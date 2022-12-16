ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Wawanesa General Insurance Company (U.S.); Affirms Credit Ratings of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company and Wawanesa Life Insurance Company

By Business Wire
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 4 days ago
InsuranceNewsNet

KBRA Assigns BBB IFSR to American Traditions Insurance Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KBRA assigns a BBB insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) to. specializing in personal lines insurance exclusively within the state. The company offers a variety of products but predominantly writes within the niche manufactured housing segment as well as the traditional homeowners (HO-3) market. The insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) reflects an experienced management team with a focused strategy, consistent profitability at the managing general agent affiliate which enhances financial flexibility and operational stability at American Traditions, a conservative asset portfolio with low investment risk, a strong liquidity and asset-liability profile, and a strong local market presence with a well-established distribution network.
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers Acquires SGB Insurance Services

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. , Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers, a subsidiary of Heffernan Insurance Brokers providing market access and support services to local insurance agencies, has acquired. SGB Insurance Services. located in. Wildomar, CA. Founder and president. joined Heffernan Network, along with five of his team...
WILDOMAR, CA
InsuranceNewsNet

CyberCube Announces $50 Million in Growth Capital Financing to Further Advance Cyber Risk Analytics

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- CyberCube, the market leader in cyber risk analytics, today announced. in additional growth capital from investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Tactical Value (Morgan Stanley), with continued participation from all existing investors. Forgepoint Capital. ,. Hudson Structured Capital Management (Bermuda) Ltd. ,. MTech Capital. , and key investors...
InsuranceNewsNet

Consumers would Rather Discuss Family or Individual Finances over their Romantic Life this Holiday, but Lack of Information Remains a Barrier

Haven Life Survey Reveals 1 in 3 Consumers Do Not Have a Good Level of Understanding about Employer-Sponsored Life Insurance Options. /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey of 1,000+ individuals fielded by. , a leading digital direct-to-consumer life insurance agency backed and wholly owned by. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company. (MassMutual),...
InsuranceNewsNet

Wells Fargo to pay $3.7B in record CFPB settlement

–Wells Fargo reached a record $3.7 billion settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over a slew of consumer abuses related to auto loans, mortgages and deposit accounts, the regulator announced Tuesday.– As part of the settlement, the bank agreed to pay more than $2 billion to redress consumers, in addition to a $1.7 billion civil penalty for…
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Systems and methods for controlled access to blockchain data (USPTO 11514176): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Bellas, Eric (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11514176 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In the world of business an interaction between a business and a customer, or the business and another business, typically requires validation of one or more pieces of information before a transaction can take place. This validation is often achieved by the participants involved in the interaction contacting a central authority that is a trusted source of truth for the particular piece of information. The central authority may then validate, or not validate, the particular piece of information and communicate its findings to the participants. Based upon the validation, or lack of validation, a consensus among the participants is formed and assuming the information is valid the transaction between the participants may take place, and subsequently be recorded.
ILLINOIS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Researchers’ Work from Florida State University Focuses on Insurance (Are Health Insurers In Multiple Lines of Business Less Profitable? an Examination of Scope Economies In Health Insurance): Insurance

-- Current study results on Insurance have been published. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “In markets where companies can offer multiple products or services, production costs may decline, and profitability may increase as business scope expands. Using a sample of health insurers from 2015 to 2018 with data reported in the annual NAIC Supplemental Health Care Exhibit, we test whether scope economies exist among health insurers.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
InsuranceNewsNet

NAIC regulators decline to move life illustration rework forward

A state insurance task force passed on a chance to endorse reopening the overall life insurance illustration model law, leaving the effort in limbo going forward. The Life Actuarial Task Force met last week during the fall meeting of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. During its two-day meeting, the panel declined to refer opening the life insurance illustrations model to its parent A Committee, or refer it to another group with expertise in illustrations, an NAIC spokesman said,
InsuranceNewsNet

Fed concerned by risks of unregulated corner of markets

As rising interest rates shake financial markets, dangers are growing in what is known as the shadow banking system of largely unregulated institutions that provide more than half of all U.S. consumer and business credit. The Federal Reserve has lifted its benchmark lending rate this year to its highest level in 15 years, triggering a sharp decline in…
InsuranceNewsNet

Studies from Birla Institute of Technology and Science Reveal New Findings on CDC and FDA (A Blockchain and Ml-based Framework for Fast and Cost-effective Health Insurance Industry Operations): CDC and FDA

- India Collaborative Research. The news reporters obtained a quote from the research from the. , “Medical emergencies can have a severe emotional and financial impact. Thus, a health insurance policy can help mitigate financial risks in unpredictable circumstances. However, the current insurance system is very expensive, as thousands of people pay the premiums, and very few take the claims. Furthermore, the claim settlement process is excruciatingly long and tiresome. In this article, we focus on establishing a rapid and cost-effective framework for the health insurance market, based on machine learning and blockchain technology. By developing a smart contract, blockchain may eliminate any third-party organizations and make the complete process safer, easier, and more efficient. The contract pays the claim based on the claimant’s documentation. We optimized the premiums using a regression model based on the net amount claimed during the current policy tenure and various other criteria.”
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Systems and methods for patient record matching (USPTO 11515018): Express Scripts StrategiC Development Inc.

-- A patent by the inventors Ahmad, Mateen ( Iselin, NJ , US), Kreitzman, Elisa D. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. Express Scripts StrategiC Development Inc. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Health care is provided to patients using health care records that are associated with patients throughout their lives. Information can be included in these records to try and associate each record with a different patient. In.
InsuranceNewsNet

Study Findings on Managed Care Are Outlined in Reports from University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) (The Diabetes Health Plan and Healthcare Utilization Among Beneficiaries With Low Incomes): Managed Care

-- Current study results on Managed Care have been published. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The socioeconomic status (SES) gradient in hospital and emergency room utilization among adults with type 2 diabetes (T2DM) is partially driven by cost-related non-adherence. To test the impact of the Diabetes Health Plan (DHP), a diabetes-specific health plan incorporating value-based insurance design principles on healthcare utilization among low-income adults with T2DM.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
InsuranceNewsNet

Medicare Pay Cuts Will Hurt Seniors’ Care, Doctors Argue

Doctors are urging Congress to call off cuts scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1 in the reimbursements they receive from Medicare. But it is unclear whether Congress will place a hold on payment cuts or if such a measure would pass before the cuts take effect next year. If Congress were to soften or avert the planned reductions, the measure to do so would be attached to…
