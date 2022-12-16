ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare, CA

thesungazette.com

Westside Tulare gets ‘superior’ grocery store

TULARE – After the westside of Tulare was without a grocery store for over a month, Superior Grocers finally opened its doors to the community waiting outside on a rainy day early in December. On Dec. 3, members of the community lined up in the rain to be the...
TULARE, CA
GV Wire

New Mayor of This Valley City Is Just 24 Years Old

Hipolito Angel Cerros made news in 2020 by becoming the youngest person ever elected to the Lindsay City Council. Now he’s the Tulare County town’s new mayor. Cerros, who graduated from UC Davis with a bachelor’s in science and technology, was selected as mayor by his fellow councilmembers at a Dec. 13 meeting.
LINDSAY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Denture & Implant Center Fresno: Solutions for your smile

It’s estimated that 175 million Americans have at least one missing tooth or several failing teeth, but there are many solutions out there for completing or perfecting your smile. Dr. Mark Davis at the Denture & Implant Center Fresno has 30 years of experience and a range of solutions...
FRESNO, CA
legalexaminer.com

Motorcyclist Killed After Vehicle Collision in Southeast Fresno, CA

A collision between a motorcyclist and another vehicle on the evening of Friday, December 16, 2022, left the motorcyclist dead. The accident, which occurred near the intersection of Jensen and Armstrong Avenues in southeast Fresno, CA, occurred around 6:30 p.m. according to the story from KFSN. The Fresno Police Department...
FRESNO, CA
Bakersfield Now

CHP investigating woman's body found burned on Highway 99

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (DEC. 20 5:00 P.M.): California Highway Patrol said a body of a woman was found burned on Highway 99, near the Hosking Avenue off-ramp Saturday morning. California Highway Patrol said on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at around 4:58 a.m., officers responded to a call...
KERN COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Structure fire in Visalia sends one to burn unit

On Wednesday Dec. 14 at approximately 2:20 p.m., the Visalia Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire located in the 3000 block of West Walnut. The first arriving officer reported heavy smoke coming from the residence as well as a subject who was injured. Fire crews controlled the fire within 15 minutes.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Local family relieved to have son back to ‘normal self’

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A valley family is happy to have their 2-year-old son back home after he was in the ICU at Valley Children’s Hospital for more than a week because of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Parents Colton Briner and Kiley Barton watched their 2-year-old son Casey eat and breathe through tubes for days […]
FRESNO, CA
KGET

KCSO identifies woman killed when vehicle hit pole

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman who died when her vehicle hit a pole on Dec. 11 in southwest Bakersfield. Around 6 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a report of a vehicle that lost control and struck a pole at the intersection of Ming Avenue and Scarlet Oak […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Head-on collision leaves one dead in Hanford, CHP say

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A head-on collision in Kings County leaves one woman dead and one man injured according to the California Highway Patrol. On Monday, at approximately 5:15 a.m. the Hanford area, CHP was notified of a collision where an ambulance responded on SR-43, north of Fargo Avenue, within the unincorporated area of […]
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

Random Acts of Kindness visits Kingsburg

KINGSBURG, Calif. (FOX26) — FOX26 News and Grocery Outlet are celebrating random acts of kindness. For the 6th year in a row, FOX26 News and Grocery Outlet are working together to give free groceries to unsuspecting shoppers at locations up and down the Central Valley. We will have new...
KINGSBURG, CA
YourCentralValley.com

