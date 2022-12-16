Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Blizzard-like storm heading to Indiana
We're anticipating a snow burst with several inches of snow falling in a short period of time, creating blizzard-like conditions. We're anticipating a snow burst with several inches of snow falling in a short period of time, creating blizzard-like conditions. Impact of storm on small businesses. Impact of storm on...
cbs4indy.com
Winter storm to impact Indiana before Christmas
We have a couple more quiet afternoons before a winter storm will bring major impacts ahead of the holiday. We have a couple more quiet afternoons before a winter storm will bring major impacts ahead of the holiday. Winter storm headed for Central Indiana on busiest …. Central Indiana is...
cbs4indy.com
Tracking a winter storm to end the week in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures today climbed into the upper 20s and lower 30s with mostly cloudy skies. We keep the mostly cloudy and cold conditions until Wednesday before a winter storm moves in for the second half of the week. Travel impacts are likely into the holiday weekend. Cloudy, cold...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Strong Winter Storm Coming Later This Week to Entire State of Indiana
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Special Weather Statement for the virtually the entire state of Indiana as dangerously cold wind chills well below zero, strong winds and accumulating snow are expected late this week. A strong storm system is expected to bring significant impacts to central...
WISH-TV
Purdue University launches Snowfall Climatology Toolbox
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue University is launching a new tool to track snowfall. It’s called the Snowfall Climatology Toolbox, and it has historic snowfall data not just from Indiana, but from areas around the country. Developers hope it can help people track weather trends more easily.
WISH-TV
Winter storm watches in Indiana: flash freeze, 2-8+ inches of snow, dangerous frostbite threat
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winter storm with heavy snow, gusts up to 55 mph and dangerous wind chill values will hit Indiana starting Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service says. Parts of Indiana could see a “flash freeze” and from 2-6 inches of snow. On Tuesday afternoon, the latest...
Area counties prepare for incoming winter weather
Preparations are well underway in central Indiana as winter weather nears at the end of the week....
Winter Solstice is Wednesday and Indiana is Expecting Some Seriously Cold Weather With Winter’s Arrival
Mother Nature is making sure our winter season starts off on a low, well temperature-wise. The shortest day of the year is December 21st, it is also the day that winter officially starts. While winter temperatures have been around for a couple of weeks, it's about to get a whole lot chillier. We'll get to that in just a bit. First, what is the winter solstice and why is it the shortest day of the year?
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather Update
Ensemble trends are pointing towards a low pressure track further to the NW. More consistency is needed to increase confidence, but this would lead to warmer temperatures and rain intitially on Thursday. Stay tuned for continued updates as the event nears. #INwx https://t.co/fmvP5UuHtc. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking,...
xrock1039.com
Region Winter May Begin with Snowstorm
Meteorologists say a late week winter storm could impact the Region. The National Weather Service Chicago says it’s too early to discuss specific snowfall amounts, but the greatest hazard will be possible blizzard conditions from very strong winds and blowing and drifting snow as we approach the holiday weekend. There could also be significant lakeshore flooding in Northwest Indiana and bitter cold. Winter officially arrives Wednesday afternoon, December 21st, 3:47pm Central. Here is a link to the National Weather Service website.
Forecasters say winter storm could bring Christmas snow to Central Indiana
It may be a white Christmas across Central Indiana this year. National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Puma said a strong weather system will move through the state on Thursday and Friday morning. But forecasters are still trying to determine exactly what conditions Hoosiers will face. “Our confidence in whether we're...
What is difference between blizzard and winter storm?
INDIANAPOLIS — Winter will begin with a major meteorological event in the state of Indiana. With a Winter Storm Watch in effect from Thursday evening to Saturday morning, the National Weather Service (NWS) warns Indiana could experience heavy and blowing snow, wind chills as low as -28, and wind gusts as high as 55 mph. […]
abc57.com
INDOT prepares for upcoming winter storm
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --- Michiana is expecting heavy snowfall and frigid temperatures going into the holiday weekend, which make for dangerous road conditions. A spokesperson from the Indiana Department of Transportation tells ABC57 that their plans for the storm won’t be officially decided until a day or two before it’s predicted to start, but they’re keeping their eyes on the radar and already getting a good idea of what they’ll need to do to tackle the treacherous roads.
Hazardous, snowy travel possible Friday in Indiana
Skies are mainly clear and temperatures quite cold to begin our Monday morning. Out-the-door temperatures are in the teens with wind chills in the single digits…bundle up! Some early sunshine is expected for the morning hours, while clouds increase through the day. Dry weather holds today, as highs reach the middle to lower 30s, slightly […]
WISH-TV
Quiet through Wednesday; impactful system to follow with brutal cold
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a quiet, yet cold, start to the workweek. Calm weather is expected through Wednesday before an impactful system brings rain and snow chances, high winds, and dangerous cold. A Winter Storm Watch will be going into effect from Thursday evening until Saturday morning for...
Winter storm headed for Central Indiana on busiest travel day of holiday season
INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is forecasted to get a serious winter storm the same day as the busiest travel day of the holiday season. AAA predicts 112 million Americans are expected to travel for the holidays this year, the third biggest crowd since AAA started tracking the data in 2000 and 95% of pre-pandemic levels. […]
allamericanatlas.com
Frigid Christmas Weekend Expected in Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia
UPDATE – MONDAY 9:30 p.m. – so far no major changes. Models still have rain coming in for much of Thursday. Winds pick up overnight with the first burst of snow coming in Friday before dawn. The snow will be moving fast so we should likely see a quick light accumulation of some wet snow […]
