Cape Girardeau County, MO

Kait 8

Southeast Mo. Food Bank receives BBB TORCH Award

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Food Bank won the Better Business Bureau TORCH Award for BBB serving the eastern and southern Missouri and Southern Illinois regions. According to a release from the food bank, the TORCH Awards honor businesses and charities “exemplifying high ethics in their treatment of...
MISSOURI STATE
Kait 8

Paragould man appointed to United Soybean Board

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man has been met with a big honor in the agriculture industry. On Monday, Dec. 19, the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board congratulated Dustin Henson, as he was appointed to the United Soybean Board. According to a news release, Henson will represent Arkansas during a...
PARAGOULD, AR
Kait 8

Greene County park sees additional funding

DELAPLAINE, Ark. (KAIT) - A small community in Greene County has been granted some big money to bring some longtime renovations. The town of Delaplaine announced on Monday, Dec. 19 it had been chosen to receive a $100,000 FUN Park Grant. Officials said they were excited to use the money...
GREENE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Dec. 20: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are looking at temperatures from today until Thursday in the 40s but don’t expect too much sunshine this week. Thursday is the main day that we are watching. At this time, models...
JONESBORO, AR
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau renter heads to court for renting issues

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau resident will soon be heading to court with her realtor after being summoned to court for back rent. Diane Holivway, the renter, says she hopes they come to a fair conclusion because she wants to stay in her home. “That’s just...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Six southern Illinois counties now at high risk level for COVID-19

Six counties in southern Illinois are at a high level of risk for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Williamson, Saline, Gallatin, Hardin, Johnson and Massac Counties. At this level, the CDC recommends indoor masking. To prevent serious illness, IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra recommends staying...
MASSAC COUNTY, IL
Kait 8

LISTEN: Last call for Kennett Fire Captain Robert Moore

Road rage and Christmas chaos: Staying safe on the road this holiday season. State of emergency: Texas mayor warns migrant influx "will be incredible." Approximately 10,000 migrants could be waiting across the border from the Rio Grande Valley for Title 42 to lift.
KENNETT, MO
KFVS12

Deadly fire in Parma, Mo. believed to be caused by heater

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Investigators believe a deadly fire in Parma was caused by a heater. According to the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatch received a call Sunday night, December 18 around midnight about a camper fire on Broad Street. The camper was next to a house that was being renovated.
PARMA, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Flags lowered to half-staff after passing of Missouri fire captain

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags lowered to half-staff at firehouses statewide in honor of Kennett Fire Department Captain Robert Moore. Captain Moore was off duty on December 3rd when he was recalled to services to assist with a structure fire. The following...
MISSOURI STATE
Kait 8

House damaged in fully-involved fire

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews from multiple agencies responded to a house fire in Bono Monday afternoon. The fire happened around 2 p.m. on Dec. 19 at a double-wide trailer located on County Road 328. Bono Police Chief Mike Perrish said despite the huge smoke and flames, the trailer...
BONO, AR
Kait 8

Earthquake recorded near Arkansas-Missouri border

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A small earthquake struck Wednesday morning in Randolph County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.1 earthquake on Dec. 14 at 12:14 a.m. The earthquake happened 17.2 kilometers (10.7 miles) west-northwest of Maynard, or about 43.1 miles northwest of Paragould. The USGS reported the...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
KFVS12

Property auction in Pulaski County, Ill.

MOUND CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - Pulaski County, Ill., is offering real estate to the public, in the form of a sealed bid auction sale. Pulaski County has completed their tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that were delinquent for 2018 and prior real estate taxes. All of the 148 properties they obtained can now be purchased via sealed bids.
PULASKI COUNTY, IL
Kait 8

Dispatch makes last call for Kennett Fire Captain

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) – In a somber final call, Kennett Dispatch made its last call in honor of Fire Captain Robert Moore. On Monday, Dec. 19, the Kennett Police Department posted the audio of Moore’s last call on Facebook. “Captain Robert Lee Moore began serving the citizens of...
KENNETT, MO
Kait 8

Warming shelter in Paragould set to open its doors

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - One spot in Greene County is opening its doors for those people who need a spot to get warm. The gym inside the Greater Vision Church in Paragould will be opened as a warming shelter on Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23 with freezing temperatures in the forecast.
PARAGOULD, AR
westkentuckystar.com

Search ends in new drug charges for wanted Paducah woman

A wanted Paducah woman was arrested Monday and faces new drug charges. McCracken County deputies searched a home on Palestine School Road and located 55-year-old Shirley L. Price. The sheriff's office said Price was found to have two outstanding warrants for probation violation and failure to appear. In addition, authorities...
PADUCAH, KY
Kait 8

Juvenile dies in car crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A juvenile was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning in Butler County. According to Missouri State Police, the crash happened at 9:40 a.m. on Dec. 20 on Route PP, six miles west of Poplar Bluff. The agency’s crash report said the driver of...
BUTLER COUNTY, MO

