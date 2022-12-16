Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Man pleads guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter, DUI in 2019 crash
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man pled guilty on Monday to two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI, according to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. The charges stem from an early morning crash on Sept. 13, 2019, on Interstate 5 in Shasta County. The district attorney’s office...
All Methed Up: California Man Busted For Meth After Tattoos Gave Him Away
A California man has been arrested after being spotted by a keen officer that noticed the man’s tattoos. According to police, on December 17th, 2022, at 1:54 PM, an officer with Redding Police Department in California was on patrol in the area of Oasis Road
actionnewsnow.com
Former Shasta County CEO sentenced for embezzlement
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The former CEO of Joined Inc. was sentenced to 18 months in prison for embezzlement from his employees’ retirement fund, according to the Department of Justice. Federal prosecutors said Maurice “Buddy” Shoe, 59, embezzled nearly $125,000 from the employee retirement benefits fund by withholding funds from...
krcrtv.com
Cottonwood man faces federal methamphetamine distribution charges
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Cottonwood man was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of being a felon in possession ammunition, the Department of Justice announced Friday. A federal grand jury returned the indictment...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico police identify a way to help officers return stolen catalytic converters to owners
CHICO, Calif. - As catalytic converter thefts are on the rise, the Chico Police Department has identified a way to prevent these crimes. Police suggest that car owners engrave an owner-applied number or, preferably, the vehicle identification number. An OAN can be any series of numbers or letters, but it...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico woman arrested after pursuit in Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. - A Chico woman was arrested after officers attempted to pull her over in Paradise and she sped off on Sunday, according to the Paradise Police Department. Officers said they attempted to pull a driver who was speeding over near Clark Road and Elliott Road. When the officer...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for DUI after crashing through fences in Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. - A man was taken to the hospital and cited for DUI following a crash in Paradise late Sunday night, according to the Paradise Police Department. Officers said they responded to the area of Circlewood Drive for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in front of a home under construction shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
actionnewsnow.com
DUI checkpoint will be conducted Sunday evening in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department announced on Facebook that they will be conducting a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint Sunday evening. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI could receive an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties as well as a suspended license. “Impaired driving is not...
actionnewsnow.com
301 drivers pass through Anderson DUI checkpoint Sunday night
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department, along with the Redding Police Department, conducted a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on McMurry Drive Sunday night. Police say that 301 cars passed through the checkpoint. One driver was arrested for DUI, and two others were arrested for driving on a suspended license.
actionnewsnow.com
½ pound of suspected meth found during Paradise traffic stop, man arrested
PARADISE, Calif. - A traffic stop in Paradise lead to officers discovering more than a half pound of suspected methamphetamine inside the vehicle, according to the Paradise Police Department. Police said an officer pulled a vehicle with no front or rear license plates over in the 5800 block of Pentz...
actionnewsnow.com
Orland woman has waited months for state claim
ORLAND, Calif.- Filing accident claims can be a waiting game but one woman says she's been waiting for 7 months for a final decision on an accident she says C.H.P. is responsible for. It was a moment of being at the wrong place at the wrong time for Allison Ferrasci...
krcrtv.com
Redding man thought he had been shot in face, turns out he was intoxicated, police say
REDDING, Calif. — Redding police were called Thursday night to the intersection of Grace Avenue and Sacramento Street in Redding after a man called 911, claiming he'd been shot in the face during a fight; but it turns out he was intoxicated. Police arrived at the home with a...
actionnewsnow.com
At-risk man who walked away rescued in Magalia Monday night
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Search and Rescue (SAR) team responded to the Magalia area Monday night to help find an at-risk man who walked away. Butte County SAR said the team of 18 volunteers responded to the area just after 6 p.m. to search for a person with special needs.
actionnewsnow.com
Glenn County to implement court-ordered mental health treatment program
Glenn County is one of seven counties in the state that will implement the court-ordered CARE plan to divert and prevent restrictive conservatorships or incarceration. Glenn County to implement court-ordered mental health treatment program. Glenn County is one of seven counties in the state that will implement the court-ordered CARE...
chicosol.org
Mike Ramsey’s backward notions on mental illness
I know Butte County has an elderly district attorney, but who knew Mike Ramsey’s thinking on mental illness was so prehistoric?. I am referring to a quote from Ramsey, Butte’s 35-year (!) DA, in Leslie Layton’s ChicoSol story about the difficult societal problems presented by Thomas David Bona.
mynspr.org
Chico State was told of professor’s alleged threats before last week’s disclosure that he threatened a campus ‘shooting spree’
Just weeks after Chico State officials cleared professor David Stachura to return to work in October 2021 after he allegedly threatened to kill two colleagues, the university got new reports from faculty that he had also threatened a “shooting spree” in the biology department, EdSource has learned. When...
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 32 in Tehama County reopens following crash
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 10:34 A.M. UPDATE - Highway 32 is back open in Tehama County after a crash Tuesday morning, according to Caltrans District 2. The crash was about five miles east of Deer Creek Bridge. The highway reopened around 10:30 a.m. Caltrans did not provide information about injuries.
actionnewsnow.com
One person sent to hospital after early-morning RV fire in Shasta County
KESWICK, Calif. - One person was taken to the hospital after an early morning fire in Shasta County. The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. Monday in the Keswick area west of Redding. A camping trailer caught fire near Keswick Dam Road and Iron Mountain Road. The trailer was destroyed....
krcrtv.com
Casino controversy: Redding City Council and Redding Rancheria's casino request
REDDING, Calif. — Redding City Council members could decide, Tuesday night, whether to weigh in on a request by the Redding Rancheria to the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) to move forward on a plan to build a casino next to Interstate 5, just south of the City of Redding.
actionnewsnow.com
Semi-truck driver sent to hospital after rollover crash on Highway 299
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A semi-truck driver was taken to the hospital following a rollover crash on Highway 299 just west of Helena Tuesday morning, according to the CHP Trinity River. The CHP said it received a report just after 9:45 a.m. that a semi-truck rolled over and spilled construction-related...
