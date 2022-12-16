Read full article on original website
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
Heritage University opens new Early Learning Center amid childcare shortage
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Heritage University is taking a step toward addressing a childcare shortage in the Lower Yakima Valley with its new Early Learning Center, which will replace its older, existing facility. The center serves children who are 1 year old up to toddlers needing pre-kindergarten care and houses two Early Childhood Assistance (ECAP) classrooms. The new building features an...
Government Technology
Can Peer Mentoring Platforms Help Colleges Retain Students?
According to a recent white paper from the software company Mentor Collective studying the impact of peer mentorship in higher education, institutions have seen an increase in student engagement and retention since adopting student mentorship platforms like Mentor Collective’s. Titled EdTech for Equity: Scaling Peer Mentorship to Close Postsecondary...
Government Technology
Idaho Universities Issue Guidance on Statewide TikTok Ban
(TNS) — Idaho public university students, faculty and visitors can no longer access TikTok on campus Internet networks. That’s after Idaho Gov. Brad Little last week joined more than a dozen other Republican governors in banning the popular social media app from state-owned devices and networks. Officials at...
Government Technology
Improving Student Health and Safety With Better Data Management
From food insecurity to school violence to early-onset mental health conditions, K-12 students face many challenges inside and outside the classroom that can hinder their academic success. Schools increasingly provide services to help children with these challenges, and government leaders have started funding these services through legislation. The 2022 Bipartisan Safer Communities Act is only the latest bill supporting states in providing mental health services to youth in school settings.
