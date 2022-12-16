ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

BREAKING: S Reggie Pearson transferring to Oklahoma

Texas Tech safety transfer Reggie Pearson has announced he is going to Oklahoma. A graduate, Pearson will have one year of eligibility. Pearson is a native of River Rouge (Mich.), signed with Wisconsin out of high school, and played one full season for the Badgers, had 13 starts that season, sat out the 2020 season then spent two seasons as a starter for the Red Raiders.
NORMAN, OK
