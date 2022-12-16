ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering Officer Keona Holley: Baltimore officer ambushed, shot in patrol car a year ago

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 4 days ago

One-year anniversary in death of Baltimore police officer Keona Holley 00:52

BALTIMORE - One year ago, a community and police department were shattered, just days before Christmas.

Baltimore City Police Officer Keona Holley was ambushed and shot while sitting in her patrol car in Curtis Bay.

Holley, a mother of four, was working overtime when she was shot on Dec. 16, 2021. She died a week later at the hospital.

Elliot Knox, 31, and Travon Shaw, 32, face murder charges of Officer Holley . They also face murder charges in the shooting death of Justin Johnson , who was killed hours later.

They are scheduled to appear in court in early 2023.

Charging documents for the pair show that Knox told police he was there when Shaw opened fire into Holley's patrol car last Thursday morning. The documents state the men were seen on surveillance video parking down the street from the officer's car before the shooting unfolded.

Holley was shot several times, including at least once in the head, according to charging documents.

The Wise guy
4d ago

And while she was eating lunch, You 2 characters are probably never ever going to see the streets again, so please come out with the truth. It will be easier for you and easier for the family to have closure. Prayers for the family of the officer.

Damen Peaks
3d ago

I don't agree with a lot of polices but this one hit home she was out there really doing something and really wanted to make a difference I know because I knew her cuz I'm from out that community and it's a damn shame them guys ran down on her like that that's why she deserved Justice lock them guys up and throw away the key

Lauren Wilson
3d ago

Ruthless treacherous men that young lady was doing her job and left four children behind, that loved and needed their mom. I hope they spend the rest of their lives in jail and miserable.

