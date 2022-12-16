Read full article on original website
valdostatoday.com
New report shows GA employers struggling to hire
ATLANTA – A new WalletHub study shows that Georgia employers have the second biggest hiring struggle in the United States. With the labor force participation rate at 62.1%, one of the lowest rates in decades, WalletHub released updated data on 2022’s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring, plus expert commentary.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Dept of Human Services Issues Summer 2022 Benefits to Eligible Children
Today, the Georgia Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Division of Family & Children Services began issuing a third round of 2021-22 P-EBT benefits, this time covering the 2022 summer months for eligible children. SNAP-enrolled children ages 0-5 and 5 who turned 6 during the school year, as well as K-12 students who participated in the National School Lunch Program, will receive the one-time $391 benefit issuance.
atlantanewsfirst.com
State regulators approve $1.8B Georgia Power rate increase
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Public Service Commission approved a $1.8 billion Georgia Power Co. rate increase Tuesday, raising rates by 12% over three years. The move came after four commissioners tweaked a settlement between the utility and commission staff to give the company more of what it wanted.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Robotics Manufacturer Announces $30 Million Georgia Headquarters
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global manufacturer of robotic equipment for...
Mercury Insurance Offers New Coverages and Discounts in Georgia
Mercury's new added protection comes with environmentally-friendly perks, while discounts put hard-earned money back in the pockets of policyholders. (NYSE: MCY) today announces four new coverages and five new discounts available for homeowners and renters in. Georgia. . Mercury's new coverages provide additional insurance protections with an option for environmentally-friendly...
bigeasymagazine.com
How to Find a Reputable Pain Management Specialist in Georgia, USA
Although Georgia is fondly called the Peach State owing to its delicious peaches, it has much more to offer its residents. Besides the splendid natural beauty and fantastic culture, the region provides top-quality healthcare facilities to ensure the locals lead a pain-free life. So, if you are suffering from chronic...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Hyundai, SK On Invest $5 Billion in Georgia Battery Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Hyundai Motor Group and battery maker SK...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia to get $28 million for opioid addiction treatment in Walmart settlement, AG says
ATLANTA — Georgia will get at least $28 million to help fund opioid addiction treatment as part of a more than $3 billion settlement between a coalition of states and Walmart, state Attorney General Chris Carr said Monday. The coalition had accused Walmart of failing to "appropriately oversee the...
accesswdun.com
Health officials: STD cases on the rise in Northeast Georgia
Sexually transmitted diseases have risen drastically in Georgia over the last couple of years according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. In 2021, there were 106,467 STD cases in the state. Locally, Northeast Georgia's District 2 Public Health has seen significant increases in STDs with the most significant increase being in gonorrhea cases. According to Auriel Tarty, an Emory Epidemiology fellow with District 2 Public Health, gonorrhea cases have seen a 46% increase between 2016 and 2021.
atlantanewsfirst.com
New year, new laws: Laws that take effect Jan. 1, 2023
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been several months since Governor Brian Kemp signed several laws into place, but in less than two weeks, they finally take effect. Late Speaker David Ralston’s point of pride, House Bill 1013, known as the Mental Health Parity Bill is one of those pieces of legislation.
Terminally ill patient could be waiting two years for federal disability approval
ATLANTA — The fight to access disability benefits is getting harder here in Georgia with wait times for even critical conditions increasing to more than two years. All working Americans pay-in to the benefit but many are finding when they need to access it, they can’t even get through the process.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia DHS and Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption Team Up to Find More Adoptive Families for Youth Waiting in Foster Care
The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) and the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption are proud to announce a partnership that will lead to more adoptions of the longest-waiting youth waiting in foster care. This unique public-private partnership will expand the Foundation’s signature program, Wendy’s Wonderful Kids®, which supports the...
Georgia Today: Gun violence claims more teen lives, holiday travel human trafficking, more jobs
LISTEN: On the Monday Dec. 19 edition of Georgia Today: Gun violence claims more teen lives over the weekend in Atlanta, holiday travelers should be on the lookout for human trafficking victims, and more jobs are coming to Georgia. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from...
UGA peanut breeders have spent decades developing next best peanut variety for Georgia’s farmers
TIFTON — Whether they show up whole in a candy bar, are transformed into a sandwich spread or lend earthy notes to a spicy curry, peanuts are an important part of foodways in the U.S. and of cuisines from around the world. Georgia is the No. 1 peanut-producing state...
5 sentenced to prison over Georgia theology school fraud
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Five people who pleaded guilty to defrauding $12 million in federal student aid by enrolling students into a theology school without requiring classwork were sentenced Thursday in Georgia to prison terms ranging from three to nine years. The defendants admitted they recruited fake students to...
saportareport.com
Introducing the Chuck-will’s-widow: Georgia Audubon’s New Species of Concern
A bird that is heard far more often than seen, the Chuck-will’s-widow’s distinctive call may be heard singing its name at dusk across the Georgia landscape on spring and summer evenings. Very little is known about this elusive, nocturnal species, in part, because they are notoriously difficult to locate. Their beautiful, mottled brown plumage provides perfect camouflage as they roost during daylight hours amongst dried leaves and tree branches. Georgia Audubon hopes to help fill in some of the data gaps for this near-threatened species and create more suitable habitat to help these birds, and, as such, we have selected the Chuck-will’s-widow as our next species of concern.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia DOT Suspends Lane Closures, Predicts Best and Worst Travel Times for Holiday Travel
To allow for the anticipated increase in holiday traffic congestion, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced today the suspension of lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes during the Christmas weekend beginning Thursday, December 22 at 5 a.m. until Monday, December 26 at 5 a.m. For New Year’s weekend, the suspension of lane closures will be in effect Saturday, December 31 2022 at 5 a.m. until Monday, January 2, 2023 at 5.a.m.
Toni J. Watkins: How Young People Saved Georgia
As the dust settles and the nation celebrates – or grapples with – the fact that Georgia has secured Democratic control of the U.S. Senate, I am reminded that history has long been shaped and defined by youth, and youth-led movements that challenge systemic oppression. Many times, these challenges changed, and arguably saved, the trajectory […] The post Toni J. Watkins: How Young People Saved Georgia appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Red Cross volunteers provide relief for Georgia families in times of crisis
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - During emergencies like an apartment or house fire, first responders are first to the scene and agencies like the American Red Cross are next. “You can see the relief in someone’s face, hear it in their voice, when they realize someone is there to...
One Georgia City Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
