Video: View highlights of 2022 Fall/Winter Commencement
It was a day of celebration! During the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s Fall/Winter 106th UW-Green Bay Commencement ceremonies on Saturday, December 17, 2022, graduates shared their stories about overcoming struggles, reaching personal milestones and the support they received from faculty, family and friends. Congratulations to all 2022 graduates!. Video...
UW-Green Bay alumni are finalists in the 2023 Future 15 & Young Professional Awards
Nominees in bold are UW-Green Bay staff or alumni. Congratulations!. Current Young Professionals (CYP) created the young professional awards in 2007 as a way to honor those who advance its mission by profiling best practices that could be adopted by other local individuals and organizations. Additionally, CYP sought to recognize local young professionals in Greater Green Bay who are achieving noteworthy accomplishments and contributing to the overall quality of life.
UW-Green Bay grows enrollment, meets students where they’re at | Spectrum News 1
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The size of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay was one of the things Erika Schraufnagel liked when she was picking her college. She’s a first-year student from Franklin. “My class sizes, my largest one is 60 people, and that’s one of my gen-eds, but...
Athletic Trainers Help Solve the Patient Care Crunch
“It’s cool to see how far athletic training has come from sports medicine,” says Corbin. “Now it’s everywhere from aeronautics to pediatrics—in all these different industries that now see the need for athletic trainers.”. Without a doubt, the medical community needs help. In a recent...
UW-Green Bay names Mike Bubolz as interim chief information officer
A note from Chief Business Officer/Senior Vice Chancellor for Institutional Strategy, Sheryl Van Gruensven. As you may already know, Wendy Woodward will be leaving her position as Chief Information Officer on December 31st. I am happy to announce that Mike Bubolz has accepted the role as Interim Chief Information Officer. With this announcement, please begin working with Mike to transition any questions and decision points required by the CIO through Mike. Mike will serve as the Interim until a permanent CIO is hired and right now I have no timeline established to search the position. We will focus the remainder of the academic year continuing to support the campus community through your normal work and current projects, stabilizing the department and building a positive culture and work environment.
UW-Green Bay’s Tara DaPra receives publication
Tara DaPra, UW-Green Bay assistant professor of writing & applied arts, english, and writing foundations, recently published some of her work. DaPra’s flash nonfiction essay, “The Last Road Trip”, was published in Liminal Transit Review, a literary journal that publishes genre-blurring work with themes of immigration, diaspora, displacement, decolonization, and borders, and the intersections of these themes with literature, movement, and transit.
Packers president imparts “pearls of wisdom” to UW-Green Bay graduates | NBC 26
GREEN BAY — Friends, family, and faculty packed Weidner Auditorium on Saturday, to celebrate the achievements of the record-breaking fall 2022 Class of the University of Wisconsin Green Bay. The university hosted two commencement ceremonies—one at 9:30 a.m. and another at 2:00 p.m.—to celebrate what it says is a...
Be inspired by the UW-Green Bay fall Class of 2022 cap art
Creativity, inspiration and ‘shout outs’ were on full display at the Fall 2022 UW-Green Bay commencement ceremonies. Students’ cap art creations are featured in the photo gallery below. Congratulations to all graduates!. Click to advance slideshow or view the album on Flickr. – Photos by Dan Moore,...
Commencement photos: graduates delighted after the Fall 2022 Commencement ceremonies
The Weidner was buzzing with excitement after the Fall 2022 Commencement ceremonies. Family and friends shared smiles with grads. View some of the photos from the day below. Click to advance slideshow or view the album on Flickr. – Photos by Dan Moore, Marketing and University Communication.
Finding a home away from home
Meet Jada Patterson, 2022 Fall Commencement graduate with a major in communications (double emphasis in sports and social media) and minor in psychology. Originally from Milwaukee, Jada wanted to attend college in a place that was close enough to drive home, but with enough distance to be able to spread her wings.
Reminder: Inclement weather policy from UW-Green Bay’s Human Resources
With inclement weather in the forecast for later this week, we wanted to take the opportunity to remind the University community about the Inclement Weather / Emergency Conditions Policy. The Chancellor has the authority to cancel classes, close all or part of the institution to the public, or completely close all or part of an institution to the public and employees based on emergency or unsafe conditions caused by weather.
COVID self test kits available while supply lasts
As the fall semester draws to a close and many start making plans for travel and spending time with family/friends over the winter break, the University Wellness Center would like to remind everyone to take care of themselves and those around you. Cold and flu season is upon us, and...
2022-23 Spring FAST plans now available
Faculty and staff can now purchase their 2022-2023 Spring FAST plan! More information regarding the FAST plan options can be found here. Plans can be purchased by either completing the payroll deduct form by February 10, 2023, or stopping by the University Ticketing & Information Center (UTIC) to pay for your new FAST plan.
Green Bay Metro recent cuts to bus schedule on two routes worry riders | Green Bay Press-Gazette
Judge Marc Hammer worries that participants in Brown County’s Drug Court will lose the ability to keep steady employment, attend counseling sessions and, ultimately, regain their driver’s licenses. Heidi Sherman fears she — and others with vision issues who rely on Metro Transit buses to get from home...
