Indiana State

Fox 59

Blizzard-like storm heading to Indiana

We're anticipating a snow burst with several inches of snow falling in a short period of time, creating blizzard-like conditions. We're anticipating a snow burst with several inches of snow falling in a short period of time, creating blizzard-like conditions. Impact of storm on small businesses. Impact of storm on...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Winter storm to impact Indiana before Christmas

We have a couple more quiet afternoons before a winter storm will bring major impacts ahead of the holiday. We have a couple more quiet afternoons before a winter storm will bring major impacts ahead of the holiday. Winter storm headed for Central Indiana on busiest …. Central Indiana is...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Tracking a winter storm to end the week in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures today climbed into the upper 20s and lower 30s with mostly cloudy skies. We keep the mostly cloudy and cold conditions until Wednesday before a winter storm moves in for the second half of the week. Travel impacts are likely into the holiday weekend. Cloudy, cold...
INDIANA STATE
clintoncountydailynews.com

Strong Winter Storm Coming Later This Week to Entire State of Indiana

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Special Weather Statement for the virtually the entire state of Indiana as dangerously cold wind chills well below zero, strong winds and accumulating snow are expected late this week. A strong storm system is expected to bring significant impacts to central...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Purdue University launches Snowfall Climatology Toolbox

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue University is launching a new tool to track snowfall. It’s called the Snowfall Climatology Toolbox, and it has historic snowfall data not just from Indiana, but from areas around the country. Developers hope it can help people track weather trends more easily.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Winter Solstice is Wednesday and Indiana is Expecting Some Seriously Cold Weather With Winter’s Arrival

Mother Nature is making sure our winter season starts off on a low, well temperature-wise. The shortest day of the year is December 21st, it is also the day that winter officially starts. While winter temperatures have been around for a couple of weeks, it's about to get a whole lot chillier. We'll get to that in just a bit. First, what is the winter solstice and why is it the shortest day of the year?
INDIANA STATE
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather Update

Ensemble trends are pointing towards a low pressure track further to the NW. More consistency is needed to increase confidence, but this would lead to warmer temperatures and rain intitially on Thursday. Stay tuned for continued updates as the event nears. #INwx https://t.co/fmvP5UuHtc. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking,...
INDIANA STATE
xrock1039.com

Region Winter May Begin with Snowstorm

Meteorologists say a late week winter storm could impact the Region. The National Weather Service Chicago says it’s too early to discuss specific snowfall amounts, but the greatest hazard will be possible blizzard conditions from very strong winds and blowing and drifting snow as we approach the holiday weekend. There could also be significant lakeshore flooding in Northwest Indiana and bitter cold. Winter officially arrives Wednesday afternoon, December 21st, 3:47pm Central. Here is a link to the National Weather Service website.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX59

What is difference between blizzard and winter storm?

INDIANAPOLIS — Winter will begin with a major meteorological event in the state of Indiana. With a Winter Storm Watch in effect from Thursday evening to Saturday morning, the National Weather Service (NWS) warns Indiana could experience heavy and blowing snow, wind chills as low as -28, and wind gusts as high as 55 mph. […]
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

INDOT prepares for upcoming winter storm

SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --- Michiana is expecting heavy snowfall and frigid temperatures going into the holiday weekend, which make for dangerous road conditions. A spokesperson from the Indiana Department of Transportation tells ABC57 that their plans for the storm won’t be officially decided until a day or two before it’s predicted to start, but they’re keeping their eyes on the radar and already getting a good idea of what they’ll need to do to tackle the treacherous roads.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Hazardous, snowy travel possible Friday in Indiana

Skies are mainly clear and temperatures quite cold to begin our Monday morning. Out-the-door temperatures are in the teens with wind chills in the single digits…bundle up! Some early sunshine is expected for the morning hours, while clouds increase through the day. Dry weather holds today, as highs reach the middle to lower 30s, slightly […]
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Quiet through Wednesday; impactful system to follow with brutal cold

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a quiet, yet cold, start to the workweek. Calm weather is expected through Wednesday before an impactful system brings rain and snow chances, high winds, and dangerous cold. A Winter Storm Watch will be going into effect from Thursday evening until Saturday morning for...
INDIANA STATE
allamericanatlas.com

WISH-TV

State gasoline tax to fall again in January

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Revenue says the state gasoline tax will fall again in January. The gasoline use tax will drop to 19.9 cents per gallon. The gasoline tax had increased in two previous months. Jan. 1 will be the first time its below 20 cents per gallon since March 31.
INDIANA STATE

