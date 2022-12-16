ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl, Marshall vs. UConn: TV, time and Bayou Bets staff picks

In case you missed it, the Bayou Bets crew is holding their second annual College Bowl Pick ‘Em, and we’re hoping you’re the big benefactor from our predictions. Like we did last year, we started with $1,000 Bowl Bucks, and we’re making a play on each of the 42 bowl games this season. And when it’s over, we’ll take whatever money we have left and make a “Final Jeopardy” type pick in the National Championship Game in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 9.
Three things we learned in the New Orleans Saints' narrow victory over the Atlanta Falcons

It came down to the wire once again, but the Saints' season marches forward after a 21-18 victory over the Falcons on Sunday in New Orleans. Well, the Saints haven’t quit yet. They easily could have thrown in the towel on this season after blowing what seemed like a comfortable lead against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 13 days ago, a loss that put Dennis Allen’s team on the brink of elimination. Instead, the Saints came out and scored on their first two drives of the game against the Falcons, setting the tone early. As a result, the Saints’ razor thin playoff hopes remain alive with three games remaining: back-to-back road trips to Cleveland and Philadelphia, followed by the regular-season finale in the Caesars Superdome against Carolina.
NFL Week 16 early betting lines: Saints a slight dog in Cleveland; Cowboys favored vs. Eagles

It’s coming down to the final three weeks, and there are teams fighting for division titles and playoff berths. The early betting lines tell us there could be some low-scoring games this Christmas weekend with some frigid temperatures being forecast for many NFL cities around the nation. That includes the Saints playing in Cleveland, where it is expected to be in the teens with possible snow showers and NINE games with over/unders below 40.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez send Pelicans to their fourth straight loss

A year and a half ago, Willie Green was the lead assistant coach on a Phoenix Suns team that advanced to the NBA Finals. The Suns took a 2-0 series lead against the Milwaukee Bucks. In the final four games of the Finals, Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo took over. Antetokounmpo’s 50-point effort in Game 6 clinched a series win for Milwaukee.
