swineweb.com
Jim Long Pork Commentary, Prairie Livestock Expo, December 19th 2022
Last week we attended the Prairie Livestock Expo held in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The defacto Pork Congress for the Manitoba Pork Industry. The Manitoba hog industry has about 341,000 sows, with little change over the last five years. There are three major producer companies. HyLife, Maple Leaf Agri Farms, and Progressive...
swineweb.com
Pig X Podcast: Engaging Frontline Employees
Kent Mogler, Mogler Family Farm’s CFO and IT leader, joins us to discuss the importance of engaging frontline workers on swine operations. He shares some great tools for accomplishing this task.
swineweb.com
Wholesale Pork Prices Lower on Seasonal Effects, High Slaughter
Slaughter is at annual highs, while retail demand for fresh pork has yet to kick in. Ham prices have eased as Christmas orders have been filled. Product markets continue to hold a soft undertone, in part because slaughter at nearly 2.6 million head is near annual highs while retail demand for fresh pork has yet to kick in.
swineweb.com
In Swine Versation: Effective Swine Industry Suppliers, with Oscar Gonzalez
Effective Swine Industry Suppliers is A seldomly discussed topic, this is an open view on a subject that crosses road with US Famers, vets, and industry suppliers. We discuss the values and practices that differentiate the good from the great. Why suppliers are essential and vital (good and bad suppliers) We discuss the voice or Producers and Veterinarians and how you stay close in the field, what does it take to stay on top of the game as a Supplier? What is the life cycle from time to idea and delivery and how has that changed from when you started too today. How we can effectively communicate as a whole internally and suppliers for an efficient and effective relationship; What does it take to be Great Vs Average?
swineweb.com
Podcast: Dr. John Deen: Why the average pig is not a great indicator for potential value
When we analyze a population of pigs, oftentimes the average pig is considered the most important statistic, and efforts are directed to improving them in the barn. However, if improving the entire population is our goal, maybe that shouldn’t be our main focus. In this episode, I talk with Dr. John Deen about his experience with increasing the total value and potential success of pigs in the barn by paying attention to what percentage of them are below certain specifications.
swineweb.com
Researchers Compare Performance of Gestating Sows Mixed Under Static and Dynamic Mixing
Preliminary findings of a study conducted by the Prairie Swine Centre indicate the performance of group housed gestating sows to be relatively equal under dynamic versus static mixing scenarios. In response to concerns related to aggression in sows under group housing, researchers with the Prairie Swine Centre in partnership with Swine Innovation Porc compared static groups of gestating sows to dynamic groups. Dr. Jennifer Brown, a Research Scientist Ethology with the Prairie Swine Centre, says the performance of static groups of 25 sows mixed after breeding and dynamic groups of 25 where about eight sows were removed and added each month were compared to a control group.
swineweb.com
CIH’s Hog Margin Watch Report for December 1-15, 2022
Margins improved slightly over the first half of December as hog prices firmed while trends in the feed market were mixed. Corn prices slipped while soybean meal posted a sharp rally on oil/meal spread unwinding. Disappointment with the EPA’s RFS proposal for biodiesel blending over the next three years caused a sharp selloff in the soybean oil market which in turn supported soybean meal prices. The hog market has been supported by strength in cash hogs as basis is much stronger than the seasonal average for this point in the year. FAS trade data for the month of October revealed strong export demand. Exports of fresh, frozen, and cooked pork totaled 100,347 MT which was down about 1% from last year on a volume basis, but total export value of $571.1 million was 10% higher than last year. Pork value exports of $180 million to Mexico were up 44% from last year, and Mexico also represented the strongest market by export volume at 72,974 MT which was just 1% less.
swineweb.com
Attenuation of ASF in Dominican Republic Making Detection More Difficult
Changes observed in the Dominican Republic indicate the virus responsible for the African Swine Fever outbreak there is becoming less virulent and could become more difficult to detect. The Swine Health Information Center’s global swine disease monitoring for report for December indicates the number of cases of African Swine Fever increased in November in eastern Europe and it remains a concern in Asia, southeast Asia and the Caribbean. Dr. Paul Sundberg, the Executive Director of the Swine Health Information Center and a member of the Swine Innovation Porc Coordinated African Swine Fever Research Working Group, says ASF is relatively stable but one of the things that has been noted in the Dominican Republic is that the virus has changed.
