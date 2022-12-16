AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Wawanesa General Insurance Company (U.S.); Affirms Credit Ratings of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company and Wawanesa Life Insurance Company

Read full article on original website
A.M. Best Affirms Tokio Marine HCC Insurance Company Ratings of A++ With Stable Outlook
HOUSTON , Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokio Marine HCC today announced that. has affirmed the ‘A++’ (Superior) Financial Strength Ratings and ‘aa+’ Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of the property/casualty insurance companies in the. Houston Casualty Group. and. HCC Life Insurance Company. . The outlook...
KBRA Assigns BBB IFSR to American Traditions Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KBRA assigns a BBB insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) to. specializing in personal lines insurance exclusively within the state. The company offers a variety of products but predominantly writes within the niche manufactured housing segment as well as the traditional homeowners (HO-3) market. The insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) reflects an experienced management team with a focused strategy, consistent profitability at the managing general agent affiliate which enhances financial flexibility and operational stability at American Traditions, a conservative asset portfolio with low investment risk, a strong liquidity and asset-liability profile, and a strong local market presence with a well-established distribution network.
AM Best to Host Analytical Briefing on Global Reinsurance Market Conditions for 2023
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Bestwill host an analytical briefing on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 that will address the current global reinsurance market conditions and include a discussion of. January 1. renewal season, changes in reinsurers’ risk appetites and evolving business models. AM Best Managing Director. will moderate the panel discussion,...
AI in Auto Insurance Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom : SkyWatch Insurance Services, Ping an Insurance, Attivio
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global AI in Auto Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The AI in. Auto Insurance. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for...
Sundaram Finance Ltd. and Care Health Insurance enter into corporate agency agreement
Sundaram Finance Ltd. to provide Care Health's comprehensive health insurance solutions through its extensive network. /PRNewswire/ -- Sundaram Finance Ltd., one of the most respected financial services groups in. India. , and. Care Health Insurance. , one of the country's leading specialized health insurers, entered into a Corporate Agency Agreement...
King Insurance Partners continues expansion with First Florida Insurance Network, Inc.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. , Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance Partners ("King"), one of the fastest growing full-service insurance brokerage firms in the nation, announced today that. First Florida Insurance Network, Inc. ("FFI" or the "Company") has joined the. King Insurance Partners. team. Founded in 2003, and located in. Palm...
Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers Acquires SGB Insurance Services
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. , Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers, a subsidiary of Heffernan Insurance Brokers providing market access and support services to local insurance agencies, has acquired. SGB Insurance Services. located in. Wildomar, CA. Founder and president. joined Heffernan Network, along with five of his team...
Symetra Financial Corporation Establishes Bermuda Affiliate
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Working with regulators in the. , Symetra Bermuda Re completed its first reinsurance transaction, reinsuring an 80% quota share of fixed deferred and fixed indexed annuities issued by Symetra Life on and after. Jan. 1, 2022. . “The establishment of Symetra Bermuda Re delivers broad value for us...
CyberCube Announces $50 Million in Growth Capital Financing to Further Advance Cyber Risk Analytics
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- CyberCube, the market leader in cyber risk analytics, today announced. in additional growth capital from investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Tactical Value (Morgan Stanley), with continued participation from all existing investors. Forgepoint Capital. ,. Hudson Structured Capital Management (Bermuda) Ltd. ,. MTech Capital. , and key investors...
Consumers would Rather Discuss Family or Individual Finances over their Romantic Life this Holiday, but Lack of Information Remains a Barrier
Haven Life Survey Reveals 1 in 3 Consumers Do Not Have a Good Level of Understanding about Employer-Sponsored Life Insurance Options. /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey of 1,000+ individuals fielded by. , a leading digital direct-to-consumer life insurance agency backed and wholly owned by. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company. (MassMutual),...
Wells Fargo to pay $3.7B in record CFPB settlement
–Wells Fargo reached a record $3.7 billion settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over a slew of consumer abuses related to auto loans, mortgages and deposit accounts, the regulator announced Tuesday.– As part of the settlement, the bank agreed to pay more than $2 billion to redress consumers, in addition to a $1.7 billion civil penalty for…
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for controlled access to blockchain data (USPTO 11514176): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Bellas, Eric (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11514176 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In the world of business an interaction between a business and a customer, or the business and another business, typically requires validation of one or more pieces of information before a transaction can take place. This validation is often achieved by the participants involved in the interaction contacting a central authority that is a trusted source of truth for the particular piece of information. The central authority may then validate, or not validate, the particular piece of information and communicate its findings to the participants. Based upon the validation, or lack of validation, a consensus among the participants is formed and assuming the information is valid the transaction between the participants may take place, and subsequently be recorded.
Researchers’ Work from Florida State University Focuses on Insurance (Are Health Insurers In Multiple Lines of Business Less Profitable? an Examination of Scope Economies In Health Insurance): Insurance
-- Current study results on Insurance have been published. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “In markets where companies can offer multiple products or services, production costs may decline, and profitability may increase as business scope expands. Using a sample of health insurers from 2015 to 2018 with data reported in the annual NAIC Supplemental Health Care Exhibit, we test whether scope economies exist among health insurers.”
High Travel Insurance Claims Predicted After the Holidays, Expect Delays
WARWICK, R.I. , Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsureMyTrip anticipates an increase in travel insurance claims during the busy 2022 holiday travel season – with the most common claims expected to be trip cancellations or delays due to flight issues or health reasons. If the summer travel season is...
NAIC regulators decline to move life illustration rework forward
A state insurance task force passed on a chance to endorse reopening the overall life insurance illustration model law, leaving the effort in limbo going forward. The Life Actuarial Task Force met last week during the fall meeting of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. During its two-day meeting, the panel declined to refer opening the life insurance illustrations model to its parent A Committee, or refer it to another group with expertise in illustrations, an NAIC spokesman said,
Fed concerned by risks of unregulated corner of markets
As rising interest rates shake financial markets, dangers are growing in what is known as the shadow banking system of largely unregulated institutions that provide more than half of all U.S. consumer and business credit. The Federal Reserve has lifted its benchmark lending rate this year to its highest level in 15 years, triggering a sharp decline in…
Studies from Birla Institute of Technology and Science Reveal New Findings on CDC and FDA (A Blockchain and Ml-based Framework for Fast and Cost-effective Health Insurance Industry Operations): CDC and FDA
- India Collaborative Research. The news reporters obtained a quote from the research from the. , “Medical emergencies can have a severe emotional and financial impact. Thus, a health insurance policy can help mitigate financial risks in unpredictable circumstances. However, the current insurance system is very expensive, as thousands of people pay the premiums, and very few take the claims. Furthermore, the claim settlement process is excruciatingly long and tiresome. In this article, we focus on establishing a rapid and cost-effective framework for the health insurance market, based on machine learning and blockchain technology. By developing a smart contract, blockchain may eliminate any third-party organizations and make the complete process safer, easier, and more efficient. The contract pays the claim based on the claimant’s documentation. We optimized the premiums using a regression model based on the net amount claimed during the current policy tenure and various other criteria.”
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for patient record matching (USPTO 11515018): Express Scripts StrategiC Development Inc.
-- A patent by the inventors Ahmad, Mateen ( Iselin, NJ , US), Kreitzman, Elisa D. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. Express Scripts StrategiC Development Inc. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Health care is provided to patients using health care records that are associated with patients throughout their lives. Information can be included in these records to try and associate each record with a different patient. In.
Study Findings on Managed Care Are Outlined in Reports from University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) (The Diabetes Health Plan and Healthcare Utilization Among Beneficiaries With Low Incomes): Managed Care
-- Current study results on Managed Care have been published. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The socioeconomic status (SES) gradient in hospital and emergency room utilization among adults with type 2 diabetes (T2DM) is partially driven by cost-related non-adherence. To test the impact of the Diabetes Health Plan (DHP), a diabetes-specific health plan incorporating value-based insurance design principles on healthcare utilization among low-income adults with T2DM.”
Medicare Pay Cuts Will Hurt Seniors’ Care, Doctors Argue
Doctors are urging Congress to call off cuts scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1 in the reimbursements they receive from Medicare. But it is unclear whether Congress will place a hold on payment cuts or if such a measure would pass before the cuts take effect next year. If Congress were to soften or avert the planned reductions, the measure to do so would be attached to…
