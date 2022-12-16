ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Move campers from floodplain

While walking through the Foster Floodplain Natural Area recently, we noticed a group of people offering breakfast to people camping in tents, (“Portland has dramatically escalated tent sweeps,” Dec. 10). Although I appreciate the idea that people want to help other people, especially with necessities like food, wouldn’t...
PORTLAND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

GOVERNOR ELECT KOTEK TO LAUNCH “ONE OREGON” LISTENING TOUR

Wednesday in Yamhill County, Governor-elect Tina Kotek will launch her “One Oregon Listening Tour”, in which she will visit every county in Oregon. A release said the tour will focus on building strong partnerships across the state, especially when it comes to delivering results on housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction care, and successful schools.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

How huge chicken facilities could affect farming east of Salem

The North Santiam River has carved a steep embankment into the land at the back of Christina Eastman’s family farm east of Salem. She keeps a grill on a grassy patch high above the water’s edge for summer cookouts and get-togethers. “Nice place to hang, huh?” Eastman said....
SALEM, OR
kezi.com

Milwaukie becomes second-largest Oregon city to ban natural gas in new construction

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — With a vote earlier this month, Milwaukie joined a growing group of cities looking to phase out natural gas from new homes and city-owned buildings. The city council approved two resolutions earlier this month: one banning natural gas hookups in new construction and the other calling for natural gas to be removed from existing city-owned buildings through retrofit. Both will go into effect in March of 2024.
MILWAUKIE, OR
The Oregonian

TriMet FX2 rollout undermined by delays, other frustrations

TriMet touted its new bus rapid transit line along Division Street as a faster, more efficient way to connect downtown Portland to Gresham, with frequent service promising buses every 12 minutes most hours. Three months into the FX2′s operations, some riders say delays and other trade-offs have stepped on some...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Pedestrian fatally struck in North Portland

A man died Sunday night after being hit by a car at the intersection of North Columbia Boulevard and Interstate Place, according to Portland police. He was killed while walking about 9 p.m. and the driver of the car stayed at the scene, police said. The police bureau’s Major Crash...
PORTLAND, OR
multihousingnews.com

Parkview Financial Provides $55M for Oregon Property

An affiliate of West Coast Home Solutions landed the refinancing and construction funding for the 19-acre development. Stacy Allison Way Holdings LLC, an entity of West Coast Home Solutions, has secured a $55 million loan for the refinancing and construction of a community in Woodburn, Ore. Parkview Financial provided the financing for the 586-apartment property.
WOODBURN, OR
The Oregonian

Semi-truck leaves miles of red dye on Oregon interstates

A semi-truck driver left miles of soluble red dye on Interstate 205 and Interstate 84, from Happy Valley to Troutdale through Portland, on Saturday after the liquid cargo sprung a leak on the road, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The driver, 40-year-old Junior Jean, told deputies that he...
PORTLAND, OR
myedmondsnews.com

New passenger trains coming to the I-5 corridor

A new fleet of Northwest-themed Amtrak Cascades trains will transport passengers in style between Seattle, Vancouver, BC, Portland and other stations along the I-5 corridor when eight new trainsets and two new locomotives arrive in the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Newly released renderings of the new trainsets show the traditional...
SEATTLE, WA
KGW

OHSU offers new, electric pedicab service in Portland's South Waterfront

PORTLAND, Ore. — Go by Bike is offering the first big electric pedicab shuttle — moving people to and from OHSU's tram and Portland's South Waterfront facilities. “We just started a new pedicab service, this is week two and we are offering free rides to OHSU personnel and patients as well,” said Nicholas, a Go by Bike pedicab operator.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Ho Ho No: Cold arctic air headed for Portland metro

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Get your last-minute Christmas shopping done early this week because this is the calm before the storm, so to speak. Models are coming into agreement that a much colder airmass will arrive mid- to late-week, bringing with it modified arctic air and the increasing chance of snow and freezing rain to the Portland metro by late week.
PORTLAND, OR
