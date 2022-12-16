Read full article on original website
Related
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Here's How Much It Costs To Charge Your EV At Walmart
The world is steadily shifting to electric vehicles as a strategy to fight climate change. However, one of the things that needs to happen before gasoline vehicles are completely phased out is building enough electric charger networks across the country. At the moment, the U.S. government has committed to installing half a million EV chargers across the nation by 2030. The Biden administration is also proposing a uniform EV charging network that will be accessible to all EV brands. On the other hand, Tesla — the highest-selling EV automaker in the U.S. — opened up its charging network to other electric vehicle brands.
Britain is being hit by a wave of strikes. Why have things got so bad?
Another day, another round of strikes in Britain.
Elon Musk creates Twitter poll on $1.7T spending bill, says it's 'unlikely' in best interest of the people
Twitter CEO Elon Musk said Congress' massive $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill was being railroaded through and is "unlikely to be in the best interests of the people."
India to step up COVID surveillance as cases increase elsewhere
NEW DELHI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - India's government has asked all states to step up surveillance for any new variants of the coronavirus, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases in China and elsewhere.
Indonesia says bauxite export ban to proceed as scheduled in June 2023
JAKARTA (Reuters) -Indonesia will ban exports of bauxite, the main ore source of aluminium, starting from June next year to encourage domestic processing of the material, President Joko Widodo announced on Wednesday.
These Trendy Home Decor Items Will Have Your Friends Guessing Where You Bought Them From
Whether you're in the process of moving, renovating or simply looking to upgrade your space for the new year, you'd be surprised at how many great home decor items you can find from Amazon. They're great options that come without the stress of sifting through furniture store sites and trying to find the best bang for your buck. We've rounded up 35 home decor items that are sure to wow anyone who walks through the door, so you can proudly say "found it on Amazon!" when they inevitably ask where you made your purchase. From living room furniture to wall art, we've covered all of the bases when it comes to home goods. From small upgrade options to larger aesthetic changes, there's something in this list no matter where you're looking to upgrade.
Appeals court rejects China Telecom bid to reverse US ban
A federal appeals court on Tuesday rejected China Telecom Corp's challenge to a Federal Communications Commission order withdrawing the company's authority to provide services in the United States.
Elon Musk's security team sought for questioning over incident he cited as reason to ban journalists
Police in Southern California are looking to speak with Elon Musk and his security team over an alleged assault last week that Musk claimed involved a "crazy stalker" and led to the suspension of a private jet-tracking account on Twitter as well as several prominent journalists.
Elon Musk claims the FBI paid Twitter to 'censor info from the public.' Here's what the Twitter Files actually show
Elon Musk is misleading the public — again.
South Korea's middle aged men are dying 'lonely deaths'
South Korea has a problem: thousands of people, many middle aged and isolated, are dying alone each year, often going undiscovered for days or weeks.
Elon Musk says he will step down as Twitter CEO — once he finds a replacement
Twitter owner Elon Musk confirmed Tuesday evening he will step down as the company's CEO, but only when he identifies a successor, directly addressing for the first time a Twitter poll he created this week in which millions of users voted for his ouster.
After Twitter users voted to oust Elon Musk as CEO, he wants to change how polls work
When Elon Musk polled Twitter users about whether to reinstate former President Donald Trump's account, he quickly followed through on the majority's wish to do so. "Vox Populi, Vox Dei," he pronounced via tweet, Latin for "the voice of the people is the voice of God."
Twitter users vote to remove Elon Musk as head of platform
CNN media analyst Sara Fischer joins Victor Blackwell to discuss what's next for Elon Musk after the Twitter CEO created a poll asking whether he should "step down as head of Twitter."
Can Wells Fargo save itself?
Wells Fargo reached a $3.7 billion deal with regulators over the bank's "widespread mismanagement" that allegedly hit more than 16 million consumer accounts.
Japan approves long-range weapons to counter growing threats from rivals
Japan on Friday unveiled a new national security plan that signals the country's biggest military buildup since World War II, doubling defense spending and veering from its pacifist constitution in the face of growing threats from regional rivals.
Artificial intelligence could help work out the best diet for every individual
Custom diets are the next frontier in nutrition science. AI will play a key role in figuring out what each of us should -- and shouldn't -- be eating.
Shoppers are still buying Nike sneakers
Nike's stock jumped around 11% after the company beat analyst forecasts during its latest quarter.
Elon Musk's Twitter blocked links to rival Mastodon. That could raise alarms among regulators
Elon Musk's Twitter sparked an international outcry on Thursday by suspending a number of journalists at major news organizations who cover him.
Elizabeth Warren calls out Elon Musk for 'unavoidable' conflicts of interest caused by Twitter takeover
Senator Elizabeth Warren is raising concerns about conflicts of interest and potential legal violations for Tesla following Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter.
CNN
1M+
Followers
179K+
Post
1098M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0