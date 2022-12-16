Read full article on original website
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into Christmas
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNF
Romeo Doubs Injury Update Has Him Active Tonight
Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the NFL Playoffs
Family Dollar is Closing Stores This Month
Former NFL Running Back Reportedly In Hospice At 31
Onetime Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin shared sad news about a former teammate on Tuesday. According to Franklin, former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is dealing with a severe health issue and is in hospice. "#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well," Franklin...
So Much for Bitter Cold for Packers-Rams
It was supposed to be really cold for Monday night's Packers-Rams game at Lambeau Field. Here is the latest forecast.
Vikings Audition Interesting New QB
The Minnesota Vikings employ Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens at quarterback, as QB3 David Blough was pilfered by the Arizona Cardinals last week. Presumably, Minnesota will want an emergency QB3 on the roster for the postseason. And that could be standout CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke, who tried out for the...
Yardbarker
Watch: Stephen A. Smith says 'it’s time' for Buccaneers' Tom Brady to retire
Outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith didn't dance around the issue when discussing the future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Monday. As shared by Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing, Smith explained during Monday's edition of "First Take" why he believes "it's time" for Brady to ride off into the sunset of retirement following Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Lions Can Earn No. 7 Seed This Week
Detroit Lions have an opportunity to slide into the No. 7 seed this weekend.
Yardbarker
Justin Jefferson has message for fans after Vikings’ big comeback
Justin Jefferson had a message for the fans following Minnesota’s huge comeback win on Saturday. Jefferson’s Vikings fell behind 33-0 to the Indianapolis Colts in their Week 15 game. They came back to tie the game at 36 in regulation, then won 39-36 in overtime. Jefferson had 12...
NFL Reportedly Considering Major Change For 2023 Season
This NFL season saw perhaps the most active trade deadline in league history with 10 trades involving 12 players, making for one of the most exciting transaction periods fans have seen in a long time. And according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the league is looking to...
Yardbarker
Panthers Cornerback Oddly Says Steelers’ Top 2 Wide Receivers Are Not ‘Much Of A Hard Assignment’
While playoff hopes are dwindling for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team was able to come up with a non-conference win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. There were many positives to take away from the 24-16 victory . The rushing attack was able to gain 156 yards on the ground and wide receiver, Diontae Johnson, who has been clearly frustrated with his target share this season, had his best game of 2022. The pass catcher hauled in 10 catches for 98 yards from backup quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky. Not everyone involved in the game was very impressed with his performance, however.
Referees explain decisions that cost Vikings 2 defensive TDs v. Colts
Chandon Sullivan was robbed of two TDs.
KTAR.com
Cardinals analyst Ron Wolfley weighs in on future for Kingsbury, Keim
PHOENIX — Arizona Cardinals radio analyst and host Ron Wolfley said Monday he thinks the team will make a change at general manager — but not at head coach. Wolfley said one of the reasons coach Kliff Kingsbury was hired in 2019 was so he could work with quarterback Kyler Murray. The Cardinals drafted Murray No. 1 overall a few months after hiring Kingsbury, whose only previous coaching experience was at the college level.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Lions Fan Tailgating Video
It's clear that at least one Detroit Lions fan takes the responsibility of wearing a Penei Sewell jersey very seriously. Video of a man rocking Sewell's No. 58 doing a 1-on-1 pass blocking drill with his wife in the MetLife Stadium parking lot this morning has been going viral on social media.
Yardbarker
Underrated Steelers Player Links Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh To Pittsburgh’s Week 15 Win Over Panthers
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense was absolutely controlled by the Baltimore Ravens rushing attack in a Week 14 loss. Head coach, John Harbuagh‘s team ran for 215 yards including a fourth quarter drive that was 13 plays as the 57-yard possession led to a go-ahead field goal. While the performance wasn’t as impressive in Week 15, Mike Tomlin‘s group had 156 rushing yards and controlled the clock for over 36 minutes. The 3.6 yards per carry isn’t necessarily sexy, but the offense was committed to running the football and the 45 attempts on the ground are a big reason why Pittsburgh now has six wins.
Matt Ryan Has Brutally Honest Admission On Terrible Loss
The Indianapolis Colts looked poised to make an emphatic statement when entering halftime up 33-0 over the Minnesota Vikings. A huge road lead somehow turned into a 39-36 loss. Minnesota pulled off the largest comeback in NFL history Saturday. Per ESPN's Stephen Holder, Matt Ryan reflected on the stunning development.
JR Smith gets rousing ovation during Cavaliers game, says he sees some similarities with 2016 title team
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- JR Smith -- a beloved piece of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2016 title team -- booked a late-night flight back home. His original plan was to come to Cleveland for the day and attend the Browns-Ravens game at FirstEnergy Stadium, getting a special invite to fire up the crowd as the honorary Dawg Pound captain.
NFL World Shocked By Team's Visiting Locker Room Setup
The Bengals came from behind to beat the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay on Sunday night. Following the game, Cincinnati tweeted out a video of the team's postgame speech, which took place in the visiting locker room at Raymond James Stadium. NFL fans are pretty stunned by what Tampa Bay's away...
Yardbarker
What was said during halftime that sparked historic Vikings comeback?
Kirk Cousins had overcome a 24-point deficit already in his 11-year NFL career, so staging a 33-point comeback presumably wasn’t as daunting of a task for him as one might think. In a recent interview with MMQB’s Albert Breer, Cousins recalled a sure level of calmness in Minnesota’s locker...
Yardbarker
Joe Buck pulls an Al Michaels at the end of 'Monday Night Football'
Joe Buck pulled an Al Michaels at the end of the Week 15 “Monday Night Football” game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. The Packers were leading 24-12 with under two minutes left in the game. They had a 4th-and-2 from the Rams’ 4-yard line and went for it. Aaron Jones rushed for a first down, but he was stopped just short of the end zone.
Browns' Jordan Elliott blocked Justin Tucker kick with boost akin to 'Dirty Dancing' lift
CLEVELAND ― Nobody puts Jordan Elliott in a corner. Although it wasn't quite as dramatic as the iconic lift scene of “Dirty Dancing” movie fame, Browns defensive tackle Elliott pointed out he benefited from Baltimore Ravens guard Ben Powers giving him a boost on a crucial blocked field goal. ...
Cedar Rapids Boy & Vikings Fan Got Best Christmas Present Ever [WATCH]
When this young Minnesota Vikings fan headed to the Twin Cities Saturday morning, he had no idea he was going to a game, let alone one of the best ever. Saturday morning, Nate Galvin, his son Teegan, and Nate's girlfriend Hannah Holman took off for the Twin Cities. Teegan thought they were going out of state for a quick trip that would include some time to swim. He was in for quite a surprise.
NFL Power Rankings Week 16: Eagles remain No. 1, Cowboys and Jets fall
The latest NFL power rankings are out after a roller-coaster Week 15 that saw a few upsets and plenty of
