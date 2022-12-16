ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Patent Issued for System and method for scrubbing data to be shared between organizations (USPTO 11514190): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

By Insurance Daily News
 4 days ago
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for controlled access to blockchain data (USPTO 11514176): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Bellas, Eric (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11514176 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In the world of business an interaction between a business and a customer, or the business and another business, typically requires validation of one or more pieces of information before a transaction can take place. This validation is often achieved by the participants involved in the interaction contacting a central authority that is a trusted source of truth for the particular piece of information. The central authority may then validate, or not validate, the particular piece of information and communicate its findings to the participants. Based upon the validation, or lack of validation, a consensus among the participants is formed and assuming the information is valid the transaction between the participants may take place, and subsequently be recorded.
ILLINOIS STATE
“Systems and Methods for Computerized Loss Scenario Modeling and Data Analytics” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220383422): Insurance Services Office Inc.

-- A patent application by the inventors Conde, Rafael ( Clifton, NJ , US); Hulett, Jim (St. Pete, FL, US); Townsend, Douglas (. , by NewsRx correspondents. Insurance Services Office Inc. (. Jersey City, New Jersey. ,. United States. ). The following quote was obtained by the news editors from...
Researchers’ Work from Florida State University Focuses on Insurance (Are Health Insurers In Multiple Lines of Business Less Profitable? an Examination of Scope Economies In Health Insurance): Insurance

-- Current study results on Insurance have been published. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “In markets where companies can offer multiple products or services, production costs may decline, and profitability may increase as business scope expands. Using a sample of health insurers from 2015 to 2018 with data reported in the annual NAIC Supplemental Health Care Exhibit, we test whether scope economies exist among health insurers.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
KBRA Assigns BBB IFSR to American Traditions Insurance Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KBRA assigns a BBB insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) to. specializing in personal lines insurance exclusively within the state. The company offers a variety of products but predominantly writes within the niche manufactured housing segment as well as the traditional homeowners (HO-3) market. The insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) reflects an experienced management team with a focused strategy, consistent profitability at the managing general agent affiliate which enhances financial flexibility and operational stability at American Traditions, a conservative asset portfolio with low investment risk, a strong liquidity and asset-liability profile, and a strong local market presence with a well-established distribution network.
FLORIDA STATE
Studies from Birla Institute of Technology and Science Reveal New Findings on CDC and FDA (A Blockchain and Ml-based Framework for Fast and Cost-effective Health Insurance Industry Operations): CDC and FDA

- India Collaborative Research. The news reporters obtained a quote from the research from the. , “Medical emergencies can have a severe emotional and financial impact. Thus, a health insurance policy can help mitigate financial risks in unpredictable circumstances. However, the current insurance system is very expensive, as thousands of people pay the premiums, and very few take the claims. Furthermore, the claim settlement process is excruciatingly long and tiresome. In this article, we focus on establishing a rapid and cost-effective framework for the health insurance market, based on machine learning and blockchain technology. By developing a smart contract, blockchain may eliminate any third-party organizations and make the complete process safer, easier, and more efficient. The contract pays the claim based on the claimant’s documentation. We optimized the premiums using a regression model based on the net amount claimed during the current policy tenure and various other criteria.”
Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers Acquires SGB Insurance Services

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. , Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers, a subsidiary of Heffernan Insurance Brokers providing market access and support services to local insurance agencies, has acquired. SGB Insurance Services. located in. Wildomar, CA. Founder and president. joined Heffernan Network, along with five of his team...
WILDOMAR, CA
HealthBird Brings a Groundbreaking Solution to Health Insurance Needs

HealthBird makes purchasing the right insurance plan for every budget easy, convenient, and seamless. /PRNewswire/ -- HealthBird, a new digital direct-to-consumer platform, is changing the game by combining AI-powered algorithms with tailored concierge services. HealthBird streamlines the process of choosing, buying, and tracking health insurance, empowering more families and individuals to access the healthcare they deserve without the frustration and overwhelm.
Wells Fargo to pay $3.7B in record CFPB settlement

–Wells Fargo reached a record $3.7 billion settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over a slew of consumer abuses related to auto loans, mortgages and deposit accounts, the regulator announced Tuesday.– As part of the settlement, the bank agreed to pay more than $2 billion to redress consumers, in addition to a $1.7 billion civil penalty for…
Port Said University Researchers Further Understanding of Nursing (Enhancing the Occurrence Variance Reporting System Implementation at one of the Hospitals of the Egyptian Universal Health Insurance): Health and Medicine – Nursing

-- New study results on nursing have been published. According to news originating from Port Said,. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “Identifying, reporting, measuring, and tracking events provide an opportunity to study system issues, motivate learning, measure the frequency and severity of events, and manage high-risk ones which refer to a safety culture that is focused on valuing the input of working staff and improving the quality of care. Enhance the implementation of the occurrence variance reporting (OVR) system at the Obstetrics and.
