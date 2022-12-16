It’s glow time! Drunk Elephant’s new face mask targets dark spots and acne scars: Meet Bouncy Brightfacial

This mom shared the most brilliant hack for taking photos with your little ones, especially if you or your kids are camera shy!. Chantelle Kerr (@chantellemkerr) is a parent and TikToker who shares videos about her adorable toddler and experiences as a mom. In a recent video, Chantelle confessed that she’s a little bit camera shy, but still wants to take photos of herself with her toddler. Then, she shared that she came up with a hack for taking perfect family photos.

1 DAY AGO