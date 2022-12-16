Read full article on original website
Missing New York college student Kenny DeLand Jr. located in Spain
Missing upstate New York college student Kenny DeLand Jr. “is alive,” according to his dad, who shared the “good news” after speaking to him while in the middle of an interview. “He is alive — that’s all I can say,” dad Ken DeLand Sr. told CNN on Friday. French prosecutor Eric Vaillant confirmed the news, telling CNN that the Rochester student who went missing while studying in France is now somewhere in Spain. Neither the dad nor the official elaborated on exactly where the 22-year-old student was or what he had been doing for the past two weeks. The breakthrough came while DeLand Sr....
Kenny DeLand, missing American student studying in France, found in Spain
The American university student reported missing late last month while studying abroad in France has been found in Spain, according to authorities and a statement from his family. Kenny DeLand is a senior at St. John Fisher University who was attending the University of Grenoble Alpes for the fall semester,...
Georgia Woman Scams Grieving Families Out Of $80,000 Pretending To Be Funeral Home Worker
A Georgia woman is in hot water after she allegedly scammed grieving families by pretending she was an employee at a funeral home in Jonesboro, according to WSB-TV. The Jonesboro Police Department claims that 34-year-old Danielle Longino aka Danielle Watkins is a scammer who cheated several families out of $80,000. Longino is a former employee at the Anthony L. Watkins Funeral Home. The police said that Longino cheated the families by pretending she still worked at the funeral home in the Atlanta suburb.
North Carolina Woman Who Died in Mexico Was Fatally Struck By Friend, Prosecutors Say
Prosecutors say a North Carolina woman who died while vacationing in Mexico was fatally struck by one of her friends. Shanquella Robinson, 25, was on holiday with six college friends in Cabo San Lucas when she died on October 29. Her parents say the friends first claimed Robinson died from alcohol poisoning, but an autopsy report from the Mexican Secretariat of Health later found that she died from “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation.” On Wednesday, a local prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur announced that an arrest warrant an an extradition request had been issued, signaling that it was another American who killed Robinson. On Thursday, the prosecutor’s office released a statement confirming that it was “one of the friends” who delivered a fatal blow. Last week, a video began circulating online showing Robinson being violently attacked by another woman. Out of shot, someone says: “Quella, can you at least fight back? At least something?”Read it at CNN
Boy, 14, was dead for a week in SC hotel room with ‘incoherent’ mom
A 14-year-old boy had been dead for a week when his body was discovered next to his “incoherent” mother in a South Carolina hotel room, authorities said. Landon Chance Poston’s body was found at the InTown Suites in Greenville last Monday, which coincided with his 15th birthday, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said. The teenager’s body was found at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21. The coroner estimated that Poston had died on Nov. 14. The high schooler’s body displayed no obvious signs of physical trauma, according to the coroner. The coroner said Poston’s mother was in the room at the time of the gruesome discovery, but was “incoherent.” A relative told the station WHNS that the boy’s mom had been transported to an ICU for an unspecified reason. Poston was a student at Southside High School in Greenville.
Toddler left alone in South Carolina, while parents on trip to New York.
Donald Gekonge and Darline Aldrich, the parents of a two-year-old child are currently in police custody. They left their toddler alone with no supervision at their apartment in Charleston, South Carolina while on a “business trip” to New York, Charleston police confirmed.
New York Post
Inside Brittney Griner's 3,000-square-foot home
When she gets there, after an evaluation at Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas, the WNBA star’s home will be a far cry from where she was imprisoned – in a Russian penal colony known for harsh conditions. Griner’s property, located in Phoenix, was newly built in 2018...
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Georgia, you should add the following town to your list.
Georgia woman who pushed little sister out of the way of oncoming truck graduates from college
ATLANTA — Eleven years after she saved her sister from an oncoming truck, a senior at Berry College will soon walk across the stage in her cap and gown. It’s a milestone she wasn’t always sure she’d reach. At 10 years old, Rucker pushed her then...
NECN
26-Year-Old Florida Mother Dies Following Plastic Surgery
Jaynisha “Jayla” Williams, 26, was a photographer, wife, mother to two young children and her sister’s best friend. “She was very caring and always knew what to say, a cheerful personality and all-around beautiful soul,” said her sister, Kimia Spikes. On Oct. 20, 2021, Jayla traveled...
I bought a second home in Spain for $250,000 because I don't want to live in the US anymore. It's half the cost of living in Manhattan.
Michael Steven Grant is one of many Americans buying abroad thanks to the strong dollar and the rise of remote work. He details how he did it.
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area and New York City. While the idea of...
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
Mother accused of killing newborn 4 years after 'Baby June' found at Boynton Beach Inlet
A 29-year-old woman was arrested Thursday in the death of her child more than four years after Florida detectives started investigating the discovery of the newborn floating in the Atlantic Ocean. The case began on June 1, 2018, when a baby was found by an off-duty firefighter in the Boynton...
This 16-Year-Old Sister & 14-Year-Old Brother Vanished From Georgia Without A Trace. What Really Happened?
This story is about 16-year-old Monica & 14-year-old Michael Bennett, as The Charley Project, the Doe Network, and The Brunswick News reported. Deborah George and Robert L. George lived in Brunswick, Georgia, and originally had an affair while Robert was still married. Deborah, who was already a mother to Monica, later Deborah gave birth to a son, Michael, with Robert. Michael was born while Robert was still married.
‘Get closer to your kids’: Family, friends remember slain 12-year-old
Family, friends and community members wearing red, white and black sat at a solemn gathering Saturday as they faced a br...
Georgia girl, 11, missing and 'may be in danger' after fleeing home with mystery person met online: police
R’Kayla Briggs, an 11-year-old Georgia girl, has vanished after leaving her home Tuesday with a 'packed bag,' the Clayton County Police Department says.
South Carolina Was Named One of the Most “Sinful States” in America
South Carolina was dubbed one of the most "Sinful States" in America.Photo by50states.com. South Carolina may be located in the "Bible Belt" and it is well known for having a lot of friendly people in the state. However, according to one major national publication - South Carolina is one of the most "Sinful States" in America! In this article, we will take a look at which major national publication dubbed South Carolina as one of the most sinful states in America as well as a few other states that made the list.
Atlanta shootings have left 4 children dead in a 3-week span. Mayor says this is an unacceptable trend
In the span of three weeks, shootings in Atlanta have killed four children between the ages of 11 and 16, and Mayor Andre Dickens said Sunday the recent trend is unacceptable.
Moms react to viral video showing labor, delivery nurses mocking pregnant patients
Mothers are reacting to a now-deleted TikTok video that went viral showing labor and delivery nurses mocking pregnant patients.
