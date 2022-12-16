ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford man found guilty of murder in 2019 fatal shooting on a city street

By Staff, Hartford Courant
 4 days ago
Hartford Police Department. Douglas Hook/Hartford Courant/TNS

HARTFORD - A 30-year-old city man was found guilty of murder in the death of another city man who was gunned down at close range in July 2019 , according to state authorities.

Antoine Keaton, 30, also was found guilty of criminal possession of a firearm in connection with the shooting death of Anthony Wright, 28, of Hartford, who was shot multiple times at close range on Main Street in Hartford on July 12, 2019, according to state authorities.

Wright was rushed to Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center, where he later was pronounced dead, police said at the time. His death was the 15th homicide of 2019.

According to court records released in 2019, a witness told investigators Keaton was embarrassed that Wright knocked him out at a Main Street market days before the shooting. When the two men crossed paths Friday night, Keaton fired at Wright, police said at the time.

A witness who was with Keaton on the stoop, told investigators that Keaton said, “I’m going to kill this [expletive]” referring to the victim, the arrest warrant affidavit said.

The incident was captured on city surveillance cameras. Investigators said moments before the shooting, Keaton was seen leaving a stoop at 2006 Main St. heading south. He crossed paths with Wright, who was heading north, turned around and opened fire, the arrest warrant affidavit said.

Authorities, citing evidence introduced at the trial, said Keaton had a personal animus toward the victim from a previous incident. “On the particular day, the defendant walked past the victim, turned around and shot him six times in the chest and back,” authorities said in a statement,

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 15, 2023 at Superior Court in Hartford.

