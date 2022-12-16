ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
extratv

Shaq Shares How He Went from Bully to Class Clown (Exclusive)

extratv
extratv
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02L0ts_0jlTtBhw00

Shaquille O’Neal is dishing on his new documentary about his journey to NBA legend status!

“Extra’s’ Billy Bush spoke with the 15-time all-star, who revealed how he transformed from a bully to a class clown overnight!

O’Neal said that he became a bully when people were poking fun at his size, age, and stuttering, but a “terrible incident happened,” which made him change. He admitted, “I realized I was much stronger and I could really, really hurt somebody, so I said to myself, ‘Okay, how do I get people to not look at me as tall all the time? Oh, I’ll just become a class clown.’”

He stressed, “I just like to make people laugh. Relieves a lot of stress.”

While he has four championships rings, he wants to be remembered for what he does outside of the basketball court. He said, “I want people to say, ‘Shaq was a nice guy.’ That’s it. They can say that. Nothing else matters. It doesn’t matter how much money he made or how many companies he made or how many championships he made. When you met Shaq with your son, was he nice? When you spoke to Shaq, did he speak back?”

O’Neal noted that he’s been out of the game for over 10 years and just wants to be a “productive citizen that gives back.”

As for what he would be doing if he hadn’t played pro basketball, Shaq quipped, “I’d be doing what you’d be doing and you wouldn’t have a job. ‘Extra’ featuring Shaquille O’Neal.’”

In February, O’Neal will be hosting Shaq’s Fun House, the Super Bowl’s blowout bash. He commented, “We’re going to Phoenix. I’m known as the Big Cactus in Phoenix… We’re gonna have a great time.”

“Shaq” is streaming on HBO and HBO Max.

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed

Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
extratv

New Details on Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Final Days

The coroner has closed the case on Stephen “tWitch” Boss’s death, which has officially been ruled a suicide. In the meantime, new details are emerging about his final days. Last week, tWitch celebrated his ninth wedding anniversary with wife Allison Holker. Along with a series of wedding...
extratv

JoJo Siwa & Avery Cyrus Split

After three months of dating, Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa and her TikTok girlfriend Avery Cyrus have gone their separate ways. Over the weekend, Avery revealed their breakup in a TikTok post. Along with posting a video of their tropical vacation, JoJo is seen telling Avery, “This is my sorry for...
extratv

The Wanted’s Nathan Sykes Engaged to Charlotte Burke

The Wanted singer Nathan Sykes, 29, is ready to take the plunge!. Sykes has popped the question to his girlfriend Charlotte Burke in Saint Lucia. On Thursday, Nathan announced their engagement on Instagram. He wrote, “A few nights ago I took @_charlotteburke_ to the same beach in Saint Lucia that her parents got married on many years ago to ask her a certain question and … She said yes.”
extratv

‘The Wheel’ Lets Celebs Show Off Their Expertise in Trivia Game Setting

Already a smash hit in the U.K., NBC has just launched “The Wheel,” which was created and hosted by British comedian Michael McIntyre. Each one-hour episode centers on six celebrity guests spinning, advising, and helping constants win over $100,000. The celebs bring an expertise to a subject that...
extratv

Celebrities React to Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Shocking Death

On Wednesday, many were shocked to hear about Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ death at age 40. Many big names took to social media to remember tWitch, who was the DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”. A "heartbroken" Ellen wrote on Instagram, "tWitch was pure love and light....
extratv

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' DJ, Dead at 40

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who was the DJ on "The Ellen Degeneres Show," has died at 40, the Los County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed. In a statement to People, his wife Allison Holker shared, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Allison said. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."
LOS ANGELES, CA
extratv

Tom Brady’s Christmas Plans without Gisele Bündchen

This year, NFL superstar Tom Brady will be experiencing his first Christmas as a single man in more than a decade!. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will also be playing his first football game in a while on Christmas, competing against the Cardinals. On Monday, Tom spoke out on his...
TAMPA, FL
extratv

Dylan Minnette & Lydia Knight Split

“13 Reasons Why” star Dylan Minnette and his girlfriend Lydia Knight have called it quits after four years of dating. Dylan sparked breakup rumors after deleting all of his Instagram posts, includes ones with Lydia, earlier this week. On Wednesday, Lydia confirmed the split, writing on her Instagram Story,...
extratv

extratv

85K+
Followers
6K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy