Grand Blanc, MI

Wade Henry
3d ago

Guarantee the housekeeper who gave that interview just lost his job. You can’t go on tv and bad mouth your employer and expect to stay employed. Stupid move even if he is right.

Redhot1
3d ago

Its that way in every hospital in the surrounding areas. I work in a nursing home and they expect us to take care of 28 to 35 patients per cna and 1 nurse and the DON's favorite saying is if your not happy here you can leave. The patients are in no way, shape, or form being taken care of like they should be. It's very very sad.

Lostmymind
3d ago

it's a horrible hospital! my husband suffered a great deal at their hands before he passed. never take someone there.

