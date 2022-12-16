It came down to the wire once again, but the Saints' season marches forward after a 21-18 victory over the Falcons on Sunday in New Orleans. Well, the Saints haven’t quit yet. They easily could have thrown in the towel on this season after blowing what seemed like a comfortable lead against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 13 days ago, a loss that put Dennis Allen’s team on the brink of elimination. Instead, the Saints came out and scored on their first two drives of the game against the Falcons, setting the tone early. As a result, the Saints’ razor thin playoff hopes remain alive with three games remaining: back-to-back road trips to Cleveland and Philadelphia, followed by the regular-season finale in the Caesars Superdome against Carolina.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO