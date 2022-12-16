Patent Issued for System and method for scrubbing data to be shared between organizations (USPTO 11514190): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

Read full article on original website
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for controlled access to blockchain data (USPTO 11514176): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Bellas, Eric (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11514176 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In the world of business an interaction between a business and a customer, or the business and another business, typically requires validation of one or more pieces of information before a transaction can take place. This validation is often achieved by the participants involved in the interaction contacting a central authority that is a trusted source of truth for the particular piece of information. The central authority may then validate, or not validate, the particular piece of information and communicate its findings to the participants. Based upon the validation, or lack of validation, a consensus among the participants is formed and assuming the information is valid the transaction between the participants may take place, and subsequently be recorded.
“Systems and Methods for Computerized Loss Scenario Modeling and Data Analytics” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220383422): Insurance Services Office Inc.
-- A patent application by the inventors Conde, Rafael ( Clifton, NJ , US); Hulett, Jim (St. Pete, FL, US); Townsend, Douglas (. , by NewsRx correspondents. Insurance Services Office Inc. (. Jersey City, New Jersey. ,. United States. ). The following quote was obtained by the news editors from...
A.M. Best Affirms Tokio Marine HCC Insurance Company Ratings of A++ With Stable Outlook
HOUSTON , Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokio Marine HCC today announced that. has affirmed the ‘A++’ (Superior) Financial Strength Ratings and ‘aa+’ Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of the property/casualty insurance companies in the. Houston Casualty Group. and. HCC Life Insurance Company. . The outlook...
Sundaram Finance Ltd. and Care Health Insurance enter into corporate agency agreement
Sundaram Finance Ltd. to provide Care Health's comprehensive health insurance solutions through its extensive network. /PRNewswire/ -- Sundaram Finance Ltd., one of the most respected financial services groups in. India. , and. Care Health Insurance. , one of the country's leading specialized health insurers, entered into a Corporate Agency Agreement...
Researchers’ Work from Florida State University Focuses on Insurance (Are Health Insurers In Multiple Lines of Business Less Profitable? an Examination of Scope Economies In Health Insurance): Insurance
-- Current study results on Insurance have been published. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “In markets where companies can offer multiple products or services, production costs may decline, and profitability may increase as business scope expands. Using a sample of health insurers from 2015 to 2018 with data reported in the annual NAIC Supplemental Health Care Exhibit, we test whether scope economies exist among health insurers.”
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute
Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in...
KBRA Assigns BBB IFSR to American Traditions Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KBRA assigns a BBB insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) to. specializing in personal lines insurance exclusively within the state. The company offers a variety of products but predominantly writes within the niche manufactured housing segment as well as the traditional homeowners (HO-3) market. The insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) reflects an experienced management team with a focused strategy, consistent profitability at the managing general agent affiliate which enhances financial flexibility and operational stability at American Traditions, a conservative asset portfolio with low investment risk, a strong liquidity and asset-liability profile, and a strong local market presence with a well-established distribution network.
Studies from Birla Institute of Technology and Science Reveal New Findings on CDC and FDA (A Blockchain and Ml-based Framework for Fast and Cost-effective Health Insurance Industry Operations): CDC and FDA
- India Collaborative Research. The news reporters obtained a quote from the research from the. , “Medical emergencies can have a severe emotional and financial impact. Thus, a health insurance policy can help mitigate financial risks in unpredictable circumstances. However, the current insurance system is very expensive, as thousands of people pay the premiums, and very few take the claims. Furthermore, the claim settlement process is excruciatingly long and tiresome. In this article, we focus on establishing a rapid and cost-effective framework for the health insurance market, based on machine learning and blockchain technology. By developing a smart contract, blockchain may eliminate any third-party organizations and make the complete process safer, easier, and more efficient. The contract pays the claim based on the claimant’s documentation. We optimized the premiums using a regression model based on the net amount claimed during the current policy tenure and various other criteria.”
Two equity bankers lose their Morgan Stanley broker licenses - U.S. regulator
NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Two Morgan Stanley (MS.N) equity syndicate bankers, Pawan Passi and Charles Leisure, are no longer listed as registered brokers at the Wall Street firm, according to industry regulator FINRA's website.
Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers Acquires SGB Insurance Services
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. , Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers, a subsidiary of Heffernan Insurance Brokers providing market access and support services to local insurance agencies, has acquired. SGB Insurance Services. located in. Wildomar, CA. Founder and president. joined Heffernan Network, along with five of his team...
Superior Loan Servicing Partners with Matic to Offer P&C Insurance to Customers
LOS ANGELES , Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior Loan Servicing, a leader in loan servicing solutions for the private lending industry, announced a partnership with. . Under the partnership, Matic's insurance marketplace of over 40 A-rated carriers will be integrated into Superior Loan Servicing's offerings. Since its inception, Superior...
HealthBird Brings a Groundbreaking Solution to Health Insurance Needs
HealthBird makes purchasing the right insurance plan for every budget easy, convenient, and seamless. /PRNewswire/ -- HealthBird, a new digital direct-to-consumer platform, is changing the game by combining AI-powered algorithms with tailored concierge services. HealthBird streamlines the process of choosing, buying, and tracking health insurance, empowering more families and individuals to access the healthcare they deserve without the frustration and overwhelm.
Center for Rural Affairs: NEW GUIDES OUTLINE COVER CROP INITIATIVES, INSURANCE GUIDELINES
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) With the 2022 cash crop harvest in the books, producers who planted cover crops may benefit from taking time to learn about special programs and insurance considerations in their area. To help, the. Center for Rural Affairs. has released a series of resources outlining cover...
Bicycle Insurance Available to Fill the Gap and Protect You from Financial Liabilities
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. , Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bicycle insurance policies available from Velosurance now offer the option to purchase. of cyclist personal liability coverage. While liability coverage is important for all cyclists, the newly available. $300,000. limit is especially important for those who are covered by a personal...
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. to Issue Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 1
WORCESTER, Mass. , Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) expects to issue its fourth quarter and full-year financial results after the market closes on. Wednesday, February 1, 2023. . The company expects to webcast a discussion of its results on. Thursday, February 2. ,...
AM Best to Host Analytical Briefing on Global Reinsurance Market Conditions for 2023
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Bestwill host an analytical briefing on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 that will address the current global reinsurance market conditions and include a discussion of. January 1. renewal season, changes in reinsurers’ risk appetites and evolving business models. AM Best Managing Director. will moderate the panel discussion,...
Wells Fargo to pay $3.7B in record CFPB settlement
–Wells Fargo reached a record $3.7 billion settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over a slew of consumer abuses related to auto loans, mortgages and deposit accounts, the regulator announced Tuesday.– As part of the settlement, the bank agreed to pay more than $2 billion to redress consumers, in addition to a $1.7 billion civil penalty for…
Port Said University Researchers Further Understanding of Nursing (Enhancing the Occurrence Variance Reporting System Implementation at one of the Hospitals of the Egyptian Universal Health Insurance): Health and Medicine – Nursing
-- New study results on nursing have been published. According to news originating from Port Said,. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “Identifying, reporting, measuring, and tracking events provide an opportunity to study system issues, motivate learning, measure the frequency and severity of events, and manage high-risk ones which refer to a safety culture that is focused on valuing the input of working staff and improving the quality of care. Enhance the implementation of the occurrence variance reporting (OVR) system at the Obstetrics and.
Symetra Financial Corporation Establishes Bermuda Affiliate
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Working with regulators in the. , Symetra Bermuda Re completed its first reinsurance transaction, reinsuring an 80% quota share of fixed deferred and fixed indexed annuities issued by Symetra Life on and after. Jan. 1, 2022. . “The establishment of Symetra Bermuda Re delivers broad value for us...
