Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs19news
UVA safety Antonio Clary returns for final season
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Virginia safety Antonio Clary has not put on the orange and blue for the last time after announcing he will return for a final season. Clary announced on Twitter Monday night he would return to UVA for "one last go round" using his final season of eligibility.
cbs19news
Former Clemson RB Kobe Pace reunites with Tony Elliott at UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Tony Elliott added to the UVA running back room on Tuesday with a familiar face in former Clemson back Kobe Pace. Pace, who was originally recruited by Elliott to Clemson, announced on Twitter he was transferring to Virginia where the former Tiger will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
cbs19news
UVA closes out non-conference play undefeated
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- The UVA women's basketball team closed out their non-conference schedule with a dominant 84-28 victory over Morgan State. This is just the third time in program history that UVA has finished their non-conference slate unbeaten. Morgan State got on the board first but that would prove...
cbs19news
Gelof named first team CBN preseason All-American
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- After a historic breakthrough season, Virginia third baseman Jake Gelof was named a preseason first team All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. Gelof was one of four players from the ACC selected to the first team along with Wake Forest pitcher Rhett Lowder, Miami reliever Andrew...
cbs19news
Beekman expected to bounce back from injury
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 SPORTS)-- It's that time of the year again. No, not the holiday season but the time of year where injuries start to pop up. UVA is now 2 months into the season and it's starting to show, most notably with junior guard Reece Beekman. Just 4 minutes...
cbs19news
Holsinger Portrait Project: The Exhbition
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Inside the Albert and Shirley Small Special Collections Library at the University of Virginia, there's a new exhibition. This collection comes from more than 600 portraits of African American citizens of Charlottesville, Albemarle, and Nelson Counties, taken during the height of the Jim Crow era.
cbs19news
Three Notched Trail still in the works
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One local group continues to make progress on building a 25-mile path in the Charlottesville area. It's called the Three Notched Trail and will connect Charlottesville to the Blue Ridge. It would be fully paved and about 10 feet wide, which is a similar...
cbs19news
UVA Health presented with $35,000
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Festival of the Wheel presented UVA Health with a $35,000 dollar donation Monday Morning at the Emily Couric Cancer Center. The Festival of the Wheel celebrated it's fourth anniversary this past fall, where they brought collectable cars to the area. The Festival is...
cbs19news
UVA study linking antidepressants to autism
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A recent study done by a graduate student at UVA found women who take an antidepressant during pregnancy are linked to autism in children. They used the medication Prozac in their study. Antidepressants and antianxiety medications are safe for pregnant women to use; however, they are finding some may be better to use than others.
cbs19news
Shots fired incident updated
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Early Saturday morning Charlottesville police responded to a shot fired report. When they arrived, they found one male victim who was sent to UVA medical center for a gunshot wound. They have a suspect, Anthony Paige, a 28-year-old Charlottesville resident. this shooting occurred at 2:20...
cbs19news
One person shot on North Berkshire Rd. Charlottesville Police are investigating
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – One female was shot 2300 Block of North Berkshire Rd. and was transported to the University of Virginia medical center. Charlottesville Police Department responded to a reported shots fired call around 5:45 p.m. on Monday, December 19. The victim is receiving treatment for a...
cbs19news
Charlottesville Police Respond to Shooting
Police responded to a shooting at roughly 2:20 a.m. on 14th St. NW. Police say they found a male victim with a gunshot wound, and that person was taken to the hospital. Police say they will have more officers in the area as they investigate. There is no information about any arrests, or the condition of the victim. Stay with CBS19 News for updates as the story develops.
cbs19news
"Welcome Santa" Christmas parade at Lake Monticello
LAKE MONTICELLO, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Lake Monticello had their annual "Welcome Santa" Christmas parade on Sunday. For the second year, hundreds of people watched as roughly seven departments from every station in Fluvanna County circled around Lake Monticello during a 10-mile parade route. Nearly 75 to 100 members from...
cbs19news
Nelson 151's days of giving fundraiser
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --Nelson 151 is the destination for award-winning breweries, cideries, wineries, and distilleries. This holiday season, those locations are giving back to the community that supports them the most. Each year, Nelson 151 members come together during the holiday season to raise funds for local charitable...
cbs19news
Officer involved shooting in Louisa County
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – At 1 p.m. on Monday, December 19, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office responded to an officer involved shooting. The suspect, who remains un-named, was shot and killed by police. According to our affiliate WTVR, one man was killed when deputies were sent...
cbs19news
Large structure fire destroys trailer home
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle Fire Rescue responded to a trailer home caught in the flames around 3:09 am on Saturday. Both career and volunteer firefighters were dispatched from Albemarle County to the 4100 block of Deanna Lane in Schuyler. At the scene, crews found the home's only occupant evacuated safely with no injuries.
cbs19news
Holiday Christmas Toy Drive raised over $4,000 this year
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The third annual Holiday Christmas Toy Drive happened at the Barbers Den on Sunday. It all start during the COVID-19 pandemic, as a way to support and uplift the community during the hard times that many people faced. Some of the gifts that were given...
Comments / 0