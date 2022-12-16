Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deion Sanders' Sons Reportedly Make Transfer Decision
Deion Sanders coached his final game at Jackson State on Saturday afternoon. Following the game, both of his sons made their official transfer decisions.. Both Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders officially entered the transfer portal on Saturday evening. On3 first reported the news. Unsurprisingly, both players are expected to end...
Massive OL prospect Raymond Pulido flips commitment from Alabama Arizona
Apple Valley (Calif.) offensive lineman Raymond Pulido has flipped his commitment from Alabama to Arizona and will sign next week with the Wildcats. Pulido committed to the Tide back in August over a final five that also included Arizona, Louisville, Oregon and UCLA. He never officially visited Arizona but did take multiple unofficial trips and had a great relationship with the coaching staff.
5-star OT Kadyn Proctor now predicted to flip commitment, but not to Oregon
A week ago, we were talking about the possibility that 5-star Iowa Hawkeyes offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor could be flipping his commitment and picking a new school before the early signing period on Wednesday. Today, we’re still talking about that. However, the school that he may be flipping to is no longer the same. Proctor, the No. 1 OT in the 2023 class, was originally thought to be an Oregon Ducks’ lean after multiple visits this fall and a strong relationship with Adrian Klemm. However, the 6-foot-7, 330-pounder is now picking up multiple predictions to flip to the Alabama Crimson Tide rather...
Look: Paul Finebaum Calls 1 Major Program A 'Disaster'
It's safe to say that ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn't the biggest fan of one SEC program at the moment. The longtime ESPN college football analyst, known to many as the voice of the SEC, believes the Florida Gators had a "disaster" of a season. Finebaum explained his...
BREAKING: Former UGA DL Announces Transfer Destination
Former Georgia Defensive Lineman Bill Norton has Announced via Twitter that he will be transferring to Arizona.
Top Running Back Recruit Could Be On The Verge Of Flipping His Commitment
The college football recruitment process takes twists and turns, and it appears one potentially flipped commitment Monday will greatly benefit Oregon. Jayden Limar, a four-star running back out of Lake Stevens High School in Washington, is reportedly tabbed to join the Ducks. According ...
No. 1 QB in Class of 2024, who once had USC on his short list, decommits from Ohio State
Recruiting might be the most interesting thing in college football this week, given that the two Pac-12 bowl games this past Saturday were complete snoozefest blowouts. Ducks Wire is following the twists and turns of Oregon recruiting, and the soap-operatic developments in Eugene. Ducks Wire notes that Dylan Raiola, the...
Late Kick: TCU's magical ride comes to an end against Michigan in the CFP Semifinal
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate provides insight as to why Michigan will outmatch TCU in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl CFP Semifinal.
There's 1 School Trending For No. 1 Quarterback Dylan Raiola
Who's going to land No. 1 overall quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola?. The five-star quarterback announced his de-commitment from Ohio State on Saturday. Almost immediately, one school was trending for his commitment. While the Raiola family says that they will take their time making a decision, some believe that one school...
Linebacker de-commits from Huskers
It has been a strong weekend for additions for the Huskers but they also lost a linebacker commit on Sunday night. Hayden Moore announced on social media he was de-committing from the program. He pledged to NU on June 21 but had been exploring his options after the coaching staff change in Lincoln.
Look: Prediction Made For No. 1 Recruit Dylan Raiola
On Saturday, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, announced his de-commitment from Ohio State. Raiola, who had been committed to Ryan Day and the Buckeyes since the spring, is likely going to take his time before committing elsewhere. However, one recruiting expert...
Major Quarterback Transfer Announces Commitment To Nebraska
Nebraska football has added a major quarterback from the transfer portal. Former Georgia Tech signal caller Jeff Sims announced his commitment to the Cornhuskers tonight. Sims appeared in 24 games for the Yellow Jackets over the last three seasons. With Georgia Tech, Sims completed 364-of-633 passes for 4,464 yards, 30...
Arkansas loses another commitment
Arkansas lost another key commitment on Sunday afternoon when four-star tight end Jaden Hamm of Eudora (Kan.) reopened his recruitment via Twitter. Hamm, 6-7, 235, had been committed to the Razorbacks since August 14, 2021, but announced his de-commitment on the final day of an official visit with the Kansas Jayhawks, Arkansas' opponent in the Liberty Bowl on December 28.
College football's top 25 recruiting classes entering Early Signing Day
The 2023 recruiting cycle is heating up with the Early Signing Period next week. Top prospects across the country continue to announce their college decisions. The SEC is in the dirver's seat, with the three top classes heading into Wednesday, according to 247Sports' rankings. Some of these teams have players already practicing. That could benefit both parties.
UCLA flips 5-star QB recruit from Oregon
UCLA will need a new starting quarterback next season with Dorian Thompson-Robinson leaving for the NFL, and they have added another great option to the mix. Dante Moore, a 5-star quarterback and the No. 3 player in the country at his position, told ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Monday that he has flipped his commitment from... The post UCLA flips 5-star QB recruit from Oregon appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Arizona cracks top five, North Carolina returns to Top 25 And 1
A fun, busy and eventful Saturday of college basketball concluded after midnight on the East Coast with a showdown between two programs possessing legitimate Final Four aspirations. Final score: Arizona 75, Tennessee 70. The five-point victory represented Arizona's fourth Quadrant-1 win of the season and improved second-year coach Tommy Lloyd's...
Dylan Raiola Decommits, Kedrick Reescano Commits, and Other Names in the News
Julio Gonzales updates us with the latest in the recruiting world, including names like Dylan Raiola, Kendrick Reescano, and more!
5-star freshman Kitts adds punch to No. 1 South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Chloe Kitts was afraid to look around too much at Colonial Life Arena. She already was nervous in her first game for No. 1 South Carolina and didn’t want to lose her focus entirely. No danger of that. Kitts, an early enrollee, finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in her college debut to help the Gamecocks defeat Charleston Southern 87-23 on Sunday. “When I got out there, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh,’ and I was sweating already before I had even played,” Kitts said. “But it’s good when you have a good support system and all the girls around me were very supportive of me. It helped me be less nervous.” Kitts is a 6-foot-2 freshman who was considered among the top prospects in next year’s class. But she decided to finish prep school early to join the Gamecocks, who improved to 11-0 after beating Charleston Southern.
Kayvon Thibodeaux, Giants beat Commanders in prime time to end winless streak
Prime time finally likes the New York Giants, and now they’re a huge step closer to making the playoffs. Kayvon Thibodeaux thrived on the national stage just like he promised, Daniel Jones shined under the lights to end his career-long skid in night games and New York held on to beat the Washington Commanders 20-12 on Sunday in Landover, Maryland, after a goal line stand that ended with a questionable non-call.
FanDuel promo code for MNF: Claim your $1,000 no sweat first bet for Rams vs. Packers
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 15 closes with the Packers clinging to their playoff hopes against the defending Super Bowl champ but this year’s disappointment Rams....
