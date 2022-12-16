Read full article on original website
Florida State flips, signs long-time Top247 Penn State commit Conrad Hussey
BREAKING: 4-star DB Conrad Hussey flips from Penn State to Florida State, signs with Seminoles
Boom! Florida State has completed the flip of St. Thomas Aquinas four-star defensive back Conrad Hussey from Penn State. Hussey announced the news of his commitment flip on Thursday, a day after National Signing Day and on the second day of the Early Signing Period. Hussey's signing was confirmed by FSU soon after he announced. FSU head coach Mike Norvell spoke on the newest addition to the Seminoles.
Penn State coaches see 'dual-threat' potential for signee Zion Tracy
Penn State introduced Zion Tracy as a cornerback Wednesday during Signing Day festivities, but there's more to the story. A 5-foot-11, 175-pound speedster out of the St. Thomas More School (Oakdale, Conn.), he will bring both-sides-of-the-ball potential to Happy Valley upon January enrollment. "He's a guy that based on the...
BREAKING: Four-star RB John Randle II announces his commitment to Utah
On Wednesday, Kyle Whittingham and his University of Utah football program picked up another highly valuable prospect to the class as Heights (Wichita, KS) running back John Randle II announced his commitment to the Utes!. This is yet another nice recruiting win for Utah and running back coach Quinton Ganther....
BYU will get top defender signed
A number of other suitors had been in the running for Siale Esera but the Composite four-star linebacker will be shutting things down Wednesday. "Siale decided to shut down his recruiting process and sign today with BYU," Peter said. "He’s been going back and forth on additional visits to other schools but decided late last night to lock in his commitment to BYU. He loves everything about the program and excited for the opportunity to play for coach Sitake in the Big 12."
Jalen Pickett stuffs stat sheet again as Penn State basketball downs Quinnipiac, 77-68
The Penn State men’s basketball team goes as Jalen Pickett goes, and against Quinnipiac in a subdued non-conference atmosphere at the Bryce Jordan Center, the Nittany Lions followed their fifth-year senior leader to victory. Pickett, who coach Micah Shrewsberry has called the best guard in the Big Ten, continued...
Signing Day: Penn State's signed 2023 class and each signee's enrollment status
Penn State's 2023 recruiting class currently features 22 signed recruits in the early hours of the Early Signing Period. Almost all of Penn State's committed 2023 prospects signed with the Nittany Lions on Wednesday morning. Top247 Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas safety Conrad Hussey is still committed at this moment, but was not announced among Penn State's signing class and it remains to be seen if he will wind up with the Nittany Lions. Hussey took official visits to Florida State and Miami leading up to the beginning of the Early Signing Period and Florida State has been trending to keep him home.
