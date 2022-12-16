How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup final: Argentina vs France start time, live stream, TV channel, lineups

Read full article on original website
World Cup final: Argentina vs France live score, highlights, result from 2022 FIFA championship
By now the world is intimately familiar with the stakes of the men's 2022 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France: a 35-year-old Lionel Messi is one game away from winning the trophy that has eluded him throughout his illustrious career. Standing in Messi's way in the final World...
Argentina vs France stats, trends, and numbers behind FIFA World Cup final 2022
The 2022 World Cup final is upon us, as Argentina and France battle for international supremacy and a place among the elite teams in the sport's history to call themselves world champions. We're familiar with the big storylines: Lionel Messi is hoping to add the final, most coveted piece of...
Lionel Messi vs. France: Argentina star's World Cup record vs French national team
Just one obstacle stands between Lionel Messi and the World Cup win that would cement his legacy. But he arguably could not have asked for a trickier matchup than a meeting with the reigning world champions France. This is not the first time the two nations have met across their...
Will Didier Deschamps remain as France coach after 2022 World Cup final loss to Argentina?
France boss Didier Deschamps discussed his future after seeing his team beaten on penalties by Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final. WHAT HAPPENED: France failed to successfully defend their World Cup title after being beaten on penalties in Sunday's final in Qatar. Les Bleus battled back from 2-0 down...
Why Argentina is the last country to love Messi: The 'problem' of having the two best footballers in history
After Lionel Messi finally achieved his dream of winning the World Cup, the iconic No. 10 has cemented his place among the game's greatest-ever players. He is loved around the world. But as Mauricio Codocea from The Sporting News' Argentine edition explains, his countrymen may be the last ones to hold him in such high esteem.
French team sickness: Which France players missed 2022 World Cup final against Argentina?
With under 24 hours before the 2022 World Cup final kicked off, France's squad faced uncertainties because of a flu outbreak that had spread through the camp. Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate and Kingsley Coman became the latest French players affected, joining Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano, who were forced to miss the team's semifinal win over Morocco because of illness.
World Cup bracket 2022: Final updated FIFA knockout stages and printable version for download
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is in the books with all 64 matches and Argentina emerging as champions for the first time since 1986 thanks to their penalty shootout victory over France. The Sporting News kept track of all the action throughout the 29 days of the biggest tournament in...
FIFA World Cup results 2022: Latest scores today, yesterday, and so far as curtain comes down on Qatar 2022
After 64 matches, Argentina were crowned champions of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Despite starting the tournament with a shock 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia, Lionel Messi and Co. responded perfectly to win six straight matches. Argentina faced a defiant France in the final as Les Bleus looked...
Is Lionel Messi the best male sports athlete of all time? World Cup final was a persuasive closing statement
Michael Jordan won five National Basketball Association MVP awards. Tom Brady has won the same award three times in the National Football League. Willie Mays was honored twice by Major League Baseball’s National League. Lionel Messi was presented the Ballon d’Or as the best player in world soccer seven times.
World Cup team of the tournament: Who the stats say were the best players in Qatar 2022
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar has proven to be one of the most action-packed and entertaining editions of the competition in recent memory. From a long list of underdog performances including Saudi Arabia's win against Argentina and Japan's double upset of Germany and Spain, the tournament has produced dramatic moment after dramatic moment.
Argentina new three stars jersey latest: Updated information on adidas shirt with revised logo and team badge after World Cup win
FIFA World Cup 2022 title winners Argentina will be getting a monumental update to their badge and shirt. After Lionel Messi carried Argentina to victory in the final against France in a thrilling match that finished on a penalty shootout, the Albiceleste now must update their logo to reflect the third World Cup title in the nation's history.
Emiliano Martinez wants to play Champions League after World Cup heroics with Argentina
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez won the World Cup and the Golden Glove in Qatar, and his agent is not ruling out a move. WHAT HAPPENED? Martinez played a key role in Argentina's World Cup triumph, particularly in the final when he made a vital save from Randal Kolo Muani in extra-time. The stopper also denied Kingsley Coman in the penalty shootout as the Albiceleste claimed glory. Martinez's agent, Gustavo Doni, has now spoken about his future and is not ruling out a move away from Aston Villa.
Teams out of World Cup 2022: Final list of nations eliminated from FIFA Qatar 2022
The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off with 32 teams competing to reach the final on Sunday, December 18. Only one was left standing as Argentina won a memorable final over France, decided on penalties. Over the course of the four weeks of the competition, all the other nations had...
Gareth Bale included in L'Equipe's worst team of the World Cup after early exit with Wales
Wales hero Gareth Bale was listed as one of the worst players at the World Cup by French sports newspaper L'Equipe. WHAT HAPPENED? Despite scoring Wales' only goal of the competition - a penalty against USA - Bale was included in the worst XI of the competition. The talisman was unable to inspire his team to victory as they crashed out at the group stage with one point.
Who's getting promoted to the 2024 World Juniors? Norway earns advancement to top IIHF U20 championship
The World Juniors that everyone is familiar with consists of the 10 best U20 teams in the world, meeting around the holidays for the right to be crowned World Juniors champion. However, that's not the only World Junior Championship that occurs through the IIHF. There are Division I A and...
Argentina national anthem lyrics in English: The Himno Nacional Argentino translation and music
Argentina have been a force at enough World Cups by now for football fans to instantly recognise the tune of the South American nation's anthem. Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona and more have sung their national song before plenty of the FIFA competition's biggest matches, from the very first World Cup final to the 2014 climax.
Cricket Australia reveal tribute plans for Shane Warne ahead of Boxing Day Test
Shane Warne will be honoured throughout the Boxing Day Test, with Cricket Australia revealing a detailed plan to pay tribute to the cricket icon. The legendary leg-spinner passed away in March, leaving the global cricket community in a state of shock. Warne is undoubtedly one of Australia's greatest cricketers in...
Australia facing selection headache as Josh Hazlewood closes in on return from injury
Australia are facing a major selection headache for the Boxing Day Test, with seamer Josh Hazlewood nearing a return from injury. The 31-year-old missed the second match against West Indies and the series opener against South Africa, but is tipped to be fit for the MCG clash beginning on December 26th.
