
December 17, 2022 - On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the Skywatch Aircrew was on routine patrol in the Central district when they observed a ground unit initiate a traffic stop on Tyler Avenue west of Fresno Street. The Aircrew noticed the vehicle was slow to yield which caused the Aircrew to fly in the direction of the traffic stop.
Man hit by car while sleeping in north Fresno, police say
A man is recovering after being hit by an out-of-control driver along Blackstone Avenue in north Fresno.
Motorcyclist crashes during chase with Fresno County deputies
A motorcycle rider is in the hospital after a chase with deputies led to a crash in Central Fresno.
Teen stabbed in Fresno, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teen was stabbed Sunday afternoon in Fresno, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to the 3400 block of Mayfair Drive North just before 1:30 p.m. for a call about an assault with a deadly weapon. When officials arrived, they say they found a 16-year-old boy […]
Man shot in Fresno, dropped off at hospital: deputies
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning. Deputies say they were dispatched to the 1200 block of north Cornelia Avenue, just south of Olive Avenue, in west Fresno around midnight. According to investigators, they say they learned that a […]
45-year-old woman killed in head-on crash involving big rig in Hanford, CHP says
A 45-year-old woman has died after a crash involving a big rig in Hanford Monday morning.
Man Allegedly Robbed At Gunpoint In Jamestown
Jamestown, CA – A man was reportedly held up at gunpoint Monday night in Jamestown. A caller to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s dispatch reported that he was robbed by an unknown subject armed with a gun in the area of Petticoat Junction Drive near Jim Brady Road. Once on scene, deputies spoke to the victim, who told them a male, later identified as 44-year-old Jason Stevens of Sonora, had pointed a firearm at him, demanding his phone and some Fentanyl.
Motorcyclist Killed After Vehicle Collision in Southeast Fresno, CA
A collision between a motorcyclist and another vehicle on the evening of Friday, December 16, 2022, left the motorcyclist dead. The accident, which occurred near the intersection of Jensen and Armstrong Avenues in southeast Fresno, CA, occurred around 6:30 p.m. according to the story from KFSN. The Fresno Police Department...
