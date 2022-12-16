Read full article on original website
Wade Henry
3d ago
Guarantee the housekeeper who gave that interview just lost his job. You can’t go on tv and bad mouth your employer and expect to stay employed. Stupid move even if he is right.
Reply(1)
5
Redhot1
3d ago
Its that way in every hospital in the surrounding areas. I work in a nursing home and they expect us to take care of 28 to 35 patients per cna and 1 nurse and the DON's favorite saying is if your not happy here you can leave. The patients are in no way, shape, or form being taken care of like they should be. It's very very sad.
Reply
3
Lostmymind
3d ago
it's a horrible hospital! my husband suffered a great deal at their hands before he passed. never take someone there.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in MichiganKristen WaltersFenton, MI
Visit the World's Largest Christmas Shop in MichiganTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Related
Bye Girl – Wendy’s On Bristol Road In Burton Closes
Wendy has left the building. The Wendy's fast food restaurant on Bristol Road (next door to Tim Horton's) has permanently closed. Much of the signage has been stripped down except for a sign on the now-empty building. The drive-thru sign is empty and two signs on two drive-thru windows read...
A Gang of Buffalo Seen Grazing on Former Grand Blanc Golf Course
Some buffalo are out grazing on a former golf course in Grand Blanc. It's not too often that you look out your car window and see some buffalo on your commute through Genesee County, MI. However, that is exactly what is causing some drivers to look twice while traveling down Dort Highway in Grand Blanc.
WNEM
NEW DETAILS: One dead in fire at Flint townhome, authorities say
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A fire broke out at a Flint townhome on Tuesday, Dec. 20. TV5 is working to learn more about the fire. It is located on Orchard Lane, just south of Flushing Road between Bellenger Highway and Chevrolet Avenue. The fire broke out at around 4 p.m.,...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Monday evening, Dec. 16
Investigation underway after child was left outside alone at school - clipped version. A local school is investigating an incident where a preschool child was left alone and unattended on their playground. Man who shot and killed woman over gas money sentenced to life in prison. Updated: 6 hours ago.
WNEM
Saginaw Police adds eight new officers to force
Here's a look at some of our top stories. The holiday weekend’s snowy and windy forecast has the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and area road commissions preparing for what is on the way for mid-Michigan. Genesee Co. Sheriff pulls over drivers, gives gifts instead of tickets. Updated: 3...
WNEM
MSP: crash investigation underway in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are investigating a traffic crash in Saginaw on 4th Avenue and Perkins Street, Lt. Kim Vetter said. The crash is related to a police pursuit, Vetter said. There are no other details about the crash as of Tuesday evening. Stay with TV5 as...
Flint man killed, found in abandoned building had ‘open door for everybody’, nephew says
FLINT, MI – While two people are in custody in connection with the death of a 56-year-old Flint man, the man’s family continues to wonder why. Charles “Charlie” Markley was reported missing on Dec. 5, after not having been seen by friends or family since Dec. 1, according to his nephew, Billy Bond.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Family of man shot, killed by Dearborn police hires law firm
A 33-year-old armed Dearborn man was shot and killed in the lobby of the Dearborn Police Department at about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Neither the Michigan State Police, who is handling the investigation, nor Dearborn police has released many details on the...
MSP: Man who shot at officer inside Dearborn PD used recently stole gun
We are learning major developments about the case of a deadly shooting of a 33-year-old man from Dearborn.
WNEM
Genesee Co. Sheriff pulls over drivers, gives gifts instead of tickets
Here's a look at some of our top stories. The Saginaw Police Department had a swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 20 for the eight new police officers who graduated from the Delta College Police Academy. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The holiday weekend’s snowy and windy forecast has the Michigan...
fox2detroit.com
Gun jams as man points it at Dearborn officers, killed at police department
The man who pointed a gun at an officer inside the Dearborn Police Department tried to shoot at least one round but the gun jammed in some way before he was shot and killed Sunday, authorities said. Ali Naji, 33, has been identified as the man who entered the lobby...
WNEM
Priceless keepsake returned to Grand Blanc Twp. woman
GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A woman from Grand Blanc Township had her priceless keepsake blankets, made from her late husband’s t-shirts, returned to her residence. Friday, Dec. 16 TV5 reported that Jane Bullard had a box containing two blankets that were, presumed, stolen from her porch. Monday,...
Sparrow report reveals death increase in Mid-Michigan
Data shows that death is on the rise in Ingham, Eaton, Ionia, Isabella, and Shiawassee counties.
Man sentenced in connection to fatal shooting outside Flint club
FLINT, MI – A man charged in the shooting death of a 31-year-old man outside a Flint club has been sentenced. Christopher Lee Bell, 34, appeared before Judge Mark W. Latchana Monday, Dec. 19, where he was sentenced to 24 months probation and time served on charges of receiving and concealing $20,000 or more in stolen property and tampering with evidence in a criminal case punishable by more than 10 years in prison.
abc12.com
Multi-unit townhome building catches fire on Flint's west side
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Fire Department was at the scene of a townhome on fire, where someone may have been trapped inside. The fire was reported around 3:50 p.m. in the 2500 block of Orchard Lane, which is just south of Flushing Road between Ballenger Highway and Chevrolet Avenue on Flint's west side.
WNEM
Fire Chief: Hemlock fire contained, expected to burn throughout the day
Firefighters in Saginaw County worked all night after a fire broke out in a grain silo at an elevator in Hemlock. Caro Area District Library Director Erin Schmandt talks about the library's new bookmobile. Saginaw Ambassadors: Empowering future leaders. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Jenny Geno and Tina Bacigalupo discuss...
abc12.com
Police investigating two suspicious deaths in Davison
DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Davison Police Department and Michigan State Police are investigating the deaths of two people found in an apartment on South State Street. Police were called to the home around 3:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon for a wellness check. Once inside, they found two individuals deceased. The identities had not been released over the weekend.
wsgw.com
Room at Frankenmuth Hotel Catches Fire
Frankenmuth Fire Department responded to the Fairfield Inn, 430 South Main Street, early Saturday morning for a fire inside one of the occupied rooms. The call was dispatched at 4:04 AM. According to fire officials the fire was contained to the 3rd floor guest room and an electrical fixture may have been the cause. Frankenmuth Fire Department was assisted by Frankenmuth Police, MMR, and Birch Run and Bridgeport Fire Departments.
Operation Spreading Cheer: Genesee County Sheriff’s Office handing out gift cards to law-abiding citizens
Those on Santa’s “nice list” are in for a special surprise while out of the roadways on Tuesday, courtesy of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Christopher Swanson said deputies will be out and conducting legal traffic stops
The Oakland Press
Dearborn man shot dead inside police department after allegedly trying to shoot officer
A 33-year-old Dearborn man with a history of mental illness is dead after he walked into the city’s police department, pointed a handgun at an officer behind the front desk and attempted to shoot the officer, police said. The officer fired multiple shots at the man, who was transported...
Comments / 5