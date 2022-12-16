Read full article on original website
Ben Foster interview: ‘Emancipation’
“I had just fairly recently completed a film called ‘The Survivor,’ and that follows a man who’s at a concentration camp and escapes. I’m finding myself on the other side of the wire in this one and what what struck me was how similar the plantations felt the way that Auschwitz felt when we visited to prep for ‘The Survivor,'” reveals Ben Foster about co-starring in the historical action drama “Emancipation” right after playing a Holocaust survivor in the HBO film for which he was nominated for an Emmy earlier this year. For our recent webchat he adds, “Those stark similarities, I still haven’t worked through that, but you hope that your life lived as you educate yourself, informs you and you keep growing.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.
Todd Field interview: ‘TAR’ writer-director
“I don’t think art and morality have anything to do with each other. Just like I don’t think riding a bicycle has anything to do with morality,” argues Todd Field, the writer-director of “TÁR,” which tells the fictional story of a world-renowned artist, conductor Lydia Tár (played by Cate Blanchett), whose career is threatened by allegations of misconduct. Watch our exclusive video interview with Field above.
Polly Morgan interview: ‘The Woman King’ cinematographer
[WARNING: The article and above interview contain spoilers about “The Woman King.” Read and watch at your own risk.]. When cinematographer Polly Morgan was in the process of conceiving the overall look for Gina Prince-Bythewood‘s new film “The Woman King,” she used English broadcaster, writer and naturalist David Attenborough‘s documentaries as a jumping-off point.
Vicky Krieps interview: ‘Corsage’
“Our most important point was to show this woman for who she was and give a woman a voice, representing thousands of women who need a voice,” declares Vicky Krieps about the underlying themes about a woman’s agency and self-determination in the acclaimed period drama “Corsage.” For our recent webchat she adds about the film’s modern take on a centuries-old story, “we use it as a fairy-tale to talk about something, to show something that so many women feel,” she says. “I misbehaved as an actor, she’s misbehaving as a director and I think both of us being women, we were tired of behaving, tired of explaining our misbehaving. We just wanted to misbehave ‘because,’ create a character that is difficult ‘because,’ it is complex ‘because,’ because we all are these people. We, not one of us, is just one thing. We are all multiple things and we are full of contradictions and so that’s really what we wanted to do and I wanted to have fun with it too.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.
Elizabeth Debicki interview: ‘The Crown’
“It’s totally unlike anything I’ve done before. I think a layer of it, if I’m honest, is just immense pressure,” admits Elizabeth Debicki about portraying Princess Diana in Season 5 of the Emmy-winning “The Crown.” For our recent webchat she adds, “it’s pressure to play this real life person, or to come close to a suggestion of that person, which in this case is completely unique in the sense that our collective consciousness, our memory, this real life person we’re talking about. The way that she lives in people’s memory still, the way that people miss her, the way that people still feel like they need her in their cultural life. It’s totally a unique kind of presence that she had when she was with us, so that’s enormous pressure.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.
‘TAR’ production designer and set decorator interview
“She’s such a monumental character. She’s so big as a character and so complex. So it was quite a challenge to really visually grasp her,” says production designer Marco Bittner Rosser about his work on “TÁR,” which tells the story of a world-renowned conductor (played by Cate Blanchett) who faces allegations of misconduct. We talked to Rosser and set decorator Ernestine Hipper about the film. Watch our exclusive video interview above.
Simon Franglen interview: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ composer
“I hope James is looking down on me and he approves of what I’ve done,” confesses Simon Franglen, referring to the late composer James Horner. The pair collaborated on the first “Avatar” film, but Franglen has assumed scoring duties for “Avatar: The Way of Water” after Horner’s passing in 2015. The opening segment of the sequel beautifully honors Horner’s original themes, but as the movie transitions to its seaside destination, he charts a new path with his music. One steeped in indigenous music and traditions, which bring the new location and Na’vi tribe to life. Watch the exclusive video interview above.
Gersha Phillips interview: ‘The Woman King’ costume designer
During the research process for Gina Prince-Bythewood’s new film “The Woman King,” costume designer Gersha Phillips had to sift through dehumanizing accounts of the historical epic’s subjects, the Agojie — an elite military unit of all-female warriors that protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey, which was located within present-day Benin, in the 18th and 19th centuries — to form an accurate picture of them. In a recent webchat with Gold Derby (watch the exclusive video interview above), she describes how she worked with drawings in which these women were caricaturized and discusses other hurdles she had to overcome while dissecting material.
Deborah L. Scott interview: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ costume designer
“I think it might surprise audiences, and the industry worldwide, that we actually made every single garment,” reveals “Avatar: The Way of Water” costume designer Deborah L. Scott. Even though a large portion of the film was digitally created, especially where the blue Na’vi species are concerned, the designer still had to craft every single loincloth, wig, accessory, and piece of jewelry in the real world. Utilizing actual fabrics and textiles was essential in making the alien world of Pandora feel ultra realistic. ”It’s a complex route to get to the end of a digital movie,” notes Scott. Watch the exclusive video interview above.
Mary Zophres interview: ‘Babylon’ costume designer
Costume designer Mary Zophres is a three-time Oscar nominee who has worked with legendary filmmakers like Christopher Nolan, Steven Spielberg, Joel and Ethan Coen and Oliver Stone. But “Babylon,” her latest collaboration with Damien Chazelle following “La La Land” and “First Man,” was like nothing she’s ever experienced. The epic film about Hollywood’s transition from the silent film era to talkies required more than 7,000 costumes, featured 200 speaking parts, and necessitated months of research and design work.
Eddie Hamilton interview: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ editor
“I think it’s the film that we needed,” declares editor Eddie Hamilton A.C.E. about the cultural impact that “Top Gun: Maverick” appears to have made worldwide. For our recent webchat he adds, “I’m thrilled for people who get to go back to the cinema and have a night out at the movies again after two years of craziness, you know, and remind people of the joy of that, and going on an adventure with characters that you love, and just getting lost in the world of a film. There’s nothing better than that when you sit down in the theater and the lights dim, and you just you just get lost in a world of adventure and excitement. It’s just so cool. I love it. It’s the best. There’s nothing quite like it.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.
Brian Leif Hansen and Georgiana Hayns interview: ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ VFX team
“We tried not to make it too perfect,” reveals animation supervisor Brian Leif Hansen about “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.” Joining Hansen for our recent webchat was Georgiana Hayns, director of character fabrication, who adds, “It was perfectly imperfect, that was the creative philosophy” Watch our exclusive video interview above.
Patricia Arquette interview: ‘Severance’
“There’s people that are working on the severance floor and we know they’re severed, they have their innie and their outie. And then there’s people like Harmony and Selvig who, in a weird way, have severed themselves or aspects of their personality,” explains Oscar and two-time Emmy winner Patricia Arquette. She stars as Harmony Cobel and Mrs. Selvig in “Severance” on Apple TV+. Watch our video interview above.
Deirdra Govan interview: ‘Devotion’ costume designer
“I was not familiar with the story of Jesse Brown, which is quite embarrassing,” admits Deirdra Govan, the costume designer for “Devotion.” The Sony Pictures film stars Jonathan Majors as Brown, the first African-American to complete the U.S. Navy’s flight training program. “My step-father served in Korea. When I read the script it was very powerful, but at the same time, I felt disappointed in the fact that I had not heard of this story and I pretty much read everything.” Watch our video interview above.
Making of ‘Alaska Daily’: Roundtable with Tom McCarthy, showrunner and writers
“Alaska Daily” is the ABC drama which premiered in October staring double Oscar winner Hilary Swank. In the series, Swank plays a journalist looking for a fresh start at a local news outlet in Anchorage, Alaska. To celebrate the series, watch our special 40-minute “Making of Alaska Daily” roundtable...
Dylan Cole and Ben Procter interview: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ production designers
“We’ve used reality as a creative inspiration, in addition to a technical limit,” explains “Avatar: The Way of Water” production designer Ben Procter. “Fantasy within limits is a certain Jim Cameron school of design that we’ve really embraced.” He and fellow production designer Dylan Cole crafted a visually rich alien world which harkens back to our own planet. Watch the exclusive video interview above.
Making of ‘George and Tammy’: Roundtable with Michael Shannon, Jessica Chastain, Abe Sylvia
“It’s one of the greatest love stories to come out of the South and to come out of country music,” says “George and Tammy” creator Abe Sylvia. “I was so intoxicated by Tammy and George’s story and their history together. It is a treasure trove of big, emotional events. Their lives were amazing.”
Autumn Durald Arkapaw interview: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ cinematographer
When cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw was initially approached to join “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” she was already familiar with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Arkapaw served as the cinematographer on the first season of the Marvel series “Loki” and scored one of the acclaimed show’s six Emmy Award nominations for her work. But “Wakanda Forever” presented a much greater challenge for Arkawpaw and “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler: a large-scale Marvel sequel that also reckoned with the death of star Chadwick Boseman and included intimate moments of mourning and unflinching depictions of grief.
‘American Horror Story’: 25 famous actors you forgot appeared on ‘AHS’
Some of the biggest names in the industry have had starring roles on “American Horror Story” through the years, including Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates and Lady Gaga … we could go on. But there are also numerous recognizable faces that have appeared in smaller capacities on FX’s anthology series, either as guest stars or in special cameos, that didn’t get the same amount of media coverage. Do you remember all of them? Scroll through our “American Horror Story” gallery below that shines a spotlight on the 25 famous actors you forgot appeared on “AHS.”
