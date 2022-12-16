“Our most important point was to show this woman for who she was and give a woman a voice, representing thousands of women who need a voice,” declares Vicky Krieps about the underlying themes about a woman’s agency and self-determination in the acclaimed period drama “Corsage.” For our recent webchat she adds about the film’s modern take on a centuries-old story, “we use it as a fairy-tale to talk about something, to show something that so many women feel,” she says. “I misbehaved as an actor, she’s misbehaving as a director and I think both of us being women, we were tired of behaving, tired of explaining our misbehaving. We just wanted to misbehave ‘because,’ create a character that is difficult ‘because,’ it is complex ‘because,’ because we all are these people. We, not one of us, is just one thing. We are all multiple things and we are full of contradictions and so that’s really what we wanted to do and I wanted to have fun with it too.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

