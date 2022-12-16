Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Southeast Mo. Food Bank receives BBB TORCH Award
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Food Bank won the Better Business Bureau TORCH Award for BBB serving the eastern and southern Missouri and Southern Illinois regions. According to a release from the food bank, the TORCH Awards honor businesses and charities “exemplifying high ethics in their treatment of...
Kait 8
Paragould man appointed to United Soybean Board
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man has been met with a big honor in the agriculture industry. On Monday, Dec. 19, the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board congratulated Dustin Henson, as he was appointed to the United Soybean Board. According to a news release, Henson will represent Arkansas during a...
Crossbow-Carrying Missouri Man Lit Forest Fires During Police Chase
Authorities say that Lucas Henson burned 7 acres of Mark Twain National Forest, pointed a crossbow at a federal agent and ran into a river on his way to getting arrested
Kait 8
Greene County park sees additional funding
DELAPLAINE, Ark. (KAIT) - A small community in Greene County has been granted some big money to bring some longtime renovations. The town of Delaplaine announced on Monday, Dec. 19 it had been chosen to receive a $100,000 FUN Park Grant. Officials said they were excited to use the money...
Kait 8
Dec. 20: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are looking at temperatures from today until Thursday in the 40s but don’t expect too much sunshine this week. Thursday is the main day that we are watching. At this time, models...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau renter heads to court for renting issues
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau resident will soon be heading to court with her realtor after being summoned to court for back rent. Diane Holivway, the renter, says she hopes they come to a fair conclusion because she wants to stay in her home. “That’s just...
wpsdlocal6.com
Six southern Illinois counties now at high risk level for COVID-19
Six counties in southern Illinois are at a high level of risk for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Williamson, Saline, Gallatin, Hardin, Johnson and Massac Counties. At this level, the CDC recommends indoor masking. To prevent serious illness, IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra recommends staying...
Kait 8
LISTEN: Last call for Kennett Fire Captain Robert Moore
Road rage and Christmas chaos: Staying safe on the road this holiday season. State of emergency: Texas mayor warns migrant influx "will be incredible." Approximately 10,000 migrants could be waiting across the border from the Rio Grande Valley for Title 42 to lift.
KFVS12
FSCB Holiday Classic Scores from Monday
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Here are scores from night number two at the girls FSCB Holiday Classic at the Show Me Center.
KFVS12
Deadly fire in Parma, Mo. believed to be caused by heater
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Investigators believe a deadly fire in Parma was caused by a heater. According to the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatch received a call Sunday night, December 18 around midnight about a camper fire on Broad Street. The camper was next to a house that was being renovated.
fourstateshomepage.com
Flags lowered to half-staff after passing of Missouri fire captain
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags lowered to half-staff at firehouses statewide in honor of Kennett Fire Department Captain Robert Moore. Captain Moore was off duty on December 3rd when he was recalled to services to assist with a structure fire. The following...
kbsi23.com
Scott County sheriff, county commissioners disagree about move to new location
BENTON, Mo. (KBSI) – Scott County commissioners and Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury are at odds Monday morning over moving the sheriff’s office to a different nearby building. Scott County commissioners served the Scott County Sheriff’s Office an eviction notice by Judge David A. Dolen. The office has...
Kait 8
House damaged in fully-involved fire
BONO, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews from multiple agencies responded to a house fire in Bono Monday afternoon. The fire happened around 2 p.m. on Dec. 19 at a double-wide trailer located on County Road 328. Bono Police Chief Mike Perrish said despite the huge smoke and flames, the trailer...
Kait 8
Earthquake recorded near Arkansas-Missouri border
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A small earthquake struck Wednesday morning in Randolph County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.1 earthquake on Dec. 14 at 12:14 a.m. The earthquake happened 17.2 kilometers (10.7 miles) west-northwest of Maynard, or about 43.1 miles northwest of Paragould. The USGS reported the...
KFVS12
Property auction in Pulaski County, Ill.
MOUND CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - Pulaski County, Ill., is offering real estate to the public, in the form of a sealed bid auction sale. Pulaski County has completed their tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that were delinquent for 2018 and prior real estate taxes. All of the 148 properties they obtained can now be purchased via sealed bids.
Kait 8
Dispatch makes last call for Kennett Fire Captain
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) – In a somber final call, Kennett Dispatch made its last call in honor of Fire Captain Robert Moore. On Monday, Dec. 19, the Kennett Police Department posted the audio of Moore’s last call on Facebook. “Captain Robert Lee Moore began serving the citizens of...
Kait 8
Warming shelter in Paragould set to open its doors
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - One spot in Greene County is opening its doors for those people who need a spot to get warm. The gym inside the Greater Vision Church in Paragould will be opened as a warming shelter on Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23 with freezing temperatures in the forecast.
Kait 8
Man charged in connection with deadly Pemiscot Co. shooting makes preliminary hearing
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The case against a man charged in a deadly shooting in Caruthersville is moving forward. Zy-Quan Williams appeared in a Pemiscot County courtroom on Monday, December 19 for a preliminary hearing where the court found there is enough evidence for the case to move to the trial phase.
westkentuckystar.com
Search ends in new drug charges for wanted Paducah woman
A wanted Paducah woman was arrested Monday and faces new drug charges. McCracken County deputies searched a home on Palestine School Road and located 55-year-old Shirley L. Price. The sheriff's office said Price was found to have two outstanding warrants for probation violation and failure to appear. In addition, authorities...
Kait 8
Juvenile dies in car crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A juvenile was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning in Butler County. According to Missouri State Police, the crash happened at 9:40 a.m. on Dec. 20 on Route PP, six miles west of Poplar Bluff. The agency’s crash report said the driver of...
