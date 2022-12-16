Read full article on original website
NBC12
GRTC receives $4 million to close rural transit gaps
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC is getting $4 million to close transit gaps in rural and suburban areas of Central Virginia. GRTC plans to use “microtransit,” an on-demand system that allows people to book rides in real-time and get picked up and dropped off in designated areas. “These...
'Just be prepared:' Virginia gas prices, winter weather impacting holiday travel
North Carolina's average price of gas is $2.93 and Hampton Roads is below the Virginia state average, averaging $2.88 a gallon.
NBC12
Henrico County leaders release online survey to ease Short Pump traffic
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County leaders are looking to tackle traffic congestion in the Short Pump area through a new online survey fueled by concerning public safety data. According to Henrico’s Deputy County Manager Steve Yob, Short Pump averages around 1,600 calls for service each year, about 400 reportable...
NBC12
Virginia relaunches campaign to deter drunk driving this holiday season
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Formally known as “Checkpoint Strikeforce” Virginia has relaunched the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign to prevent drunk driving this holiday season. In the Commonwealth between Thanksgiving 2021 and New Year’s Day 2022, 445 Virginians were injured and 13 Virginians lost...
WBTM
Virginia’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign is Back
Virginia’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over DUI enforcement and public education campaign is back on Virginia’s roads this holiday season to close out its 21st year of deterring drunk driving. Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, formerly known as Checkpoint Strikeforce, combines law enforcement efforts with research-based outreach to remind Virginians to plan for a safe ride home after drinking.
Virginia DMV launches new tool to shorten wait times for walk-in service
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles says a new tool that launched on Monday could shave time off of your visit and reduce stress.
fox5dc.com
Local landscaping company surprises employees with 'appreciation bonuses'
Local landscape company surprises employees with bonuses. A local landscaping company recently surprised their 1,200+ employees with a holiday bonus. After inking a partnership with investment firm Knox Lane, the bosses at Ruppert Landscape decided to surprise their employees with "appreciation bonuses" that ranged from $7,000 to just over $200,000.
Illegal fish stocking at Virginia reservoir raises concerns about impact on native species
CHURCH ROAD, Va. (WFXR) — There is an invader in an impoundment on the Appomattox River; an invader that could threaten the genetic integrity of the Virginia’s Chesapeake Bay striped bass. That invader is the hybrid striped bass, a cross between a white bass and a striped bass. That hybrid species has been found in […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Virginia
Known as the Mother of Presidents, Virginia is home to a rich history. Here, you can find many historical sites and museums, with some being older than the United States itself. It’s also home to a diverse climate, thanks to its coastal regions and mountains. But where exactly is the coldest place in Virginia?
VDOT: I-64 widening project approved, set to begin soon
RICHMOND, Va. — If you've ever driven to Richmond from Hampton Roads, chances are you're familiar with the I-64 stretch between Williamsburg and the capital. The interstate lanes narrow from three lanes down to two, and that merge can cause some major traffic delays. On Tuesday, the Virginia Secretary...
Virginia mother, health officials warn of ‘septa-demic’ as respiratory illnesses surge
Following surging cases of COVID-19, influenza and RSV, health officials are warning of a so-called "septa-demic" ahead of the holiday season.
630 WMAL
3 Dead Following Crash Between Bus and Truck in Virginia
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Two men and one woman have died following a crash that involved a passenger bus carrying more than 20 people and a tractor trailer on Interstate 64 in Virginia, state police said in a news release on Friday. The crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m....
Police: Alcohol, speed contributed to fatal I-64 bus, truck crash
Alcohol and speed contributed to a fatal crash involving a bus carrying more than 20 people and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 64 in Virginia last week, state police said.
vivatysons.com
Holiday 2022 Local Real Estate Experts
Our real estate market is the envy of the nation. So, it comes as no surprise that so many of our area Realtors are celebrated in national magazines and newspapers for their accomplishments and dedication to the industry. Here are a few for your consideration. Christie’s International Real Estate.
Here is the chance of a white Christmas in Hampton Roads this year
NORFOLK, Va. — If you're dreaming of a cozy Christmas where you can curl up in blankets near a fireplace, you may be in luck this year. But, that doesn't mean there will be snow. According to climate data from the National Weather Service, the chance of a white...
fredericksburg.today
Here’s a gift idea–A Virginia State Park Annual Pass
Online – Buy your annual pass online and use it right away and until your pass comes in the mail. All sales are final, please make sure you purchase the correct pass. Buy Now. Buying with a VSP Gift Certificate or web reservation account:. If you need to pay...
cardinalnews.org
Studies show highly processed foods may have addictive qualities, according to Virginia Tech researcher
A recent article from professors at Virginia Tech and University of Michigan has shed new light on the addictive nature of highly processed foods, likening them to tobacco. Alex DiFeliceantonio, associate director of the Center for Health Behaviors Research at Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at Virginia Tech Carilion Health Sciences and Technology campus, co-authored the article with Ashley Gearhardt, associate professor of psychology at University of Michigan, comparing highly processed foods (HPFs) to tobacco products in their dopamine-inducing, addictive properties.
NBC12
Modernizing ABC says counter-service stores are on their way out
Grabbing a bottle of Tito’s Vodka, Virginia’s favorite spirit, at Henrico County’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Store 331 means being greeted with tall, white Ionic columns surrounded by tastefully lit posters bearing words such as “cheers,” “gather” and “celebrate” – a stark contrast to Richmond’s ABC Store 251, where customers are greeted with aisles caged behind bulletproof Plexiglas.
NBC12
In Virginia, state law hampers zero-fare efforts for Metrobus
Virginia transit officials say state law and regulations effectively prohibit the state from eliminating Metrobus fares for riders in the commonwealth, but legislative changes could alter that. Washington, D.C.’s recent decision to eliminate fares for Metrobus riders starting next summer is part of a growing trend for transit agencies. But...
Governor Youngkin Announces Funding to Expand Childcare Access in Southwest Virginia
Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced $1.2 million in grant funding to support the Ready SWVA project for increased childcare options in Southwest Virginia. Ready SWVA is an economic development project specifically targeted toward workforce expansion. Support from the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Title I Governor’s Set-Aside funds will enable Ready SWVA to create […]
