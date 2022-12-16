How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup final: Argentina vs France start time, live stream, TV channel, lineups

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez won the World Cup and the Golden Glove in Qatar, and his agent is not ruling out a move. WHAT HAPPENED? Martinez played a key role in Argentina's World Cup triumph, particularly in the final when he made a vital save from Randal Kolo Muani in extra-time. The stopper also denied Kingsley Coman in the penalty shootout as the Albiceleste claimed glory. Martinez's agent, Gustavo Doni, has now spoken about his future and is not ruling out a move away from Aston Villa.

23 HOURS AGO