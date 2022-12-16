ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

NBC12

GRTC receives $4 million to close rural transit gaps

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC is getting $4 million to close transit gaps in rural and suburban areas of Central Virginia. GRTC plans to use “microtransit,” an on-demand system that allows people to book rides in real-time and get picked up and dropped off in designated areas. “These...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Virginia relaunches campaign to deter drunk driving this holiday season

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Formally known as “Checkpoint Strikeforce” Virginia has relaunched the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign to prevent drunk driving this holiday season. In the Commonwealth between Thanksgiving 2021 and New Year’s Day 2022, 445 Virginians were injured and 13 Virginians lost...
VIRGINIA STATE
WBTM

Virginia’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign is Back

Virginia’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over DUI enforcement and public education campaign is back on Virginia’s roads this holiday season to close out its 21st year of deterring drunk driving. Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, formerly known as Checkpoint Strikeforce, combines law enforcement efforts with research-based outreach to remind Virginians to plan for a safe ride home after drinking.
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Local landscaping company surprises employees with 'appreciation bonuses'

Local landscape company surprises employees with bonuses. A local landscaping company recently surprised their 1,200+ employees with a holiday bonus. After inking a partnership with investment firm Knox Lane, the bosses at Ruppert Landscape decided to surprise their employees with "appreciation bonuses" that ranged from $7,000 to just over $200,000.
MARYLAND STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Virginia

Known as the Mother of Presidents, Virginia is home to a rich history. Here, you can find many historical sites and museums, with some being older than the United States itself. It’s also home to a diverse climate, thanks to its coastal regions and mountains. But where exactly is the coldest place in Virginia?
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

VDOT: I-64 widening project approved, set to begin soon

RICHMOND, Va. — If you've ever driven to Richmond from Hampton Roads, chances are you're familiar with the I-64 stretch between Williamsburg and the capital. The interstate lanes narrow from three lanes down to two, and that merge can cause some major traffic delays. On Tuesday, the Virginia Secretary...
RICHMOND, VA
630 WMAL

3 Dead Following Crash Between Bus and Truck in Virginia

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Two men and one woman have died following a crash that involved a passenger bus carrying more than 20 people and a tractor trailer on Interstate 64 in Virginia, state police said in a news release on Friday. The crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m....
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
vivatysons.com

Holiday 2022 Local Real Estate Experts

Our real estate market is the envy of the nation. So, it comes as no surprise that so many of our area Realtors are celebrated in national magazines and newspapers for their accomplishments and dedication to the industry. Here are a few for your consideration. Christie’s International Real Estate.
VIENNA, VA
fredericksburg.today

Here’s a gift idea–A Virginia State Park Annual Pass

Online – Buy your annual pass online and use it right away and until your pass comes in the mail. All sales are final, please make sure you purchase the correct pass. Buy Now. Buying with a VSP Gift Certificate or web reservation account:. If you need to pay...
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Studies show highly processed foods may have addictive qualities, according to Virginia Tech researcher

A recent article from professors at Virginia Tech and University of Michigan has shed new light on the addictive nature of highly processed foods, likening them to tobacco. Alex DiFeliceantonio, associate director of the Center for Health Behaviors Research at Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at Virginia Tech Carilion Health Sciences and Technology campus, co-authored the article with Ashley Gearhardt, associate professor of psychology at University of Michigan, comparing highly processed foods (HPFs) to tobacco products in their dopamine-inducing, addictive properties.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Modernizing ABC says counter-service stores are on their way out

Grabbing a bottle of Tito’s Vodka, Virginia’s favorite spirit, at Henrico County’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Store 331 means being greeted with tall, white Ionic columns surrounded by tastefully lit posters bearing words such as “cheers,” “gather” and “celebrate” – a stark contrast to Richmond’s ABC Store 251, where customers are greeted with aisles caged behind bulletproof Plexiglas.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

In Virginia, state law hampers zero-fare efforts for Metrobus

Virginia transit officials say state law and regulations effectively prohibit the state from eliminating Metrobus fares for riders in the commonwealth, but legislative changes could alter that. Washington, D.C.’s recent decision to eliminate fares for Metrobus riders starting next summer is part of a growing trend for transit agencies. But...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

Governor Youngkin Announces Funding to Expand Childcare Access in Southwest Virginia

Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced $1.2 million in grant funding to support the Ready SWVA project for increased childcare options in Southwest Virginia. Ready SWVA is an economic development project specifically targeted toward workforce expansion. Support from the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Title I Governor’s Set-Aside funds will enable Ready SWVA to create […]
VIRGINIA STATE

