Ben Foster interview: ‘Emancipation’
“I had just fairly recently completed a film called ‘The Survivor,’ and that follows a man who’s at a concentration camp and escapes. I’m finding myself on the other side of the wire in this one and what what struck me was how similar the plantations felt the way that Auschwitz felt when we visited to prep for ‘The Survivor,'” reveals Ben Foster about co-starring in the historical action drama “Emancipation” right after playing a Holocaust survivor in the HBO film for which he was nominated for an Emmy earlier this year. For our recent webchat he adds, “Those stark similarities, I still haven’t worked through that, but you hope that your life lived as you educate yourself, informs you and you keep growing.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.
Bill Nighy interview: ‘Living’
“I’d say ‘Living’ is harder,” admits Bill Nighy when asked whether it’s more challenging to portray an emotionally repressed man, like his character in “Living,” as opposed to portraying someone who is carefree and uninhibited. For our recent webchat he adds, “the way that I do it, it’s quite physical because you have to hold yourself still and tight and you have to squeeze out the voice and you are forever uptight. That’s quite exhausting!” Watch our exclusive video interview above.
Gwendolyn Yates Whittle interview: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ sound
“Clarity is king” is the most important mantra that Gwendolyn Yates Whittle has learned in her time working with James Cameron. “You have to make sure that you have the sound that supports the picture narratively, and very very precisely,” she explains. After designing major films like “Terminator 2: Judgement Day,” “Titanic,” and “Avatar,” she served as a supervising sound editor on Cameron’s latest trip to Pandora with “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.
Polly Morgan interview: ‘The Woman King’ cinematographer
[WARNING: The article and above interview contain spoilers about “The Woman King.” Read and watch at your own risk.]. When cinematographer Polly Morgan was in the process of conceiving the overall look for Gina Prince-Bythewood‘s new film “The Woman King,” she used English broadcaster, writer and naturalist David Attenborough‘s documentaries as a jumping-off point.
Vicky Krieps interview: ‘Corsage’
“Our most important point was to show this woman for who she was and give a woman a voice, representing thousands of women who need a voice,” declares Vicky Krieps about the underlying themes about a woman’s agency and self-determination in the acclaimed period drama “Corsage.” For our recent webchat she adds about the film’s modern take on a centuries-old story, “we use it as a fairy-tale to talk about something, to show something that so many women feel,” she says. “I misbehaved as an actor, she’s misbehaving as a director and I think both of us being women, we were tired of behaving, tired of explaining our misbehaving. We just wanted to misbehave ‘because,’ create a character that is difficult ‘because,’ it is complex ‘because,’ because we all are these people. We, not one of us, is just one thing. We are all multiple things and we are full of contradictions and so that’s really what we wanted to do and I wanted to have fun with it too.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Claudio Miranda interview: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ cinematographer
“I’m trying to get it in-camera as much as possible,” declares declares Oscar-winning cinematographer Claudio Miranda A.S.C. (“Life of Pi”) about the desire to shoot the breathtaking action sequences in “Top Gun: Maverick” practically, rather than surrounded by LED video-wall “volumes” or blue screen stages. For our recent webchat he adds, “I didn’t want to be on a volume or on a blue screen,” he says. “If we did the aircraft launch on a volume or blue screen, the guy would do that and you just wouldn’t feel the ‘bam’ that he gets that throws him when he gets off the carrier or any of the stuff that throws, or the G’s, or the face being distorted, or the people pushing themselves personally, which you really see on the screen.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.
Marlene Stewart interview: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ costume designer
“My favorite people to work with are people who respect my job and give me the time I need,” offers Marlene Stewart, the costume designer for “Top Gun: Maverick.” “That’s Tom (Cruise). He’s very demanding, but that’s fine. He gives you the time, and he’s 100 percent present. There’s always nerves, because it’s very high energy when Tom’s around. But he gives you his attention and focus. and he’s right there, so for me he’s the best there is to work with.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.
Stephen Rivkin interview: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ editor
“It is probably, I would say safely, the most complicated way you could ever make a movie,” admits “Avatar: The Way of Water” editor Stephen Rivkin. He edited the project alongside director James Cameron, John Refoua and the late David Brenner, as well as what he estimates is “probably one of the largest editorial staffs in history.” This stacked team was necessary in order to fulfill Cameron’s ambitious vision which required editors to weave together a complex web of live action and virtual footage. Watch the exclusive video interview above.
Simon Franglen interview: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ composer
“I hope James is looking down on me and he approves of what I’ve done,” confesses Simon Franglen, referring to the late composer James Horner. The pair collaborated on the first “Avatar” film, but Franglen has assumed scoring duties for “Avatar: The Way of Water” after Horner’s passing in 2015. The opening segment of the sequel beautifully honors Horner’s original themes, but as the movie transitions to its seaside destination, he charts a new path with his music. One steeped in indigenous music and traditions, which bring the new location and Na’vi tribe to life. Watch the exclusive video interview above.
Gersha Phillips interview: ‘The Woman King’ costume designer
During the research process for Gina Prince-Bythewood’s new film “The Woman King,” costume designer Gersha Phillips had to sift through dehumanizing accounts of the historical epic’s subjects, the Agojie — an elite military unit of all-female warriors that protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey, which was located within present-day Benin, in the 18th and 19th centuries — to form an accurate picture of them. In a recent webchat with Gold Derby (watch the exclusive video interview above), she describes how she worked with drawings in which these women were caricaturized and discusses other hurdles she had to overcome while dissecting material.
Deborah L. Scott interview: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ costume designer
“I think it might surprise audiences, and the industry worldwide, that we actually made every single garment,” reveals “Avatar: The Way of Water” costume designer Deborah L. Scott. Even though a large portion of the film was digitally created, especially where the blue Na’vi species are concerned, the designer still had to craft every single loincloth, wig, accessory, and piece of jewelry in the real world. Utilizing actual fabrics and textiles was essential in making the alien world of Pandora feel ultra realistic. ”It’s a complex route to get to the end of a digital movie,” notes Scott. Watch the exclusive video interview above.
Mary Zophres interview: ‘Babylon’ costume designer
Costume designer Mary Zophres is a three-time Oscar nominee who has worked with legendary filmmakers like Christopher Nolan, Steven Spielberg, Joel and Ethan Coen and Oliver Stone. But “Babylon,” her latest collaboration with Damien Chazelle following “La La Land” and “First Man,” was like nothing she’s ever experienced. The epic film about Hollywood’s transition from the silent film era to talkies required more than 7,000 costumes, featured 200 speaking parts, and necessitated months of research and design work.
‘TAR’ production designer and set decorator interview
“She’s such a monumental character. She’s so big as a character and so complex. So it was quite a challenge to really visually grasp her,” says production designer Marco Bittner Rosser about his work on “TÁR,” which tells the story of a world-renowned conductor (played by Cate Blanchett) who faces allegations of misconduct. We talked to Rosser and set decorator Ernestine Hipper about the film. Watch our exclusive video interview above.
Making of ‘George and Tammy’: Roundtable with Michael Shannon, Jessica Chastain, Abe Sylvia
“It’s one of the greatest love stories to come out of the South and to come out of country music,” says “George and Tammy” creator Abe Sylvia. “I was so intoxicated by Tammy and George’s story and their history together. It is a treasure trove of big, emotional events. Their lives were amazing.”
Brian Leif Hansen and Georgiana Hayns interview: ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ VFX team
“We tried not to make it too perfect,” reveals animation supervisor Brian Leif Hansen about “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.” Joining Hansen for our recent webchat was Georgiana Hayns, director of character fabrication, who adds, “It was perfectly imperfect, that was the creative philosophy” Watch our exclusive video interview above.
Dylan Cole and Ben Procter interview: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ production designers
“We’ve used reality as a creative inspiration, in addition to a technical limit,” explains “Avatar: The Way of Water” production designer Ben Procter. “Fantasy within limits is a certain Jim Cameron school of design that we’ve really embraced.” He and fellow production designer Dylan Cole crafted a visually rich alien world which harkens back to our own planet. Watch the exclusive video interview above.
‘American Horror Story’: 25 famous actors you forgot appeared on ‘AHS’
Some of the biggest names in the industry have had starring roles on “American Horror Story” through the years, including Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates and Lady Gaga … we could go on. But there are also numerous recognizable faces that have appeared in smaller capacities on FX’s anthology series, either as guest stars or in special cameos, that didn’t get the same amount of media coverage. Do you remember all of them? Scroll through our “American Horror Story” gallery below that shines a spotlight on the 25 famous actors you forgot appeared on “AHS.”
