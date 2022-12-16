Read full article on original website
Kettleman City, Calif. Could Have a Pesticide Problem — Here's Why
Pollution is a huge problem for so many cities and people all over the world. Issues including unsafe drinking water and toxic fumes can cause all kinds of health issues in a given area. Unfortunately, this looks to be the case for Kettleman City in California. Over the years, many...
thesungazette.com
Westside Tulare gets ‘superior’ grocery store
TULARE – After the westside of Tulare was without a grocery store for over a month, Superior Grocers finally opened its doors to the community waiting outside on a rainy day early in December. On Dec. 3, members of the community lined up in the rain to be the...
GV Wire
New Mayor of This Valley City Is Just 24 Years Old
Hipolito Angel Cerros made news in 2020 by becoming the youngest person ever elected to the Lindsay City Council. Now he’s the Tulare County town’s new mayor. Cerros, who graduated from UC Davis with a bachelor’s in science and technology, was selected as mayor by his fellow councilmembers at a Dec. 13 meeting.
yourcentralvalley.com
Denture & Implant Center Fresno: Solutions for your smile
It’s estimated that 175 million Americans have at least one missing tooth or several failing teeth, but there are many solutions out there for completing or perfecting your smile. Dr. Mark Davis at the Denture & Implant Center Fresno has 30 years of experience and a range of solutions...
Hundreds impacted by power outage in Downtown Fresno
A power outage left hundreds of PG&E customers in Downtown Fresno in the dark on Saturday.
KMPH.com
Valley braces for dense fog and freezing cold temperatures through the weekend
CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. — 'Tis the season for both fog and freezing Valley temperatures. Over the next few days, the Central Valley will expect both dense fog and freezing temperatures throughout the weekend and into Monday. Temperatures will drop between 25 and 30 degrees in rural parts of the Valley.
La Mejor in Farmersville gearing up for busiest time of the year
Tortilleria "La Mejor" Del Valle in Farmersville is celebrating 51 years in business.
legalexaminer.com
Motorcyclist Killed After Vehicle Collision in Southeast Fresno, CA
A collision between a motorcyclist and another vehicle on the evening of Friday, December 16, 2022, left the motorcyclist dead. The accident, which occurred near the intersection of Jensen and Armstrong Avenues in southeast Fresno, CA, occurred around 6:30 p.m. according to the story from KFSN. The Fresno Police Department...
CA workers will no longer receive mandatory COVID pay after a recent vote
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For the past two years, California has tried to slow the spread of COVID by asking sick workers to stay home and guaranteeing their pay but this is about to change. After Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state’s COVID-19 State of Emergency order will expire in February 2023 and the California […]
goldrushcam.com
Gary and Marlene Peacock Expand Their Giving with a Generous $7 Million Planned Gift to California State University, Fresno (With Video)
December 17, 2022 - Across the arc of their lifetime, Gary and Marlene Peacock’s time in Fresno was relatively brief. Both were born and raised in other places, and they left shortly after graduating from Fresno State to begin their respective careers in the Bay Area’s technology industry.
Driver runs over man lying down in northeast Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was injured after police say a car ran him over while he was lying down in northeast Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the man was hit around 8:00 a.m. near Blackstone Avenue and Auto Center Drive when the driver lost control, began to spin out, […]
Bakersfield Now
CHP investigating woman's body found burned on Highway 99
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (DEC. 20 5:00 P.M.): California Highway Patrol said a body of a woman was found burned on Highway 99, near the Hosking Avenue off-ramp Saturday morning. California Highway Patrol said on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at around 4:58 a.m., officers responded to a call...
thesungazette.com
Structure fire in Visalia sends one to burn unit
On Wednesday Dec. 14 at approximately 2:20 p.m., the Visalia Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire located in the 3000 block of West Walnut. The first arriving officer reported heavy smoke coming from the residence as well as a subject who was injured. Fire crews controlled the fire within 15 minutes.
Local family relieved to have son back to ‘normal self’
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A valley family is happy to have their 2-year-old son back home after he was in the ICU at Valley Children’s Hospital for more than a week because of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Parents Colton Briner and Kiley Barton watched their 2-year-old son Casey eat and breathe through tubes for days […]
KCSO identifies woman killed when vehicle hit pole
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman who died when her vehicle hit a pole on Dec. 11 in southwest Bakersfield. Around 6 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a report of a vehicle that lost control and struck a pole at the intersection of Ming Avenue and Scarlet Oak […]
Head-on collision leaves one dead in Hanford, CHP say
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A head-on collision in Kings County leaves one woman dead and one man injured according to the California Highway Patrol. On Monday, at approximately 5:15 a.m. the Hanford area, CHP was notified of a collision where an ambulance responded on SR-43, north of Fargo Avenue, within the unincorporated area of […]
KMPH.com
Random Acts of Kindness visits Kingsburg
KINGSBURG, Calif. (FOX26) — FOX26 News and Grocery Outlet are celebrating random acts of kindness. For the 6th year in a row, FOX26 News and Grocery Outlet are working together to give free groceries to unsuspecting shoppers at locations up and down the Central Valley. We will have new...
Man hit by car while sleeping in north Fresno, police say
A man is recovering after being hit by an out-of-control driver along Blackstone Avenue in north Fresno.
Woman dead after head-on crash near Hanford, CHP says
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman died in a crash near Hanford Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says a woman in her 40s crashed head-on into a semi-truck around 5:00 a.m. near Highway 43 and 10th Avenue just outside of Hanford. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured, according to CHP. The […]
Robbins Ranch in Exeter bringing holiday cheer
A festive drive-thru light display in Exeter is bringing all the holiday cheer! Clarence Robbins doesn't know how many lights he has on his ranch but guesses there's about a million.
