Cottonwood, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Man pleads guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter, DUI in 2019 crash

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man pled guilty on Monday to two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI, according to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. The charges stem from an early morning crash on Sept. 13, 2019, on Interstate 5 in Shasta County. The district attorney’s office...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Former Shasta County CEO sentenced for embezzlement

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The former CEO of Joined Inc. was sentenced to 18 months in prison for embezzlement from his employees’ retirement fund, according to the Department of Justice. Federal prosecutors said Maurice “Buddy” Shoe, 59, embezzled nearly $125,000 from the employee retirement benefits fund by withholding funds from...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Cottonwood man faces federal methamphetamine distribution charges

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Cottonwood man was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of being a felon in possession ammunition, the Department of Justice announced Friday. A federal grand jury returned the indictment...
COTTONWOOD, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico woman arrested after pursuit in Paradise

PARADISE, Calif. - A Chico woman was arrested after officers attempted to pull her over in Paradise and she sped off on Sunday, according to the Paradise Police Department. Officers said they attempted to pull a driver who was speeding over near Clark Road and Elliott Road. When the officer...
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested for DUI after crashing through fences in Paradise

PARADISE, Calif. - A man was taken to the hospital and cited for DUI following a crash in Paradise late Sunday night, according to the Paradise Police Department. Officers said they responded to the area of Circlewood Drive for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in front of a home under construction shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

DUI checkpoint will be conducted Sunday evening in Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department announced on Facebook that they will be conducting a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint Sunday evening. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI could receive an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties as well as a suspended license. “Impaired driving is not...
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

301 drivers pass through Anderson DUI checkpoint Sunday night

ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department, along with the Redding Police Department, conducted a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on McMurry Drive Sunday night. Police say that 301 cars passed through the checkpoint. One driver was arrested for DUI, and two others were arrested for driving on a suspended license.
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Orland woman has waited months for state claim

ORLAND, Calif.- Filing accident claims can be a waiting game but one woman says she's been waiting for 7 months for a final decision on an accident she says C.H.P. is responsible for. It was a moment of being at the wrong place at the wrong time for Allison Ferrasci...
ORLAND, CA
actionnewsnow.com

At-risk man who walked away rescued in Magalia Monday night

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Search and Rescue (SAR) team responded to the Magalia area Monday night to help find an at-risk man who walked away. Butte County SAR said the team of 18 volunteers responded to the area just after 6 p.m. to search for a person with special needs.
MAGALIA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Glenn County to implement court-ordered mental health treatment program

Glenn County is one of seven counties in the state that will implement the court-ordered CARE plan to divert and prevent restrictive conservatorships or incarceration. Glenn County to implement court-ordered mental health treatment program. Glenn County is one of seven counties in the state that will implement the court-ordered CARE...
chicosol.org

Mike Ramsey’s backward notions on mental illness

I know Butte County has an elderly district attorney, but who knew Mike Ramsey’s thinking on mental illness was so prehistoric?. I am referring to a quote from Ramsey, Butte’s 35-year (!) DA, in Leslie Layton’s ChicoSol story about the difficult societal problems presented by Thomas David Bona.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 32 in Tehama County reopens following crash

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 10:34 A.M. UPDATE - Highway 32 is back open in Tehama County after a crash Tuesday morning, according to Caltrans District 2. The crash was about five miles east of Deer Creek Bridge. The highway reopened around 10:30 a.m. Caltrans did not provide information about injuries.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Semi-truck driver sent to hospital after rollover crash on Highway 299

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A semi-truck driver was taken to the hospital following a rollover crash on Highway 299 just west of Helena Tuesday morning, according to the CHP Trinity River. The CHP said it received a report just after 9:45 a.m. that a semi-truck rolled over and spilled construction-related...
HELENA, CA

