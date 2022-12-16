Read full article on original website
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
LSU junior defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy has declared for the NFL draft
After emerging as a starter in his third season, junior defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy declared Tuesday for the 2023 NFL Draft. Roy became the fifth eligible LSU player to turn pro early, and now the Tigers have to find more options at a position without much proven depth. He did...
LSU has signed Dashawn Womack. See why the defensive end should wreak havoc for LSU.
LSU football signed five-star defensive end Dashawn Womack on Wednesday, giving the Tigers' defense some help headed into the 2023 season. LSU will have to replace BJ Ojulari, who has declared for the NFL Draft, and Womack should be a strong candidate to fill that gap next year. Womack is...
2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl, Marshall vs. UConn: TV, time and Bayou Bets staff picks
In case you missed it, the Bayou Bets crew is holding their second annual College Bowl Pick ‘Em, and we’re hoping you’re the big benefactor from our predictions. Like we did last year, we started with $1,000 Bowl Bucks, and we’re making a play on each of the 42 bowl games this season. And when it’s over, we’ll take whatever money we have left and make a “Final Jeopardy” type pick in the National Championship Game in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 9.
Three things we learned in the New Orleans Saints' narrow victory over the Atlanta Falcons
It came down to the wire once again, but the Saints' season marches forward after a 21-18 victory over the Falcons on Sunday in New Orleans. Well, the Saints haven’t quit yet. They easily could have thrown in the towel on this season after blowing what seemed like a comfortable lead against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 13 days ago, a loss that put Dennis Allen’s team on the brink of elimination. Instead, the Saints came out and scored on their first two drives of the game against the Falcons, setting the tone early. As a result, the Saints’ razor thin playoff hopes remain alive with three games remaining: back-to-back road trips to Cleveland and Philadelphia, followed by the regular-season finale in the Caesars Superdome against Carolina.
NFL Week 16 early betting lines: Saints a slight dog in Cleveland; Cowboys favored vs. Eagles
It’s coming down to the final three weeks, and there are teams fighting for division titles and playoff berths. The early betting lines tell us there could be some low-scoring games this Christmas weekend with some frigid temperatures being forecast for many NFL cities around the nation. That includes the Saints playing in Cleveland, where it is expected to be in the teens with possible snow showers and NINE games with over/unders below 40.
Fantasy football playoffs on to the semifinals: See top waiver wire pickups for Week 16
It’s semifinals week for those still alive in the fantasy football playoffs, and it’s tougher than ever to know who to start as a result of some key injuries in Week 15 and crazy weather forecasts for the upcoming Week 16. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor’s season-ending ankle...
Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt, center Sincere Haynesworth say they will return in 2023
Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt and center Sincere Haynesworth said on a podcast Tuesday night they were returning to the team in 2023, ending recent speculation regarding Pratt and reversing a senior night decision in Haynesworth’s case. Pratt, a third-year player who was named second-team All-American Athletic Conference, never said...
The Saints should feel good about the Falcons win, but where is their killer instinct?
There was some undeniable truth to coach Dennis Allen’s postgame speech to his New Orleans Saints team after it beat the Atlanta Falcons 21-18 in the Caesars Superdome on Sunday: Never apologize for how you get a win, because they’re hard to come by in the NFL. The...
Wizards offer value against Suns, Jazz to cover: Best bets for Tuesday (Dec. 20)
Each day, one of our experts at Bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez send Pelicans to their fourth straight loss
A year and a half ago, Willie Green was the lead assistant coach on a Phoenix Suns team that advanced to the NBA Finals. The Suns took a 2-0 series lead against the Milwaukee Bucks. In the final four games of the Finals, Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo took over. Antetokounmpo’s 50-point effort in Game 6 clinched a series win for Milwaukee.
