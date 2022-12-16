Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alamogordo Primate Facility Complicated History and Recent Judicial RulingAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Alamogordo Police Department Partners in Community: Shop with a Cop, Bike Safety and Holloman Partnership TrainingAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Alamogordo Sports Sunday Update Alamogordo Swimming Team Boys win and the Girls were 2nd, Wrestling and moreAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
My Solstice Wishes for Alamogordo and my Social Media friends by Kathy RamseyAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Saturday December 17th Alamogordo Regional High School Sports UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Related
Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute
Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in...
WGMD Radio
DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals
Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
US News and World Report
U.S. in Touch With Allies Over Taliban Suspension of Women From Universities
(Reuters) - The United states is in touch with allies over the decision by Afghanistan's Taliban-run higher education ministry on Tuesday to suspend access to universities for female students until further notice, the White House said. "The United States condemns the Taliban's indefensible decision to prevent Afghan women from receiving...
Central KY Pizzeria files federal lawsuit against the Federal Reserve System for high debit-card fees
They claim that “behind-the-scenes fees” – which they allege generate billions of dollars for banks that issue debit cards – lead to higher costs for retailers and higher prices for consumers.
US News and World Report
Jackley Looks to Take Momentum Into South Dakota AG's Office
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota's next attorney general, Marty Jackley, is looking to build momentum as he prepares to be sworn into office, announcing his top staff picks on Tuesday and laying out a list of priorities for the upcoming legislative session. Jackley, a Republican, previously held...
US News and World Report
Frustration Among Migrants at U.S.-Mexico Border as COVID Restrictions Remain
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -When Vladimir Castellanos learned that COVID-19 restrictions blocking him and other migrants from claiming asylum at the U.S. border with Mexico may not be terminated this week, he said he felt deceived. Castellanos and his brother are Venezuelans, and they were among dozens of migrants gathered...
US News and World Report
US Senate Advances Water Bills for Tribes in Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Senate has advanced three bills that would improve access to water for some tribes in Arizona amid an unrelenting drought. One measure approved Monday would give the Colorado River Indian Tribes in northwestern Arizona the ability to lease water from the Colorado River. The tribe based in Parker has one of the largest allocations of Colorado River anywhere, and it's among the most secure.
US News and World Report
Court Upholds Ban on Contractor Vaccine Mandate in 3 States
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court panel has upheld a decision blocking President Joe Biden's administration from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations as part of federal contracts with three states. The ruling, dated Monday, is the latest in a series of setbacks for Biden's attempt to boost COVID-19 vaccination...
US News and World Report
Inmate in Alaska Corrections Department Custody Dies
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man serving a sentence for a sexual assault conviction died earlier this month at Goose Creek Correctional Center, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Tuesday. The department said no foul play is suspected in the Dec. 11 death of Morris Teeluk. The department said...
US News and World Report
Appeals Court Says U.S. Cannot Mandate Federal Contractor COVID Vaccines
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Monday said the White House could not require federal contractors to ensure that their workers are vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of government contracts. The U.S. government has contracts with thousands of companies, and courts have said the issue could affect up...
US News and World Report
As Off-Season Starts, Migrant Workers Head Back to Mexico
AMHERST, Va. (AP) — With the holidays quickly approaching, a handful of migrant workers from Mexico are eager to return to their loved ones. These workers have worked throughout the fall in Virginia, either harvesting crops or pruning the tree branches in preparation for the next growing season, which usually runs from spring to late summer.
US News and World Report
U.S. Abortion Fight in 2023 to Focus on State Laws, Medication
(Reuters) - Six months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, the state of abortion rights around the country remains unsettled, thanks to a patchwork of lawsuits in state courts and emergency court orders. Experts predict that the uncertainty will continue in the coming year,...
US News and World Report
Rise in U.S. Gun Deaths Takes Disproportionate Toll on Young Blacks -Study
(Reuters) - The increase in firearm-related fatalities among U.S. youth has has taken a disproportionate toll in the Black community, which accounted for 47% of gun deaths among children and teens in 2020 despite representing 15% of that age group overall, according to a new analysis. In 2020, firearms surpassed...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Probe of Musk's Neuralink to Scrutinize Long-Criticized U.S Animal Welfare Regulator
(Reuters) - Law enforcement officials investigating Elon Musk's Neuralink Corp over its animal trial program are also scrutinizing the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s oversight of the company's operations, after the agency failed to act on violations at other research organizations, according to several people familiar with the matter. Reuters...
US News and World Report
Alex Jones Seeks $1.3 Million Salary in Infowars Bankruptcy
(Reuters) - Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Monday asked a judge to allow him to take a $1.3 million annual salary from the bankrupt parent company of his Infowars' website. Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems LLC, both went bankrupt in recent months as they owe families of the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting a total of $1.5 billion in damages for falsely claiming the massacre was a hoax. Jones has said he cannot pay those judgments, which came after back-to-back defamation trials in Texas and Connecticut.
US News and World Report
More Visas for Afghans Who Helped U.S. Included in Spending Bill
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A provision to provide 4,000 more visas for Afghans who worked with the United States was included in a massive government spending bill unveiled on Monday, along with an extension of the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program until 2024. SIVs are available to many Afghans who aided U.S....
US News and World Report
Supreme Court Puts Expiration of Title 42 Immigration Policy on Hold
The Supreme Court put the expiration of a controversial Trump-era immigration policy on hold Monday, days before it was set to end. The order from Chief Justice John Roberts came after a group of Republican-led states asked the high court to intervene earlier on Monday and keep the policy, which allows officials to expel prospective asylum-seekers at the border to limit the spread of COVID-19, in place, citing an expected surge in migration along the southern border with its end.
US News and World Report
Venezuelans Try to Rebuild After Shattered U.S. Migration Dreams
EL TOCUYO, Venezuela (Reuters) - Julio Perez, a 38-year-old auto mechanic, sold his car and tools to make the dangerous journey from Venezuela to the United States. But like many migrants in the two months since the United States changed its immigration policy, he opted to board a plane back to Venezuela.
Comments / 0