In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: City's pedestrian deaths reach 70-year high, I-84 eastbound closed between Troutdale and Hood RiverEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Local group using preventative graffiti to ward off vandals, spark conversationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Multnomah County commissioners vote for rental assistance over city homeless campsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: New report finds culture of misconduct within the NWSL, Portland Thorns FCEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Interstate 84 between Troutdale and Hood River reopens after fatal crash
TROUTDALE, Ore. — A person was hit and killed by a semi-truck on Interstate 84, about one mile west of Rooster Rock State Park Tuesday morning. Icy road conditions were reported in the Columbia River Gorge. The Oregon Department of Transportation closed I-84 in both directions between Troutdale and...
Warming shelters to open in Portland area as winter weather emergency declared
With temperatures expected to drop into the teens in the coming days, Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury declared a state of emergency Tuesday afternoon to prepare resources for the region’s most vulnerable populations. The city of Portland is expected to declare a state of emergency as well. Temperatures are...
Opinion: Up to $7.5 billion for Interstate Bridge replacement project? Time to rightsize for reality
Pham represents House District 46-outer Southeast Portland in the Oregon Legislature and serves as a member of the Joint Committee on Transportation. She formerly worked as a community organizer for Oregon Just Transition Alliance, APANO, Portland Clean Energy Fund, and OPAL Bus Riders Unite. The hardest part of my job...
Readers respond: Move campers from floodplain
While walking through the Foster Floodplain Natural Area recently, we noticed a group of people offering breakfast to people camping in tents, (“Portland has dramatically escalated tent sweeps,” Dec. 10). Although I appreciate the idea that people want to help other people, especially with necessities like food, wouldn’t...
Multnomah County And City Of Portland Declare State Of Emergency For Extreme Cold Weather
PORTLAND, Ore. – Multnomah County and the City of Portland have declared a state of emergency connected to the expected extreme cold weather. That means four severe weather shelters will open 8 p.m. Wednesday and will stay open for as long as needed. No one will be turned away.
GOVERNOR ELECT KOTEK TO LAUNCH “ONE OREGON” LISTENING TOUR
Wednesday in Yamhill County, Governor-elect Tina Kotek will launch her “One Oregon Listening Tour”, in which she will visit every county in Oregon. A release said the tour will focus on building strong partnerships across the state, especially when it comes to delivering results on housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction care, and successful schools.
I-84 eastbound reopens through gorge after fatal morning crash
UPDATE 1:57 p.m. All lanes of I-84 reopened following Tuesday morning’s fatal crash. Travelers should still be cautious on the cold wet roads in western Oregon. Winter weather in the Columbia River Gorge has created icy road conditions and caused a fatal crash on Interstate 84 near Corbett early Tuesday.
How huge chicken facilities could affect farming east of Salem
The North Santiam River has carved a steep embankment into the land at the back of Christina Eastman’s family farm east of Salem. She keeps a grill on a grassy patch high above the water’s edge for summer cookouts and get-togethers. “Nice place to hang, huh?” Eastman said....
Kate Brown diversified Oregon’s bench; challengers ousted 3 judges
When Gov. Kate Brown appointed Chanpone Sinlapasai to the Multnomah County Circuit Court bench in September 2021, Sinlapasai became the first ethnic Lao judge in the United States. The judge’s milestone reflected a deliberate change under Brown. As governor, Brown made the point of diversifying Oregon’s judiciary. Of her...
Milwaukie becomes second-largest Oregon city to ban natural gas in new construction
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — With a vote earlier this month, Milwaukie joined a growing group of cities looking to phase out natural gas from new homes and city-owned buildings. The city council approved two resolutions earlier this month: one banning natural gas hookups in new construction and the other calling for natural gas to be removed from existing city-owned buildings through retrofit. Both will go into effect in March of 2024.
Downtown Portland restaurateur to leaders: ‘We ask for change’
DarSalam is not alone. Just a few blocks away, Raven's Manor cocktail bar recently reported at least 5 of their windows were broken in a one-week period.
TriMet FX2 rollout undermined by delays, other frustrations
TriMet touted its new bus rapid transit line along Division Street as a faster, more efficient way to connect downtown Portland to Gresham, with frequent service promising buses every 12 minutes most hours. Three months into the FX2′s operations, some riders say delays and other trade-offs have stepped on some...
Pedestrian fatally struck in North Portland
A man died Sunday night after being hit by a car at the intersection of North Columbia Boulevard and Interstate Place, according to Portland police. He was killed while walking about 9 p.m. and the driver of the car stayed at the scene, police said. The police bureau’s Major Crash...
Parkview Financial Provides $55M for Oregon Property
An affiliate of West Coast Home Solutions landed the refinancing and construction funding for the 19-acre development. Stacy Allison Way Holdings LLC, an entity of West Coast Home Solutions, has secured a $55 million loan for the refinancing and construction of a community in Woodburn, Ore. Parkview Financial provided the financing for the 586-apartment property.
Semi-truck leaves miles of red dye on Oregon interstates
A semi-truck driver left miles of soluble red dye on Interstate 205 and Interstate 84, from Happy Valley to Troutdale through Portland, on Saturday after the liquid cargo sprung a leak on the road, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The driver, 40-year-old Junior Jean, told deputies that he...
New passenger trains coming to the I-5 corridor
A new fleet of Northwest-themed Amtrak Cascades trains will transport passengers in style between Seattle, Vancouver, BC, Portland and other stations along the I-5 corridor when eight new trainsets and two new locomotives arrive in the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Newly released renderings of the new trainsets show the traditional...
Andrea Salinas on being the first to represent Oregon’s 6th district
Oregon Representative-Elect Andrea Salinas has spent her life in politics.
Friday in Portland: Multnomah County commissioners vote for rental assistance over city homeless camps
Photo by(John Moore/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Dec. 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
OHSU offers new, electric pedicab service in Portland's South Waterfront
PORTLAND, Ore. — Go by Bike is offering the first big electric pedicab shuttle — moving people to and from OHSU's tram and Portland's South Waterfront facilities. “We just started a new pedicab service, this is week two and we are offering free rides to OHSU personnel and patients as well,” said Nicholas, a Go by Bike pedicab operator.
Ho Ho No: Cold arctic air headed for Portland metro
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Get your last-minute Christmas shopping done early this week because this is the calm before the storm, so to speak. Models are coming into agreement that a much colder airmass will arrive mid- to late-week, bringing with it modified arctic air and the increasing chance of snow and freezing rain to the Portland metro by late week.
