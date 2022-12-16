Read full article on original website
Ben Foster interview: ‘Emancipation’
“I had just fairly recently completed a film called ‘The Survivor,’ and that follows a man who’s at a concentration camp and escapes. I’m finding myself on the other side of the wire in this one and what what struck me was how similar the plantations felt the way that Auschwitz felt when we visited to prep for ‘The Survivor,'” reveals Ben Foster about co-starring in the historical action drama “Emancipation” right after playing a Holocaust survivor in the HBO film for which he was nominated for an Emmy earlier this year. For our recent webchat he adds, “Those stark similarities, I still haven’t worked through that, but you hope that your life lived as you educate yourself, informs you and you keep growing.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.
Polly Morgan interview: ‘The Woman King’ cinematographer
[WARNING: The article and above interview contain spoilers about “The Woman King.” Read and watch at your own risk.]. When cinematographer Polly Morgan was in the process of conceiving the overall look for Gina Prince-Bythewood‘s new film “The Woman King,” she used English broadcaster, writer and naturalist David Attenborough‘s documentaries as a jumping-off point.
Stephen Rivkin interview: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ editor
“It is probably, I would say safely, the most complicated way you could ever make a movie,” admits “Avatar: The Way of Water” editor Stephen Rivkin. He edited the project alongside director James Cameron, John Refoua and the late David Brenner, as well as what he estimates is “probably one of the largest editorial staffs in history.” This stacked team was necessary in order to fulfill Cameron’s ambitious vision which required editors to weave together a complex web of live action and virtual footage. Watch the exclusive video interview above.
Mary Zophres interview: ‘Babylon’ costume designer
Costume designer Mary Zophres is a three-time Oscar nominee who has worked with legendary filmmakers like Christopher Nolan, Steven Spielberg, Joel and Ethan Coen and Oliver Stone. But “Babylon,” her latest collaboration with Damien Chazelle following “La La Land” and “First Man,” was like nothing she’s ever experienced. The epic film about Hollywood’s transition from the silent film era to talkies required more than 7,000 costumes, featured 200 speaking parts, and necessitated months of research and design work.
Gersha Phillips interview: ‘The Woman King’ costume designer
During the research process for Gina Prince-Bythewood’s new film “The Woman King,” costume designer Gersha Phillips had to sift through dehumanizing accounts of the historical epic’s subjects, the Agojie — an elite military unit of all-female warriors that protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey, which was located within present-day Benin, in the 18th and 19th centuries — to form an accurate picture of them. In a recent webchat with Gold Derby (watch the exclusive video interview above), she describes how she worked with drawings in which these women were caricaturized and discusses other hurdles she had to overcome while dissecting material.
John Patton Ford interview: ‘Emily the Criminal’ writer-director
“I valued her instincts as a performer and as a storyteller,” declares writer/director John Patton Ford about working with leading lady and co-producer Aubrey Plaza. For our recent webchat he adds, “She figures out what the movie needs and just knows who to talk to about it. We put all these things in motion, and it felt like whenever we were really in need of some kind of miracle, she would magically make it go down. And then she was there in the editing room as well. She was just like camped out in the editing room with myself and the editor. Because of her experience as a performer, she’s hyper aware of how the audience reacts to her, and that carries through with editing.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.
‘TAR’ production designer and set decorator interview
“She’s such a monumental character. She’s so big as a character and so complex. So it was quite a challenge to really visually grasp her,” says production designer Marco Bittner Rosser about his work on “TÁR,” which tells the story of a world-renowned conductor (played by Cate Blanchett) who faces allegations of misconduct. We talked to Rosser and set decorator Ernestine Hipper about the film. Watch our exclusive video interview above.
Gwendolyn Yates Whittle interview: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ sound
“Clarity is king” is the most important mantra that Gwendolyn Yates Whittle has learned in her time working with James Cameron. “You have to make sure that you have the sound that supports the picture narratively, and very very precisely,” she explains. After designing major films like “Terminator 2: Judgement Day,” “Titanic,” and “Avatar,” she served as a supervising sound editor on Cameron’s latest trip to Pandora with “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.
Marlene Stewart interview: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ costume designer
“My favorite people to work with are people who respect my job and give me the time I need,” offers Marlene Stewart, the costume designer for “Top Gun: Maverick.” “That’s Tom (Cruise). He’s very demanding, but that’s fine. He gives you the time, and he’s 100 percent present. There’s always nerves, because it’s very high energy when Tom’s around. But he gives you his attention and focus. and he’s right there, so for me he’s the best there is to work with.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.
Todd Field interview: ‘TAR’ writer-director
“I don’t think art and morality have anything to do with each other. Just like I don’t think riding a bicycle has anything to do with morality,” argues Todd Field, the writer-director of “TÁR,” which tells the fictional story of a world-renowned artist, conductor Lydia Tár (played by Cate Blanchett), whose career is threatened by allegations of misconduct. Watch our exclusive video interview with Field above.
Elizabeth Debicki interview: ‘The Crown’
“It’s totally unlike anything I’ve done before. I think a layer of it, if I’m honest, is just immense pressure,” admits Elizabeth Debicki about portraying Princess Diana in Season 5 of the Emmy-winning “The Crown.” For our recent webchat she adds, “it’s pressure to play this real life person, or to come close to a suggestion of that person, which in this case is completely unique in the sense that our collective consciousness, our memory, this real life person we’re talking about. The way that she lives in people’s memory still, the way that people miss her, the way that people still feel like they need her in their cultural life. It’s totally a unique kind of presence that she had when she was with us, so that’s enormous pressure.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.
Autumn Durald Arkapaw interview: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ cinematographer
When cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw was initially approached to join “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” she was already familiar with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Arkapaw served as the cinematographer on the first season of the Marvel series “Loki” and scored one of the acclaimed show’s six Emmy Award nominations for her work. But “Wakanda Forever” presented a much greater challenge for Arkawpaw and “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler: a large-scale Marvel sequel that also reckoned with the death of star Chadwick Boseman and included intimate moments of mourning and unflinching depictions of grief.
Brian Leif Hansen and Georgiana Hayns interview: ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ VFX team
“We tried not to make it too perfect,” reveals animation supervisor Brian Leif Hansen about “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.” Joining Hansen for our recent webchat was Georgiana Hayns, director of character fabrication, who adds, “It was perfectly imperfect, that was the creative philosophy” Watch our exclusive video interview above.
Patricia Arquette interview: ‘Severance’
“There’s people that are working on the severance floor and we know they’re severed, they have their innie and their outie. And then there’s people like Harmony and Selvig who, in a weird way, have severed themselves or aspects of their personality,” explains Oscar and two-time Emmy winner Patricia Arquette. She stars as Harmony Cobel and Mrs. Selvig in “Severance” on Apple TV+. Watch our video interview above.
‘Wednesday’ draws 2nd-largest weekly streaming viewership
In its first five days of release, “Wednesday” drew the second-largest viewership in Nielsen’s brief history of releasing streaming viewership figures, according to figures released Wednesday. Viewers spent 5.988 billion minutes between Nov. 23-27 watching the eight episodes of Netflix’s supernatural-infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ (Jenna Ortega)...
Making of ‘Alaska Daily’: Roundtable with Tom McCarthy, showrunner and writers
“Alaska Daily” is the ABC drama which premiered in October staring double Oscar winner Hilary Swank. In the series, Swank plays a journalist looking for a fresh start at a local news outlet in Anchorage, Alaska. To celebrate the series, watch our special 40-minute “Making of Alaska Daily” roundtable...
‘American Horror Story’: 25 famous actors you forgot appeared on ‘AHS’
Some of the biggest names in the industry have had starring roles on “American Horror Story” through the years, including Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates and Lady Gaga … we could go on. But there are also numerous recognizable faces that have appeared in smaller capacities on FX’s anthology series, either as guest stars or in special cameos, that didn’t get the same amount of media coverage. Do you remember all of them? Scroll through our “American Horror Story” gallery below that shines a spotlight on the 25 famous actors you forgot appeared on “AHS.”
