It’s glow time! Drunk Elephant’s new face mask targets dark spots and acne scars: Meet Bouncy Brightfacial

Pregnant wife enrages husband when she buys private refrigerator for herself: ‘This is not a healthy relationship’
A pregnant wife bought a “separate fridge” with locks to keep her husband out. She asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum for advice after her husband Paul accused her of “turning food into a war.” At 10 weeks pregnant, she’s been losing weight instead of gaining it.
HGTV Star is the Latest to Believe a Popular Cosmetic Surgery Causes ‘Unexplained Health Issues’
HGTV star Christina Hall, well-known for her hit series Flip or Flop that she starred in with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, is sharing some consistent health struggles she's been facing, as well as revealing what she believes to be the cause. Hall posted a video on social media of herself...
Amazon’s New Year sale is already here: These are the 8 items you should buy
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. While Christmas is still a couple of days...
Mom comes up with genius hack to get kids to wear clothes they don’t like
This TikTok parent shared an ingenious hack for getting your kids to wear clothes they don’t want: Just put a Pokémon on it!. Katy-Robin Garton (@katyrobinbird) is a parent and TikToker whose kids are starting to get to the age where they have preferences about what they wear, which can make clothing shopping tricky.
Beautycounter is having a rare sale, and best-selling skin care products are up to 40% off
This article is brought to you by Beautycounter and created by In The Know’s commerce team. If you decide to purchase products through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Now that the winter weather has arrived for most parts of...
Little girl shares her hatred of winter in super relatable TikTok
This TikTok parent recorded their daughter’s rant about why she hates winter and it’s so relatable!. Hate winter? You’re not alone. This little girl speaks for all the cold weather haters of the world in a hilarious video recorded by her parent, a TikToker who goes by @snuding. In the video, the little girl makes a compelling case for why summer is better than winter, and outlines in great detail exactly why winter is the worst.
Mom shares hack for taking great photos with little ones
This mom shared the most brilliant hack for taking photos with your little ones, especially if you or your kids are camera shy!. Chantelle Kerr (@chantellemkerr) is a parent and TikToker who shares videos about her adorable toddler and experiences as a mom. In a recent video, Chantelle confessed that she’s a little bit camera shy, but still wants to take photos of herself with her toddler. Then, she shared that she came up with a hack for taking perfect family photos.
Woman discovers source of ‘weird noise’ in her wall
A woman noticed a “weird noise” coming from a tiny hole in her apartment. It turned out to be a familiar friend. TikToker Kenna Buchanan spotted a living thing trying to slip into her home. After some investigating, she identified the friendly visitor and hatched a plan to lure it out safely.
Influencers feel ‘lowkey scammed’ by Dior’s $3,500 luxury Advent calendar
Another holiday season, another insanely overpriced luxury Advent calendar. The target of this year’s scrutiny is Dior after influencer Jackie Aina started documenting herself opening up each of the doors on the brand’s limited-edition $3,500 Advent calendar. Dior dubbed the calendar the “Trunk of Dreams” and modeled it...
My dog experienced terrible separation anxiety — until we tried this online Petco course
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. I knew it would be hard work when...
Boyfriend accuses girlfriend of seeing him as a ‘failure’ after she orders food without him: ‘Very inconsiderate’
A woman’s boyfriend is mad at her for ordering a second dinner. She explained the situation on Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum. After losing her appetite due to RSV, she finally got it back and looked forward to a large meal. They didn’t have any groceries at home.
Take your lips from day to night with these makeup application tips
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. On this episode of In the Know: Beauty...
These mess-free chews keep my dog busy for hours — whether we’re at home, in the car or at the airport
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. When my boyfriend and I got a puppy...
Newborn’s penguin photo shoot charms TikTok: ‘My ovaries are screaming’
The “cutest penguin ever” has people experiencing “baby fever,” so we urge you to watch with caution. An Indiana-based registered nurse and newborn photographer, Amy Haehl left TikTok in a tizzy with a peek at one of her photo shoots. Haehl was snapping pictures of an infant she dubbed the “cutest penguin ever.”
Wedding crasher nearly tricks bride into letting them stay for party
This bride had to have the police kick out a drunk wedding crasher from her reception. TikToker and bride Paige sat down for storytime to tell a tale of “alcoholism, gaslighting and a magician.” With the help of her family members and wedding planner, Paige figured out a woman had crashed the wedding at her grandfather’s small cattle ranch.
