qcnews.com
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools parents concerned over Express Bus discussions
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District has explored a possible change to dozens of school bus routes and routines that have left parents of CMS students in magnet schools concerned over their child's academic future.
qcnews.com
NCHP finds abducted Rock Hill girl, second child missing since May 2022, safe in Orange County
Jovan Bradshaw, 38, of Charlotte, was apprehended on two charges of custodial interference.
qcnews.com
Suspect arrested after Gastonia officer-involved shooting: PD
The incident happened on the 1200 block of East Hudson Road (the road closed) near Union Road.
qcnews.com
Monday, December 19, Morning Weather Forecast
It's a chilly morning to start the workweek around the Queen City, but even colder weather is on the way.
qcnews.com
Charlotte's oldest restaurant going strong, tests market
"I don't know what to say other than the fact I'm trying to do the best I can," said Joanna Sikiotis.
Mecklenburg Co. veteran among group commuted by Gov. Cooper
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper commuted the sentence of a Mecklenburg County man on Tuesday.
qcnews.com
New details in Cornelius girl's disappearance
Court documents offer more details about 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Her stepfather reportedly drove to Michigan the night of her disappearance following a dispute between him and the girl's mother.
WBTV
Masked gunman robs Salisbury fish arcade
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A masked man who was able to sneak a gun past a security guard robbed a fish arcade in Salisbury, according to police. The robbery was reported at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday at the Ace Arcade on Statesville Boulevard. According to the report, the man walked...
qcnews.com
Missing Cornelius girl's stepfather given 200K bond
The stepfather of a missing 11-year-old girl in Cornelius appeared in court Monday where he was issued a $200,000 bond.
Mail carrier shot at while delivering packages in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A mail carrier said he was delivering packages in south Charlotte when someone started shooting at his truck. He told police a masked man shot at his mail truck around 8:30 p.m. Saturday while delivering packages in Madison Park. The mail carrier said he came upon someone...
qcnews.com
'We're not going to let this guy die': Four soldiers with the N.C. Army National run towards danger at Northlake Mall
"Soon as we ran up the stairs, we kind of jumped in and tried to separate the people that were fighting," said Rickey Dixon, a sergeant first class with the North Carolina Army National Guard.
qcnews.com
Tuesday PM Outlook: Temps keep falling around Charlotte
A cold front is moving in this week bottoming out with a low of 14 overnight Saturday.
qcnews.com
Child Safety: NC AG investigates TikTok, Instagram
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says his office is investigating TikTok and another major social media site.
qcnews.com
Shoppers at Northlake Mall didn't notice 'extra security' following shooting
Xavior Grant Alexander, 19, has been charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, Jadah Van Williams, 21, has been charged with assault, and a 17-year-old has been charged with assault following Thursday's mall chaos, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.
Bomb threat at Chewy facility in North Carolina cleared after evacuation
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bomb threat called into the Rowan County fulfillment facility of Chewy, a popular online pet supply retailer, turned out to be a false alarm, according to the sheriff’s office. At about 2 p.m. on Thursday, the Chewy facility in Rowan County received a call reporting a bomb threat. Chewy […]
WXII 12
State troopers rescue abducted children, one missing for 7 months
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Two abducted children were rescued by state troopers in North Carolina Monday. The State Highway Patrol was notified of a missing 5-year-old girl that had been abducted from South Carolina. The abductor, identified as Jovan Bradshaw, was believed to be traveling through North Carolina on the...
qcnews.com
Woman charged in Taylorsville man’s morning murder
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Alexander County Sheriff’s deputies say a 27-year-old woman allegedly stabbed and killed a man early Tuesday. Authorities say they got a 2:30 a.m. phone call about a stabbing at 3624 US Hwy 64/90 West in the Ellendale community of Alexander County. They found 39-year-old Timothy Craine injured inside the residence.
WBTV
Charlotte’s oldest restaurant is for sale
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - The future of Green’s Lunch, the iconic Uptown hotdog joint that’s almost a century old, is uncertain as the restaurant’s longtime owners have decided to sell the building. Asked whether she will close immediately when the property sells or wait, owner Joanna Sikiotis...
qcnews.com
Right name for job: Davidson to lead Davidson police in ’23
DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s almost a match made in heaven. A man named Davidson will lead Davidson’s police force next year. Kimber (Kim) Davidson will take over as the Town of Davidson’s police chief next month, taking over from retiring Chief Penny Dunn, officials said Monday. His first day will be Jan. 30.
qcnews.com
$2.5K ring stolen from Gastonia mall, cops say
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police say a man recently walked out of Eastridge Mall with a ring worth $2,500. The unknown man took the ring from a jewelry store inside the mall. He left the area on a bicycle while holding a Salon Centric shopping bag.
