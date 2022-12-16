ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Missing New York college student Kenny DeLand Jr. located in Spain

Missing upstate New York college student Kenny DeLand Jr. “is alive,” according to his dad, who shared the “good news” after speaking to him while in the middle of an interview. “He is alive — that’s all I can say,” dad Ken DeLand Sr. told CNN on Friday. French prosecutor Eric Vaillant confirmed the news, telling CNN that the Rochester student who went missing while studying in France is now somewhere in Spain. Neither the dad nor the official elaborated on exactly where the 22-year-old student was or what he had been doing for the past two weeks. The breakthrough came while DeLand Sr....
ROCHESTER, NY
WGAU

Kenny DeLand, missing American student studying in France, found in Spain

The American university student reported missing late last month while studying abroad in France has been found in Spain, according to authorities and a statement from his family. Kenny DeLand is a senior at St. John Fisher University who was attending the University of Grenoble Alpes for the fall semester,...
Black Enterprise

Georgia Woman Scams Grieving Families Out Of $80,000 Pretending To Be Funeral Home Worker

A Georgia woman is in hot water after she allegedly scammed grieving families by pretending she was an employee at a funeral home in Jonesboro, according to WSB-TV. The Jonesboro Police Department claims that 34-year-old Danielle Longino aka Danielle Watkins is a scammer who cheated several families out of $80,000. Longino is a former employee at the Anthony L. Watkins Funeral Home. The police said that Longino cheated the families by pretending she still worked at the funeral home in the Atlanta suburb.
JONESBORO, GA
TheDailyBeast

North Carolina Woman Who Died in Mexico Was Fatally Struck By Friend, Prosecutors Say

Prosecutors say a North Carolina woman who died while vacationing in Mexico was fatally struck by one of her friends. Shanquella Robinson, 25, was on holiday with six college friends in Cabo San Lucas when she died on October 29. Her parents say the friends first claimed Robinson died from alcohol poisoning, but an autopsy report from the Mexican Secretariat of Health later found that she died from “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation.” On Wednesday, a local prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur announced that an arrest warrant an an extradition request had been issued, signaling that it was another American who killed Robinson. On Thursday, the prosecutor’s office released a statement confirming that it was “one of the friends” who delivered a fatal blow. Last week, a video began circulating online showing Robinson being violently attacked by another woman. Out of shot, someone says: “Quella, can you at least fight back? At least something?”Read it at CNN
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
New York Post

Boy, 14, was dead for a week in SC hotel room with ‘incoherent’ mom

A 14-year-old boy had been dead for a week when his body was discovered next to his “incoherent” mother in a South Carolina hotel room, authorities said. Landon Chance Poston’s body was found at the InTown Suites in Greenville last Monday, which coincided with his 15th birthday, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said. The teenager’s body was found at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21. The coroner estimated that Poston had died on Nov. 14. The high schooler’s body displayed no obvious signs of physical trauma, according to the coroner. The coroner said Poston’s mother was in the room at the time of the gruesome discovery, but was “incoherent.” A relative told the station WHNS that the boy’s mom had been transported to an ICU for an unspecified reason. Poston was a student at Southside High School in Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
New York Post

Inside Brittney Griner's 3,000-square-foot home

When she gets there, after an evaluation at Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas, the WNBA star’s home will be a far cry from where she was imprisoned – in a Russian penal colony known for harsh conditions. Griner’s property, located in Phoenix, was newly built in 2018...
TEXAS STATE
NECN

26-Year-Old Florida Mother Dies Following Plastic Surgery

Jaynisha “Jayla” Williams, 26, was a photographer, wife, mother to two young children and her sister’s best friend. “She was very caring and always knew what to say, a cheerful personality and all-around beautiful soul,” said her sister, Kimia Spikes. On Oct. 20, 2021, Jayla traveled...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

This 16-Year-Old Sister & 14-Year-Old Brother Vanished From Georgia Without A Trace. What Really Happened?

This story is about 16-year-old Monica & 14-year-old Michael Bennett, as The Charley Project, the Doe Network, and The Brunswick News reported. Deborah George and Robert L. George lived in Brunswick, Georgia, and originally had an affair while Robert was still married. Deborah, who was already a mother to Monica, later Deborah gave birth to a son, Michael, with Robert. Michael was born while Robert was still married.
BRUNSWICK, GA
Kennardo G. James

South Carolina Was Named One of the Most “Sinful States” in America

South Carolina was dubbed one of the most "Sinful States" in America.Photo by50states.com. South Carolina may be located in the "Bible Belt" and it is well known for having a lot of friendly people in the state. However, according to one major national publication - South Carolina is one of the most "Sinful States" in America! In this article, we will take a look at which major national publication dubbed South Carolina as one of the most sinful states in America as well as a few other states that made the list.

