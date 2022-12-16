Read full article on original website
goblueraiders.com
Signee Spotlight: Turner Junkins
Middle Tennessee Baseball has finalized its 2022 signing class. Every week, goblueraiders.com will take a closer look at each future Blue Raider. This week's spotlight is on Turner Junkins. Turner Junkins - C/UTL. 5-10 | 175. Ooltewah, Tenn. Junkins has accumulated accomplishments at Silverdale Academy, including the 2021 District Player...
mainstreetmaury.com
Former Central standout enters portal, comes out at Western Kentucky
Red is a good Christmas color. Nonte Davis will be seeing plenty of it for the next few months, though, as the former Columbia Central football standout is set to play his final collegiate season at Western Kentucky after spending the past five years at UT-Martin.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Marcel Reed, 4-star QB, announces Ole Miss decommitment
Marcel Reed, a 2023 4-star QB, announced on Monday night his decision to decommit from Ole Miss. Reed stars for Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, and originally committed to Ole Miss in April. Reed’s statement gave thanks to God, his family, the Oxford community, and Ole Miss. Reed stated, though, that his signing will still take place at noon on Wednesday.
atozsports.com
Former Tennessee Vols standout expected to land head coaching job
It appears that Tennessee Vols legend Jason Witten is coming to Nashville. 104.5 The Zone’s Brent Dougherty tweeted on Monday evening that Witten is expected to replace Trent Dilfer as the head coach at Lipscomb Academy. The Tennessean also reported that Witten was on Lipscomb’s campus on Monday morning....
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Gordonsville Takes Down Rival Smith County, 68-65
The Gordonsville Tigers defended their home court Saturday evening as they defeated rival Smith County, 68-65. Saturday’s win finishes Gordonsville’s season sweep of the Owls as they defeated Smith County in Carthage on Dec. 2, 50-44. Gordonsville improves to 8-2 overall while Smith County falls to 4-9. Both...
fox17.com
Blue Angels jet lands at Smyrna Airport as planning begins for Great Tennessee Air Show
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Planning has begun for the 2023 Great Tennessee Air Show!. A Blue Angels jet landed at the Smyrna Airport on Monday for a winter visit to the Midstate. The world-famous flight demonstration squadron will headline the air show June 10 and 11 of next year.
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap sells auto repair shops in Kentucky, Tennessee
Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.43 million sale of two Caliber Collision centers, one in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and the other in Brentwood, Tennessee, a southern suburb of Nashville. Caliber, the nation’s largest collision repair provider, operates the properties under long-term net leases. Members of Marcus & Millichap’s...
Middle Tennessee prepares for winter weather this week
Cities across Middle Tennessee are preparing for a possible winter storm toward the end of the week.
Best places to visit in Tennessee for the winter
Are you looking to travel but want to stay close to home this winter? Fortunately, for residents in Tennessee, there are several cities in the Volunteer State that make for a memorable vacation.
Two Hands Opening Second Restaurant in Tennessee
Australian-Inspired Cafe to Join The Factory at Franklin
thunder1320.com
Sheffield brothers donate shoes to Tullahoma school
In the spirit of the holiday season, Major Leaguers and former Jack T. Farrar Frogs, Jordan and Justus Sheffield, recently donated 48 pairs of shoes to students at their former elementary school on Friday. Jordan, a 2013 Tullahoma High School graduate, was a first-round selection in the 2016 Major League...
The Christmas story as it would be in Tennessee
Like many of you, I was brought up in a Christian household and so I know the story of Christmas well — a story of a Middle Eastern Jewish couple who had to travel before the times of AirBnB and, arriving at their destination, finding all the inns were full. It’s a good thing that […] The post The Christmas story as it would be in Tennessee appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennessee man found dead in semi in Rowan County
A 70-year-old man from Baxter, Tennessee was discovered dead in his semi on Friday in Rowan County.
Rent prices falling in Nashville, Zillow says
Rent prices are falling in the Metro Nashville area. According to Zillow's latest report, rents in Nashville fell a little over half a percent in the past couple of months. The average rent in Nashville is now about $1,879. Still the typical rent in Metro Nashville was up more than 8% from last year.
thunder1320.com
Tennessee Highway Patrol graduates 40 State Troopers
Trooper Mitchell Gibbs has been assigned to Coffee County. On December 16, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) Commissioner Jeff Long and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Colonel Matt Perry welcomed the newest graduating classes of Tennessee State troopers. Governor Bill Lee served as the keynote speaker, and Commissioner Jeff Long swore in the new troopers as they delivered their oaths of office at a graduation ceremony at First Baptist Church of Donelson. Lateral trooper cadet class 1122 graduated 11 troopers, all of whom were prior law enforcement officers and certified in Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST). Class 1122 completed 10 weeks of specialized training, designed to build upon their previous law enforcement training and experience. Trooper Cadet Class 1222 graduated 29 troopers and completed 16 weeks of specialized training. After graduation, the new troopers will receive field training with troopers who are classified as Field Training Officers.
This is the best restaurant in Tennessee, according to Guy Fieri
One of the most well known food reviewers is finally spilling his secrets on where some of the best eateries are located across the United States.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County has the Cheapest Average Price for Regular Unleaded Gas on Monday in TN
(Rutherford County, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 9.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.72/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 47.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 26.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. Prices for fuel in Tennessee make the Volunteer State the 6th least expensive state to refuel in. The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.77 per gallon.
Vanderbilt Hustler
Vanderbilt community, family members remember senior Jay Patel
Undergraduate student Jay Patel passed away on Nov. 30, 2022, after battling cancer for a year and a half. He was 23 years old. Patel is survived by his mother Rekha Patel and his father Hasmukh Patel who reside in Hendersonville, TN. “He lived by three things in his life....
WKRN
Missing Murfreesboro woman found overnight
The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. Pedestrian struck, killed in Old Hickory; Driver …. The driver in a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian...
WSMV
One dead in crash on I-65 in Robertson County
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - Commuters into Nashville from Robertson County were forced to find alternate routes Monday morning after a crash on the interstate turned into a death investigation. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the vehicle crashed on I-65 South, just after the College Street/Hwy 52 exit. The driver...
