Back in July, Roger Goodell said that the NFL Sunday Ticket package was heading from DirecTV to one of the streaming services, and that a deal was expected to be in place “by the fall.” On the eve of the winter solstice, it now appears that the commissioner nailed his earlier prediction, with a few hours to spare. On Tuesday night, a source confirmed to Sportico that the NFL was on the verge of signing over the out-of-market games slate to Google’s YouTube, with an official announcement expected to come as early as Wednesday morning. In locking down a deal with the platform,...

27 MINUTES AGO