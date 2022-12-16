Patent Issued for Transaction data transfer management (USPTO 11514532): United Services Automobile Association

Read full article on original website
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for controlled access to blockchain data (USPTO 11514176): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Bellas, Eric (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11514176 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In the world of business an interaction between a business and a customer, or the business and another business, typically requires validation of one or more pieces of information before a transaction can take place. This validation is often achieved by the participants involved in the interaction contacting a central authority that is a trusted source of truth for the particular piece of information. The central authority may then validate, or not validate, the particular piece of information and communicate its findings to the participants. Based upon the validation, or lack of validation, a consensus among the participants is formed and assuming the information is valid the transaction between the participants may take place, and subsequently be recorded.
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for patient record matching (USPTO 11515018): Express Scripts StrategiC Development Inc.
-- A patent by the inventors Ahmad, Mateen ( Iselin, NJ , US), Kreitzman, Elisa D. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. Express Scripts StrategiC Development Inc. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Health care is provided to patients using health care records that are associated with patients throughout their lives. Information can be included in these records to try and associate each record with a different patient. In.
“Systems and Methods for Computerized Loss Scenario Modeling and Data Analytics” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220383422): Insurance Services Office Inc.
-- A patent application by the inventors Conde, Rafael ( Clifton, NJ , US); Hulett, Jim (St. Pete, FL, US); Townsend, Douglas (. , by NewsRx correspondents. Insurance Services Office Inc. (. Jersey City, New Jersey. ,. United States. ). The following quote was obtained by the news editors from...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Two equity bankers lose their Morgan Stanley broker licenses - U.S. regulator
NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Two Morgan Stanley (MS.N) equity syndicate bankers, Pawan Passi and Charles Leisure, are no longer listed as registered brokers at the Wall Street firm, according to industry regulator FINRA's website.
North Texas Pair Ran a $7 Million COVID-19 Testing Scheme, U.S. Attorney Says
A pair of North Texas residents pleaded not guilty on Dec. 16 to charges they defrauded insurers of more than. via fake COVID-19 tests. A statement released by the. The government alleges that Barnard and Clampitt spotted an opportunity amidst medical and financial chaos and seized it to enrich themselves with millions of dollars over the course of 13 months.
Sundaram Finance Ltd. and Care Health Insurance enter into corporate agency agreement
Sundaram Finance Ltd. to provide Care Health's comprehensive health insurance solutions through its extensive network. /PRNewswire/ -- Sundaram Finance Ltd., one of the most respected financial services groups in. India. , and. Care Health Insurance. , one of the country's leading specialized health insurers, entered into a Corporate Agency Agreement...
The U.S. asks court to end asylum limits, with a short delay
Asylum-seekers at the border waited for a Supreme Court ruling that could allow them to enter the United States as the U.S. government asked the Supreme Court not to lift the limits before Christmas.
AI in Auto Insurance Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom : SkyWatch Insurance Services, Ping an Insurance, Attivio
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global AI in Auto Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The AI in. Auto Insurance. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for...
Federal incentives to reduce energy costs on the way
CRANSTON – The biggest barrier people face in switching to electric heat pumps from heating systems that use natural gas or oil is the upfront cost. Converting homes to high-efficiency heat pumps that rely on electricity rather than fossil fuels is considered an essential step to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and start to address the causes of climate change, but the purchase and installation of such devices can be around.
Researchers’ Work from Florida State University Focuses on Insurance (Are Health Insurers In Multiple Lines of Business Less Profitable? an Examination of Scope Economies In Health Insurance): Insurance
-- Current study results on Insurance have been published. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “In markets where companies can offer multiple products or services, production costs may decline, and profitability may increase as business scope expands. Using a sample of health insurers from 2015 to 2018 with data reported in the annual NAIC Supplemental Health Care Exhibit, we test whether scope economies exist among health insurers.”
Powell puts US pay hikes at heart of Fed’s 2023 inflation fight
Federal Reserve Chair has a new North Star to guide his fight against inflation, and it will put American paychecks at the heart of monetary policy next year. Powell says he's looking at a price-gauge that covers everything from health care and haircuts to a night in a roadside motel. Because wages are an especially big cost for those service industries, "the labor market holds the key to understanding inflation in this category," he told the.
RegTech in Insurance Market to See Booming Growth : Trunomi, ComplyAdvantage, Symphony Ayasdi, Ascent
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global RegTech in Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The RegTech in Insurance Market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Baltimore Man Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud for Submitting Fraudulent COVID-19 CARES Act Relief Loan Applications
-- Dana Lamar Antonio Hayes. , pleaded guilty today to a federal wire fraud charge related to a scheme to obtain a fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Relief loan application (EIDL loan) and several Paycheck Protection Plan loan applications (PPP loans), under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, from two financial institutions (
Fed, Wall Street 'in a brawl' over inflation cure
KDVR-TV (Denver, CO) The Federal Reserve and the stock market are butting heads over the central bank's efforts to fight inflation. Stocks capped a steep two-day sell-off on Friday, wiping out gains from a rally earlier in the week driven by hopeful economic news. Inflation as measured by the consumer price index had fallen for the fifth straight month — and far more than analysts expected — according to data released right before the Fed was set to slow down its interest rate hikes.
Having Chris Pettit as a client comes back to bite San Antonio law firm
Dec. 16— A San Antonio law firm has suffered a black eye over its representation of Chris Pettit both in litigation and his massive bankruptcies. "Few matters before bankruptcy court are as distasteful as the duty to examine transactions between a debtor and its attorney," Chief U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Craig Gargotta wrote in a 34- page order this week.
Mercury Insurance Offers New Coverages and Discounts in Georgia
Mercury's new added protection comes with environmentally-friendly perks, while discounts put hard-earned money back in the pockets of policyholders. (NYSE: MCY) today announces four new coverages and five new discounts available for homeowners and renters in. Georgia. . Mercury's new coverages provide additional insurance protections with an option for environmentally-friendly...
