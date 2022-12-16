ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

valdostatoday.com

New report shows GA employers struggling to hire

ATLANTA – A new WalletHub study shows that Georgia employers have the second biggest hiring struggle in the United States. With the labor force participation rate at 62.1%, one of the lowest rates in decades, WalletHub released updated data on 2022’s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring, plus expert commentary.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Dept of Human Services Issues Summer 2022 Benefits to Eligible Children

Today, the Georgia Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Division of Family & Children Services began issuing a third round of 2021-22 P-EBT benefits, this time covering the 2022 summer months for eligible children. SNAP-enrolled children ages 0-5 and 5 who turned 6 during the school year, as well as K-12 students who participated in the National School Lunch Program, will receive the one-time $391 benefit issuance.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

State regulators approve $1.8B Georgia Power rate increase

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Public Service Commission approved a $1.8 billion Georgia Power Co. rate increase Tuesday, raising rates by 12% over three years. The move came after four commissioners tweaked a settlement between the utility and commission staff to give the company more of what it wanted.
GEORGIA STATE
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Robotics Manufacturer Announces $30 Million Georgia Headquarters

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global manufacturer of robotic equipment for...
CANTON, GA
InsuranceNewsNet

Mercury Insurance Offers New Coverages and Discounts in Georgia

Mercury's new added protection comes with environmentally-friendly perks, while discounts put hard-earned money back in the pockets of policyholders. (NYSE: MCY) today announces four new coverages and five new discounts available for homeowners and renters in. Georgia. . Mercury's new coverages provide additional insurance protections with an option for environmentally-friendly...
GEORGIA STATE
bigeasymagazine.com

How to Find a Reputable Pain Management Specialist in Georgia, USA

Although Georgia is fondly called the Peach State owing to its delicious peaches, it has much more to offer its residents. Besides the splendid natural beauty and fantastic culture, the region provides top-quality healthcare facilities to ensure the locals lead a pain-free life. So, if you are suffering from chronic...
GEORGIA STATE
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Hyundai, SK On Invest $5 Billion in Georgia Battery Plant

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Hyundai Motor Group and battery maker SK...
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Health officials: STD cases on the rise in Northeast Georgia

Sexually transmitted diseases have risen drastically in Georgia over the last couple of years according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. In 2021, there were 106,467 STD cases in the state. Locally, Northeast Georgia's District 2 Public Health has seen significant increases in STDs with the most significant increase being in gonorrhea cases. According to Auriel Tarty, an Emory Epidemiology fellow with District 2 Public Health, gonorrhea cases have seen a 46% increase between 2016 and 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

New year, new laws: Laws that take effect Jan. 1, 2023

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been several months since Governor Brian Kemp signed several laws into place, but in less than two weeks, they finally take effect. Late Speaker David Ralston’s point of pride, House Bill 1013, known as the Mental Health Parity Bill is one of those pieces of legislation.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Georgia DHS and Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption Team Up to Find More Adoptive Families for Youth Waiting in Foster Care

The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) and the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption are proud to announce a partnership that will lead to more adoptions of the longest-waiting youth waiting in foster care. This unique public-private partnership will expand the Foundation’s signature program, Wendy’s Wonderful Kids®, which supports the...
GEORGIA STATE
saportareport.com

Introducing the Chuck-will’s-widow: Georgia Audubon’s New Species of Concern

A bird that is heard far more often than seen, the Chuck-will’s-widow’s distinctive call may be heard singing its name at dusk across the Georgia landscape on spring and summer evenings. Very little is known about this elusive, nocturnal species, in part, because they are notoriously difficult to locate. Their beautiful, mottled brown plumage provides perfect camouflage as they roost during daylight hours amongst dried leaves and tree branches. Georgia Audubon hopes to help fill in some of the data gaps for this near-threatened species and create more suitable habitat to help these birds, and, as such, we have selected the Chuck-will’s-widow as our next species of concern.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Georgia DOT Suspends Lane Closures, Predicts Best and Worst Travel Times for Holiday Travel

To allow for the anticipated increase in holiday traffic congestion, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced today the suspension of lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes during the Christmas weekend beginning Thursday, December 22 at 5 a.m. until Monday, December 26 at 5 a.m. For New Year’s weekend, the suspension of lane closures will be in effect Saturday, December 31 2022 at 5 a.m. until Monday, January 2, 2023 at 5.a.m.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Toni J. Watkins: How Young People Saved Georgia

As the dust settles and the nation celebrates – or grapples with – the fact that Georgia has secured Democratic control of the U.S. Senate, I am reminded that history has long been shaped and defined by youth, and youth-led movements that challenge systemic oppression. Many times, these challenges changed, and arguably saved, the trajectory […] The post Toni J. Watkins: How Young People Saved Georgia appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE

