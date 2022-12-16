Penn State's 2023 recruiting class currently features 22 signed recruits in the early hours of the Early Signing Period. Almost all of Penn State's committed 2023 prospects signed with the Nittany Lions on Wednesday morning. Top247 Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas safety Conrad Hussey is still committed at this moment, but was not announced among Penn State's signing class and it remains to be seen if he will wind up with the Nittany Lions. Hussey took official visits to Florida State and Miami leading up to the beginning of the Early Signing Period and Florida State has been trending to keep him home.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO