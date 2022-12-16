ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

BREAKING: 4-star DB Conrad Hussey flips from Penn State to Florida State, signs with Seminoles

Boom! Florida State has completed the flip of St. Thomas Aquinas four-star defensive back Conrad Hussey from Penn State. Hussey announced the news of his commitment flip on Thursday, a day after National Signing Day and on the second day of the Early Signing Period. Hussey's signing was confirmed by FSU soon after he announced. FSU head coach Mike Norvell spoke on the newest addition to the Seminoles.
BYU will get top defender signed

A number of other suitors had been in the running for Siale Esera but the Composite four-star linebacker will be shutting things down Wednesday. "Siale decided to shut down his recruiting process and sign today with BYU," Peter said. "He’s been going back and forth on additional visits to other schools but decided late last night to lock in his commitment to BYU. He loves everything about the program and excited for the opportunity to play for coach Sitake in the Big 12."
Signing Day: Penn State's signed 2023 class and each signee's enrollment status

Penn State's 2023 recruiting class currently features 22 signed recruits in the early hours of the Early Signing Period. Almost all of Penn State's committed 2023 prospects signed with the Nittany Lions on Wednesday morning. Top247 Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas safety Conrad Hussey is still committed at this moment, but was not announced among Penn State's signing class and it remains to be seen if he will wind up with the Nittany Lions. Hussey took official visits to Florida State and Miami leading up to the beginning of the Early Signing Period and Florida State has been trending to keep him home.
