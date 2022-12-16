Margins improved slightly over the first half of December as hog prices firmed while trends in the feed market were mixed. Corn prices slipped while soybean meal posted a sharp rally on oil/meal spread unwinding. Disappointment with the EPA’s RFS proposal for biodiesel blending over the next three years caused a sharp selloff in the soybean oil market which in turn supported soybean meal prices. The hog market has been supported by strength in cash hogs as basis is much stronger than the seasonal average for this point in the year. FAS trade data for the month of October revealed strong export demand. Exports of fresh, frozen, and cooked pork totaled 100,347 MT which was down about 1% from last year on a volume basis, but total export value of $571.1 million was 10% higher than last year. Pork value exports of $180 million to Mexico were up 44% from last year, and Mexico also represented the strongest market by export volume at 72,974 MT which was just 1% less.

